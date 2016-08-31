openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fd

fetch-defaults

by Andri Möll
1.0.0 (see all)

Fetch API mixin to set a default base URL and options. Functional and immutable.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

995

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

FetchDefaults.js

NPM version Build status

FetchDefaults.js is a mixin for the Fetch API for browsers and Node.js that allows you to set a base URL (to then make relative requests) and default options (such as headers) for fetch calls. It's functional and immutable, in that it doesn't modify any objects given to it.

Installing

npm install fetch-defaults

FetchDefaults.js follows semantic versioning, so feel free to depend on its major version with something like >= 1.0.0 < 2 (a.k.a ^1.0.0).

Using

Pass the native fetch function and a base URL and/or options to fetchDefaults:

var fetchDefaults = require("fetch-defaults")

var apiFetch = fetchDefaults(fetch, "https://example.com", {
  headers: {Authorization: "Bearer 42"}
})

Then use the returned function as you would before:

var res = apiFetch("/models", {method: "POST", body: "John"})

The above will then call the original function with a URL of https://example.com/models and a new merged options object. Options are merged recursively, so even nested objects, like headers, will work. The object you pass in will not be modified, just in case you were worried.

If you don't need to set any options, omit the second argument:

var apiFetch = fetchDefaults(fetch, "https://example.com")
var res = apiFetch("/models", {method: "POST", body: "John"})

Likewise, if you don't need a base URL, pass only options:

var apiFetch = fetchDefaults(fetch, {
  headers: {Authorization: "Bearer 42"}
})

var res = apiFetch("https://example.com/models", {
  method: "POST", body: "John"
})

Browser

Browsers have the Fetch API available at window.fetch:

var fetchDefaults = require("fetch-defaults")
var apiFetch = fetchDefaults(fetch, "https://example.com")

Node.js

Node.js doesn't have a built-in implementation of the Fetch API, but you can use any library with a compatible interface, such as my Fetch/Off.js or node-fetch:

var fetch = require("fetch-off")
var fetchDefaults = require("fetch-defaults")
var apiFetch = fetchDefaults(fetch, "https://example.com")

License

FetchDefaults.js is released under a Lesser GNU Affero General Public License, which in summary means:

  • You can use this program for no cost.
  • You can use this program for both personal and commercial reasons.
  • You do not have to share your own program's code which uses this program.
  • You have to share modifications (e.g. bug-fixes) you've made to this program.

For more convoluted language, see the LICENSE file.

About

Andri Möll typed this and the code.
Monday Calendar supported the engineering work.

If you find FetchDefaults.js needs improving, please don't hesitate to type to me now at andri@dot.ee or create an issue online.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial