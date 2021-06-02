openbase logo
fetch-intercept

by werk85
2.4.0 (see all)

Interceptor library for the native fetch command inspired by angular http intercepts.

19.8K

313

8mos ago

9

0

MIT

Built-In

No?

Node.js HTTP Request

4.0/5
Easy to Use

Readme

fetch-intercept

Build Status

Interceptor library for the native fetch command inspired by angular http interceptors.

fetch-intercept monkey patches the global fetch method and allows you the usage in Browser, Node and Webworker environments.

Installation

npm install fetch-intercept --save

Usage

Note: You need to require fetch-intercept before you use fetch the first time.

Make sure you have a fetch compatible environment or added a appropriate polyfill.

import fetchIntercept from 'fetch-intercept';

const unregister = fetchIntercept.register({
    request: function (url, config) {
        // Modify the url or config here
        return [url, config];
    },

    requestError: function (error) {
        // Called when an error occured during another 'request' interceptor call
        return Promise.reject(error);
    },

    response: function (response) {
        // Modify the reponse object
        return response;
    },

    responseError: function (error) {
        // Handle an fetch error
        return Promise.reject(error);
    }
});

// Call fetch to see your interceptors in action.
fetch('http://google.com');

// Unregister your interceptor
unregister();

React-Native Compatibility

Support react-native 0.17 or higher versions.

License

MIT

