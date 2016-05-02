An enhanced HTTP client based on fetch.

Blogpost: [fetch-it an enhanced http client based on fetch] (http://blog.tryolabs.com/2016/03/02/fetch-it-enhanced-http-client-based-on-fetch/)

Features

You can do all the same thing that you do with fetch, plus:

Add middleware, to intercept requests and responses

Create custom config instances

Installation

using npm:

$ npm install

Examples

GET request

fetchIt.get( 'http://httpbin.org/get?param1=param1' ) .then( ( response ) => response.json()) .then( ( json ) => console .log(json)) .catch( ( error ) => console .error(error));

POST request

fetchIt.post( 'http://httpbin.org/post?param1=param1' , { param2 : 'param2' , param3 : 'param3' }).then( ( response ) => response.json()) .then( ( json ) => console .log(json)) .catch( ( error ) => console .error(error));

API

Request methods

You can perform requests the same way as you do with fetch().

fetchIt.fetch(url, { method : 'POST' , body : JSON .stringify(data), headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } }).then( ( response ) => { }).catch( ( error ) => { });

And we provide some convenience aliases for the supported methods.

Creating custom config instances

You can create a custom config instance of fetchIt

let apiFetch = fetchIt.create({ headers : { 'Authorization' : 'Bearer ' + getAPIToken(), 'X-My-Custom-Header' : 'CustomHeader' } }); apiFetch.get(url).then( ( response ) => { }).catch( ( error ) => { });

Middleware

You can add middleware objects to any instance, to intercept requests and responses.

The middleware object must have defined at least one of these methods:

request(request) , to intercept a request,

, to intercept a request, requestError(error) , to intercept an error from a previous middleware,

, to intercept an error from a previous middleware, response(response) , to intercept a response,

, to intercept a response, responseError(error) , to intercept an error from a previous middleware.

let jsonMiddleware = { response(res) { return res.json().catch( ( e ) => { return e; }); } };

fetchIt.addMiddlewares([jsonMiddleware]);

Roadmap

Better docs

Add more middlewares

Add better tests

Add travis and coveralls

Create another project to create something similar to $resource based on fetch-it.

Credits

fetchIt is heavily based on Axios, but based on fetch() .

License

MIT © Tryolabs