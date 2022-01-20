A Blob implementation in Node.js, originally from node-fetch.
npm install fetch-blob
Updating from 2 to 3 should be a breeze since there is not many changes to the blob specification. The major cause of a major release is coding standards.
- internal WeakMaps was replaced with private fields
- internal Buffer.from was replaced with TextEncoder/Decoder
- internal buffers was replaced with Uint8Arrays
- CommonJS was replaced with ESM
- The node stream returned by calling `blob.stream()` was replaced with whatwg streams
- (Read "Differences from other blobs" for more info.)
Unlike NodeJS
buffer.Blob (Added in: v15.7.0) and browser native Blob this polyfilled version can't be sent via PostMessage
This blob version is more arbitrary, it can be constructed with blob parts that isn't a instance of itself it has to look and behave as a blob to be accepted as a blob part.
BlobDataItem created in
from.js that wraps a file path into a blob-like item and read lazily (nodejs plans to implement this as well)
The
blob.stream() is the most noticeable differences. It returns a WHATWG stream now. to keep it as a node stream you would have to do:
import {Readable} from 'stream'
const stream = Readable.from(blob.stream())
// Ways to import
// (PS it's dependency free ESM package so regular http-import from CDN works too)
import Blob from 'fetch-blob'
import File from 'fetch-blob/file.js'
import {Blob} from 'fetch-blob'
import {File} from 'fetch-blob/file.js'
const {Blob} = await import('fetch-blob')
// Ways to read the blob:
const blob = new Blob(['hello, world'])
await blob.text()
await blob.arrayBuffer()
for await (let chunk of blob.stream()) { ... }
blob.stream().getReader().read()
blob.stream().getReader({mode: 'byob'}).read(view)
fetch-blob/from.js comes packed with tools to convert any filepath into either a Blob or a File
It will not read the content into memory. It will only stat the file for last modified date and file size.
// The default export is sync and use fs.stat to retrieve size & last modified as a blob
import blobFromSync from 'fetch-blob/from.js'
import {File, Blob, blobFrom, blobFromSync, fileFrom, fileFromSync} from 'fetch-blob/from.js'
const fsFile = fileFromSync('./2-GiB-file.bin', 'application/octet-stream')
const fsBlob = await blobFrom('./2-GiB-file.mp4')
// Not a 4 GiB memory snapshot, just holds references
// points to where data is located on the disk
const blob = new Blob([fsFile, fsBlob, 'memory', new Uint8Array(10)])
console.log(blob.size) // ~4 GiB
blobFrom|blobFromSync|fileFrom|fileFromSync(path, [mimetype])
Our Blob & File class are more generic then any other polyfills in the way that it can accept any blob look-a-like item
An example of this is that our blob implementation can be constructed with parts coming from BlobDataItem (aka a filepath) or from buffer.Blob, It dose not have to implement all the methods - just enough that it can be read/understood by our Blob implementation. The minium requirements is that it has
Symbol.toStringTag,
size,
slice() and either a
stream() or a
arrayBuffer() method. If you then wrap it in our Blob or File
new Blob([blobDataItem]) then you get all of the other methods that should be implemented in a blob or file
An example of this could be to create a file or blob like item coming from a remote HTTP request. Or from a DataBase
See the MDN documentation and tests for more details of how to use the Blob.