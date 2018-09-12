A wrapper around Fetch just for JSON (written in TypeScript)
Why would you fetch anything but json? ;)
fetch-json automatically:
JSON.stringify()
application/json HTTP header to set the data type
params object items to the URL
.json() on the response
credentials to
'same-origin' (support user sessions in Grails, Rails, PHP, Django, Flask, etc.)
fetch-json is ideal for a JAMstack architecture where "dynamic programming during the request/response cycle is handled by JavaScript, running entirely on the client".
In a web page:
<script src=fetch-json.min.js></script>
or from the jsdelivr.com CDN:
<script src=https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/fetch-json@2.6/dist/fetch-json.min.js></script>
Install package for node:
$ npm install node-fetch fetch-json
and then import:
import { fetchJson } from 'fetch-json';
or for older CommonJS modules use:
const { fetchJson } = require('fetch-json'); //deprecated
Fetch the NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day:
// NASA APoD
const url = 'https://api.nasa.gov/planetary/apod';
const params = { api_key: 'DEMO_KEY' };
const handleData = (data) =>
console.log('The NASA APoD for today is at:', data.url);
fetchJson.get(url, params).then(handleData);
Example output:
> The NASA APoD for today is at:
> https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/image/2107/LRVBPIX3M82Crop1024.jpg
Create a resource for the planet Jupiter:
// Create Jupiter
const resource = { name: 'Jupiter', position: 5 };
const handleData = (data) =>
console.log('New planet:', data); //http response body as an object literal
fetchJson.post('https://httpbin.org/post', resource)
.then(handleData)
.catch(console.error);
For more examples, see the Mocha specification suite:
spec/node.spec.js (Mocha output for each build under
Run npm test)
To see a website that incorporates fetch-json, check out DataDashboard:
data-dashboard.js.org 📊
Fetch the NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day:
// NASA APoD
const show = async () => {
const url = 'https://api.nasa.gov/planetary/apod';
const params = { api_key: 'DEMO_KEY' };
const data = await fetchJson.get(url, params);
console.log('The NASA APoD for today is at: ' + data.url);
};
show();
Create a resource for the planet Jupiter:
// Create Jupiter
const create = async (resource) => {
const data = await fetchJson.post('https://httpbin.org/post', resource);
console.log('New planet:', data); //http response body as an object literal
};
create({ name: 'Jupiter', position: 5 });
fetch-json calls the native Fetch API if in a web browser and calls node-fetch if running on node.
For comparison, the POST example in section 3) Examples to create a planet would be done calling the Fetch API directly with the code:
// Create Jupiter (WITHOUT fetch-json)
const resource = { name: 'Jupiter', position: 5 };
const options = {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
'Accept': 'application/json',
},
body: JSON.stringify(resource),
};
const handleData = (data) =>
console.log(data); //http response body as an object literal
fetch('https://httpbin.org/post', options)
.then(response => response.json())
.then(handleData)
.catch(console.error);
The example with fetch-json and the example without fetch-json each produce the same output.
The format for using fetch-json is:
fetchJson.get(url, params, options).then(callback);
fetchJson.post(url, resource, options).then(callback);
fetchJson.put(url, resource, options).then(callback);
fetchJson.patch(url, resource, options).then(callback);
fetchJson.delete(url, resource, options).then(callback);
Notes:
url parameter is required. The other parameters are optional.
params object for
fetchJson.get() is converted into a query string and appended to the
url.
resource object is turned into the body of the HTTP request.
options parameter is passed through to the Fetch API (see the
init documentation on MDN).
options is enhanced with a boolean setting for
strictErrors mode (default
false) that throws an error to
.catch() whenever the HTTP response status is 400 or higher.
If you need to programmatically set the method, use the format:
fetchJson.request(method, url, data, options).then(callback);
Where
method is
'GET',
'POST',
'PUT',
'PATCH', or
'DELETE', and
data represents
either
params or
resource.
Enable basic logging to the console with:
fetchJson.enableLogger();
To use a custom logger, pass in a function that accepts 9 parameters to log.
To disable logging, pass in
false.
To get an array containing the names of the parameters:
fetchJson.getLogHeaders();
The default console output looks like:
2018-09-12T07:20:12.372Z – "request" - "GET" – "api.nasa.gov" – "https://api.nasa.gov/planetary/apod"
2018-09-12T07:20:13.009Z – "response" - "GET" – "api.nasa.gov" – "https://api.nasa.gov/planetary/apod" - true - 200 - "OK" - "application/json"
The HTTP response body is considered to be JSON if the
Content-Type is
"application/json" or
"text/javascript". If the HTTP response body is not JSON, fetch-json passes back
through the promise an object with a
bodyText string field containing response body text.
In addition to the
bodyText field, the object will have the fields:
ok,
status,
statusText,
and
contentType.
For example, an HTTP response for an error status of 500 would be converted to an object similar to:
{
ok: false,
status: 500,
statusText: 'INTERNAL SERVER ERROR',
contentType: 'text/html; charset=utf-8',
bodyText: '<!doctype html><html lang=en><body>Server Error</body></html>',
}
With fetch-json, you know the response body will always be passed back to you as a simple object literal.
Use
fetchJson.setBaseOptions() to configure options to be used on future fetchJson requests.
The example below sets the
Authorization HTTP header so it is sent on the subsequent GET and
DELETE requests:
fetchJson.setBaseOptions({ headers: { Authorization: 'Basic WE1MIGlzIGhpZGVvdXM=' } });
fetchJson.get('https://dnajs.org/api/books/').then(display); //with auth header
fetchJson.delete('https://dnajs.org/api/books/3/'); //with auth header
To have multiple base options available at the same time, use the
FetchJson class to instantiate
multiple copies of
fetchJson:
import { FetchJson } from 'fetch-json';
const fetchJsonA = new FetchJson({ headers: { From: 'aaa@example.com' } }).fetchJson;
const fetchJsonB = new FetchJson({ headers: { From: 'bbb@example.com' } }).fetchJson;
fetchJsonA.get('https://dnajs.org/api/books/').then(display); //from aaa@example.com
fetchJsonB.delete('https://dnajs.org/api/books/3/'); //from bbb@example.com
The TypeScript Declaration File file is fetch-json.d.ts in the dist folder.
The declarations provide type information about the API. For example, the
fetchJson.post()
function returns a Promise for a
FetchResponse:
fetchJson.post(url: string, resource?: RequestData,
options?: FetchOptions): Promise<FetchResponse>
To support really old browsers, include polyfills for Promise and Fetch API:
<script src=https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/promise-polyfill@8.2/dist/polyfill.min.js></script>
<script src=https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/whatwg-fetch@3.6/dist/fetch.umd.min.js></script>
Note:
JSDOM does not include
fetch, so you need to add a polyfill.
See usage of
whatwg-fetch in spec/jsdom.spec.js and gulpfile.js.
To be a contributor, fork the project and run the commands
npm install and
npm test on your
local clone. Make your edits and rerun the tests. Pull requests welcome.
"Stop trying to make fetch happen without #fetchJson!"
Feel free to submit questions at:
github.com/center-key/fetch-json/issues