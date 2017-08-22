fetch

Fetch url contents. Supports gzipped content for quicker download, redirects (with automatic cookie handling, so no eternal redirect loops), streaming and piping etc.

Install

npm install fetch

Usage

See examples folder for a complete example

Fetch from URL

fetch.fetchUrl(url [, options], callback)

Where

url is the url to fetch

options is an optional options object

is an optional options object callback is the callback to run - callback(error, meta, body)

Example

var fetchUrl = require ( "fetch" ).fetchUrl; fetchUrl( "http://kreata.ee/iso-8859-15.php" , function ( error, meta, body ) { console .log(body.toString()); });

NB If the file has been marked with charset other than utf-8, it is converted automatically.

By default iconv-lite is used for charset conversion. If you want to use node-iconv module instead, add "iconv": "*" to your package.json file, it will be picked up by fetch automatically.

Streaming

fetch.FetchStream(url [, options]) -> Stream

Where

url is the url to fetch

options is an optional options object

With events:

data with a data chunk - function(chunk){}

meta with some information about the response function(meta){}

end when the receiving is ready

when the receiving is ready error

Example

var FetchStream = require ( "fetch" ).FetchStream; var fetch = new FetchStream( "http://google.com" ); fetch.on( "data" , function ( chunk ) { console .log(chunk); });

Options

Possible option values

maxRedirects how many redirects allowed, defaults to 10

disableRedirects set to true if redirects are not allowed, defaults to false

set to true if redirects are not allowed, defaults to false headers optional header fields, in the form of {'Header-Field':'value'}

optional header fields, in the form of maxResponseLength maximum allowd length for the file, the remainder is cut off. Defaults to Infinity

method defaults to GET

defaults to GET payload request body

request body disableGzip set to false, to disable content gzipping, needed for Node v0.5.9 which has buggy zlib

set to false, to disable content gzipping, needed for Node v0.5.9 which has buggy zlib cookies an array of cookie definitions in the form of ['name=val']

an array of cookie definitions in the form of cookieJar for sharing cookies between requests, see below

for sharing cookies between requests, see below outputEncoding valid for fetchUrl

disableDecoding valid for fetchUrl, set to true to disable automatic charset decoding to utf-8

valid for , set to true to disable automatic charset decoding to utf-8 overrideCharset valid for fetchUrl , set input encoding

valid for , set input encoding asyncDnsLoookup use high performance asyncronous DNS resolution based on c-ares instead of a thread pool calling getaddrinfo(3)

use high performance asyncronous DNS resolution based on c-ares instead of a thread pool calling getaddrinfo(3) timeout set a timeout in ms

set a timeout in ms agentHttps pass-through http.request agent parameter for https

pass-through http.request agent parameter for https agentHttp pass-through http.request agent parameter for http

pass-through http.request agent parameter for http agent pass-through http.request agent parameter as fallback, if agentHttps or agentHttp are not specified

rejectUnauthorized whether to reject self-signed certificates (true, default behavior), or ignore and allow them (false)

whether to reject self-signed certificates ( , default behavior), or ignore and allow them ( ) user is the username for Basic auth

is the username for Basic auth pass is the password for Basic auth

Meta object

Meta object contains following fields:

status HTTP status code

HTTP status code responseHeaders response headers

response headers finalUrl last url value, useful with redirects

last url value, useful with redirects redirectCount how many redirects happened

how many redirects happened cookieJar CookieJar object for sharing/retrieving cookies

Headers

Request headers can be set with options.headers

options = { headers:{ "X-My-Header" : "This is a custom header field" } }

User-Agent value can be set with options.headers['User-Agent'] value. Defaults to "FetchStream"

options = { headers: { "User-Agent" : "MyUseragent/1.0" } }

Cookies

Cookies can be set with options.cookies which takes an array with cookie definitions

options = { cookies: [ "name=value" , "key=value; path=/; secure" ] }

Paths, domain, expire and other cookie settings are honored, so try not to set cookies with expire dates in the past. If domain is not set, any domain will pass, same for paths.

NB Do not set cookie field directly in request header as it will be overwritten.

Cookie sharing

Cookies can be shared between different requests, this can be achieved with CookieJar

var fetch = require ( "fetch" ); var cookies = new fetch.CookieJar(); cookies.setCookie( 'alfa=beta; path=/;' ); var f = fetch.FetchStream( "http://www.example.com/page1" ,{ cookieJar : cookies}); f.on( "end" , function ( ) { fetch.FetchStream( "http://www.example.com/page1" ,{ cookieJar : cookies}); });

Redirects

Redirects are on by default, use options.disableRedirects to disable. Maximum redirect count can be set with options.maxRedirects (defaults to 10)

options = { disableRedirects: true } options = { maxRedirects: 100 }

Disable Gzip support

Gzip and Deflate support is automatically on. This is problematic in Node v0.5.9 and below since Zlib support on these versions is buggy with unpacking and tends to yield in error.

options = { disableGzip: true }

Piping to file

FetchStream is a readable Stream object and thus can be piped. For example stream URL contents directly to a file:

var FetchStream = require ( "fetch" ).FetchStream, fs = require ( "fs" ), out; out = fs.createWriteStream( 'file.html' ); new FetchStream( "http://www.example.com/index.php" ).pipe(out);

License

BSD