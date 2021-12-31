The Headers class for NodeJS

Executed against wpt test suits so it follows the spec correctly.

Install

fetch-headers is an ESM-only module - you are not able to import it with require . If you are unable to use ESM in your project you can use the async import('fetch-headers') from CommonJS to load fetch-headers asynchronously.

npm install fetch-headers

Use

import { Headers, bag } from 'fetch-headers' const headers = new Headers({ 'content-type' : 'text/plain' }) bag.get(headers).guard = 'immutable' headers.set( 'content-type' , 'text/html' )

Regards to Set-Cookie and values joined by comma

The new norm is that all headers with the same key should be joined by a comma value. but set-cookies Can still contain a comma value for historical reasons. (It's best to avoid using it in any header value). All other headers are not allowed to have it.

Browser don't expose Set-Cookies headers in any way. That's why there is no issue with headers.get(name).split(',') that should always return a string joined by comma value, This header class will apply to this rule as well. meaning headers.get('set-cookie') will return a string with every Set-Cookie joined together.

So parsing it can be tricky, that's why iterating over the headers can be the preferred way, this is the least way we could expose all set-cookie headers individually without deviating from the spec by adding a custom getAll() or raw() method that don't exist in the spec.

const header = new Headers() headers.append( 'xyz' , 'abc' ) headers.append( 'xyz' , 'abc' ) headers.append( 'Set-Cookie' , 'a=1' ) headers.append( 'Set-Cookie' , 'b=2' ) for ( const [name, value] of headers) { if (name === 'set-cookie' ) { } else { } } console .log([...headers])

This matches the same way Deno handles headers in core as well. It also looks like we might be getting a getSetCookie method soon.