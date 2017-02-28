This fork supports IE8 with es5-shim, es5-sham and es6-promise.
If you also use JSONP, checkout fetch-jsonp.
Fetch API is still very new and not fully supported in some browsers, so you may
need to check browser verson as well as if
window.fetch exists. In this case,
you can set
window.__disableNativeFetch = true to use AJAX polyfill always.
The global
fetch function is an easier way to make web requests and handle
responses than using an XMLHttpRequest. This polyfill is written as closely as
possible to the standard Fetch specification at https://fetch.spec.whatwg.org.
$ npm install fetch-ie8 --save
You'll also need a Promise polyfill for older browsers.
$ npm install es6-promise
Run this to polyfill the global environment at the beginning of your application.
require('es6-promise').polyfill();
(For a node.js implementation, try node-fetch)
The
fetch function supports any HTTP method. We'll focus on GET and POST
example requests.
fetch('/users.html')
.then(function(response) {
return response.text()
}).then(function(body) {
document.body.innerHTML = body
})
fetch('/users.json')
.then(function(response) {
return response.json()
}).then(function(json) {
console.log('parsed json', json)
}).catch(function(ex) {
console.log('parsing failed', ex)
})
fetch('/users.json').then(function(response) {
console.log(response.headers.get('Content-Type'))
console.log(response.headers.get('Date'))
console.log(response.status)
console.log(response.statusText)
})
var form = document.querySelector('form')
fetch('/query', {
method: 'post',
body: new FormData(form)
})
fetch('/users', {
method: 'post',
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/json',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
body: JSON.stringify({
name: 'Hubot',
login: 'hubot',
})
})
var input = document.querySelector('input[type="file"]')
var form = new FormData()
form.append('file', input.files[0])
form.append('user', 'hubot')
fetch('/avatars', {
method: 'post',
body: form
})
This causes
fetch to behave like jQuery's
$.ajax by rejecting the
Promise
on HTTP failure status codes like 404, 500, etc. The response
Promise is
resolved only on successful, 200 level, status codes.
function status(response) {
if (response.status >= 200 && response.status < 300) {
return response
}
throw new Error(response.statusText)
}
function json(response) {
return response.json()
}
fetch('/users')
.then(status)
.then(json)
.then(function(json) {
console.log('request succeeded with json response', json)
}).catch(function(error) {
console.log('request failed', error)
})
The
Response object has a URL attribute for the final responded resource.
Usually this is the same as the
Request url, but in the case of a redirect,
its all transparent. Newer versions of XHR include a
responseURL attribute
that returns this value. But not every browser supports this. The compromise
requires setting a special server side header to tell the browser what URL it
just requested (yeah, I know browsers).
response.headers['X-Request-URL'] = request.url
If you want
response.url to be reliable, you'll want to set this header. The
day that you ditch this polyfill and use native fetch only, you can remove the
header hack.
