An enhanced HTTP client based on fetch.
Blogpost: [fetch-it an enhanced http client based on fetch] (http://blog.tryolabs.com/2016/03/02/fetch-it-enhanced-http-client-based-on-fetch/)
You can do all the same thing that you do with fetch, plus:
using npm:
$ npm install --save fetch-it
GET request
fetchIt.get('http://httpbin.org/get?param1=param1')
.then((response) => response.json())
.then((json) => console.log(json))
.catch((error) => console.error(error));
POST request
fetchIt.post('http://httpbin.org/post?param1=param1', {
param2: 'param2',
param3: 'param3'
}).then((response) => response.json())
.then((json) => console.log(json))
.catch((error) => console.error(error));
fetchIt.fetch(url[, options])
fetchIt.fetch(request)
You can perform requests the same way as you do with fetch().
fetchIt.fetch(url, {
method: 'POST',
body: JSON.stringify(data),
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
}
}).then((response) => {
// handle response
}).catch((error) => {
// handle error
});
And we provide some convenience aliases for the supported methods.
fetchIt.get(url[, options])
fetchIt.get(request)
fetchIt.post(url[, data[, options]])
fetchIt.post(request)
fetchIt.put(url[, data[, options]])
fetchIt.put(request)
fetchIt.patch(url[, data[, options]])
fetchIt.patch(request)
fetchIt.delete(url[, options])
fetchIt.delete(request)
fetchIt.head(url[, options])
fetchIt.head(request)
You can create a custom config instance of fetchIt
fetchIt.create([options])
let apiFetch = fetchIt.create({
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer ' + getAPIToken(),
'X-My-Custom-Header': 'CustomHeader'
}
});
apiFetch.get(url).then((response) => {
// handle response
}).catch((error) => {
// handle error
});
You can add middleware objects to any instance, to intercept requests and responses.
The middleware object must have defined at least one of these methods:
request(request), to intercept a request,
requestError(error), to intercept an error from a previous middleware,
response(response), to intercept a response,
responseError(error), to intercept an error from a previous middleware.
let jsonMiddleware = {
response(res) {
return res.json().catch((e) => {
return e;
});
}
};
fetchIt.addMiddlewares(ArrayOfMiddlewares)
fetchIt.addMiddlewares([jsonMiddleware]);
fetchIt.clearMiddlewares()
fetchIt is heavily based on Axios, but based on
fetch().
MIT © Tryolabs