fetch-it

by tryolabs
0.3.0 (see all)

An enhanced HTTP client based on fetch.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

fetch-it

An enhanced HTTP client based on fetch.

Blogpost: [fetch-it an enhanced http client based on fetch] (http://blog.tryolabs.com/2016/03/02/fetch-it-enhanced-http-client-based-on-fetch/)

Features

You can do all the same thing that you do with fetch, plus:

  • Add middleware, to intercept requests and responses
  • Create custom config instances

Installation

using npm:

$ npm install --save fetch-it

Examples

GET request

fetchIt.get('http://httpbin.org/get?param1=param1')
  .then((response) => response.json())
  .then((json) => console.log(json))
  .catch((error) => console.error(error));

POST request

fetchIt.post('http://httpbin.org/post?param1=param1', {
  param2: 'param2',
  param3: 'param3'
}).then((response) => response.json())
  .then((json) => console.log(json))
  .catch((error) => console.error(error));

API

Request methods

fetchIt.fetch(url[, options])

fetchIt.fetch(request)

You can perform requests the same way as you do with fetch().

fetchIt.fetch(url, {
  method: 'POST',
  body: JSON.stringify(data),
  headers: {
    'Content-Type': 'application/json'
  }
}).then((response) => {
  // handle response
}).catch((error) => {
  // handle error
});

And we provide some convenience aliases for the supported methods.

fetchIt.get(url[, options])

fetchIt.get(request)

fetchIt.post(url[, data[, options]])

fetchIt.post(request)

fetchIt.put(url[, data[, options]])

fetchIt.put(request)

fetchIt.patch(url[, data[, options]])

fetchIt.patch(request)

fetchIt.delete(url[, options])

fetchIt.delete(request)

fetchIt.head(url[, options])

fetchIt.head(request)

Creating custom config instances

You can create a custom config instance of fetchIt

fetchIt.create([options])

let apiFetch = fetchIt.create({
  headers: {
    'Authorization': 'Bearer ' + getAPIToken(),
    'X-My-Custom-Header': 'CustomHeader'
  }
});

apiFetch.get(url).then((response) => {
  // handle response
}).catch((error) => {
  // handle error
});

Middleware

You can add middleware objects to any instance, to intercept requests and responses.

The middleware object must have defined at least one of these methods:

  • request(request), to intercept a request,
  • requestError(error), to intercept an error from a previous middleware,
  • response(response), to intercept a response,
  • responseError(error), to intercept an error from a previous middleware.
let jsonMiddleware = {
  response(res) {
    return res.json().catch((e) => {
      return e;
    });
  }
};

fetchIt.addMiddlewares(ArrayOfMiddlewares)

fetchIt.addMiddlewares([jsonMiddleware]);

fetchIt.clearMiddlewares()

Roadmap

  • Better docs
  • Add more middlewares
  • Add better tests
  • Add travis and coveralls
  • Create another project to create something similar to $resource based on fetch-it.

Credits

fetchIt is heavily based on Axios, but based on fetch().

License

MIT © Tryolabs

