The
Headers class for NodeJS
Executed against wpt test suits so it follows the spec correctly.
fetch-headers is an ESM-only module - you are not able to import it with
require. If you are unable to use ESM in your project you can use the async
import('fetch-headers') from CommonJS to load
fetch-headers asynchronously.
npm install fetch-headers
import { Headers, bag } from 'fetch-headers'
const headers = new Headers({
'content-type': 'text/plain'
})
// Turn headers to become immutable.
bag.get(headers).guard = 'immutable'
headers.set('content-type', 'text/html') // Throws
The new norm is that all headers with the same key should be joined by a comma value.
but
set-cookies Can still contain a comma value for historical reasons. (It's best to avoid using it in any header value). All other headers are not allowed to have it.
Browser don't expose
Set-Cookies headers in any way. That's why there is no issue with
headers.get(name).split(',') that should always return a string joined by comma value, This header class will apply to this rule as well. meaning
headers.get('set-cookie') will return a string with every
Set-Cookie joined together.
So parsing it can be tricky, that's why iterating over the headers can be the preferred way, this is the least way we could expose all
set-cookie headers individually without deviating from the spec by adding a custom
getAll() or
raw() method that don't exist in the spec.
const header = new Headers()
headers.append('xyz', 'abc')
headers.append('xyz', 'abc')
headers.append('Set-Cookie', 'a=1')
headers.append('Set-Cookie', 'b=2')
for (const [name, value] of headers) {
if (name === 'set-cookie') {
// Could happen twice
} else {
// Will never see the same `name` twice
}
}
console.log([...headers])
// yields [[ "set-cookie", "a=1" ], ["set-cookie", "b=2"], ["xyz", "abc, abc"]]
This matches the same way Deno handles headers in core as well. It also looks like we might be getting a getSetCookie method soon.