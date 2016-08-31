FetchDefaults.js is a mixin for the Fetch API for browsers and Node.js that allows you to set a base URL (to then make relative requests) and default options (such as headers) for
fetch calls. It's functional and immutable, in that it doesn't modify any objects given to it.
npm install fetch-defaults
FetchDefaults.js follows semantic versioning, so feel free to depend on its major version with something like
>= 1.0.0 < 2 (a.k.a
^1.0.0).
Pass the native
fetch function and a base URL and/or options to
fetchDefaults:
var fetchDefaults = require("fetch-defaults")
var apiFetch = fetchDefaults(fetch, "https://example.com", {
headers: {Authorization: "Bearer 42"}
})
Then use the returned function as you would before:
var res = apiFetch("/models", {method: "POST", body: "John"})
The above will then call the original function with a URL of
https://example.com/models and a new merged options object. Options are merged recursively, so even nested objects, like headers, will work. The object you pass in will not be modified, just in case you were worried.
If you don't need to set any options, omit the second argument:
var apiFetch = fetchDefaults(fetch, "https://example.com")
var res = apiFetch("/models", {method: "POST", body: "John"})
Likewise, if you don't need a base URL, pass only options:
var apiFetch = fetchDefaults(fetch, {
headers: {Authorization: "Bearer 42"}
})
var res = apiFetch("https://example.com/models", {
method: "POST", body: "John"
})
Browsers have the Fetch API available at
window.fetch:
var fetchDefaults = require("fetch-defaults")
var apiFetch = fetchDefaults(fetch, "https://example.com")
Node.js doesn't have a built-in implementation of the Fetch API, but you can use any library with a compatible interface, such as my Fetch/Off.js or node-fetch:
var fetch = require("fetch-off")
var fetchDefaults = require("fetch-defaults")
var apiFetch = fetchDefaults(fetch, "https://example.com")
FetchDefaults.js is released under a Lesser GNU Affero General Public License, which in summary means:
For more convoluted language, see the
LICENSE file.
Andri Möll typed this and the code.
Monday Calendar supported the engineering work.
If you find FetchDefaults.js needs improving, please don't hesitate to type to me now at andri@dot.ee or create an issue online.