WHATWG fetch API for ALL JavaScript environments. Built on top of isomorphic-fetch & GitHub's WHATWG Fetch polyfill.

The idea behind this npm module is to support ALL JavaScript environments. If doesn't work for you, open a issue and we will support it.

:)

Suported environments

node.js

browser

browserify

webpack

react-native

Warnings

This adds fetch as a global so that its API is consistent between client and server.

as a global so that its API is consistent between client and server. You must bring your own ES6 Promise compatible polyfill, I suggest es6-promise.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save fetch-everywhere es6-promise

Bower

bower install --save fetch-everywhere es6-promise

Usage

require ( 'es6-promise' ).polyfill(); require ( 'fetch-everywhere' ); fetch( '//offline-news-api.herokuapp.com/stories' ) .then( function ( response ) { if (response.status >= 400 ) { throw new Error ( "Bad response from server" ); } return response.json(); }) .then( function ( stories ) { console .log(stories); });

License

Thanks to