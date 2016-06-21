openbase logo
fetch-everywhere

by Lucas Feliciano
1.0.5

WHATWG Fetch API, for ALL JavaScript environments!

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.9K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

WHATWG fetch API for ALL JavaScript environments. Built on top of isomorphic-fetch & GitHub's WHATWG Fetch polyfill.

The idea behind this npm module is to support ALL JavaScript environments. If doesn't work for you, open a issue and we will support it.

:)

Suported environments

  • node.js
  • browser
  • browserify
  • webpack
  • react-native

Warnings

  • This adds fetch as a global so that its API is consistent between client and server.
  • You must bring your own ES6 Promise compatible polyfill, I suggest es6-promise.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save fetch-everywhere es6-promise

Bower

bower install --save fetch-everywhere es6-promise

Usage

require('es6-promise').polyfill();
require('fetch-everywhere');

fetch('//offline-news-api.herokuapp.com/stories')
    .then(function(response) {
        if (response.status >= 400) {
            throw new Error("Bad response from server");
        }
        return response.json();
    })
    .then(function(stories) {
        console.log(stories);
    });

License

Thanks to

