fetch API for ALL JavaScript environments. Built on top of isomorphic-fetch & GitHub's WHATWG Fetch polyfill.
The idea behind this npm module is to support ALL JavaScript environments. If doesn't work for you, open a issue and we will support it.
:)
fetch as a global so that its API is consistent between client and server.
npm install --save fetch-everywhere es6-promise
bower install --save fetch-everywhere es6-promise
require('es6-promise').polyfill();
require('fetch-everywhere');
fetch('//offline-news-api.herokuapp.com/stories')
.then(function(response) {
if (response.status >= 400) {
throw new Error("Bad response from server");
}
return response.json();
})
.then(function(stories) {
console.log(stories);
});
