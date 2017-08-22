Fetch url contents. Supports gzipped content for quicker download, redirects (with automatic cookie handling, so no eternal redirect loops), streaming and piping etc.
npm install fetch
See examples folder for a complete example
fetch.fetchUrl(url [, options], callback)
Where
callback(error, meta, body)
Example
var fetchUrl = require("fetch").fetchUrl;
// source file is iso-8859-15 but it is converted to utf-8 automatically
fetchUrl("http://kreata.ee/iso-8859-15.php", function(error, meta, body){
console.log(body.toString());
});
NB If the file has been marked with charset other than utf-8, it is converted automatically.
By default
iconv-lite is used for charset conversion. If you want to use
node-iconv module instead,
add
"iconv": "*" to your package.json file, it will be picked up by
fetch automatically.
fetch.FetchStream(url [, options]) -> Stream
Where
With events:
function(chunk){}
function(meta){}
Example
var FetchStream = require("fetch").FetchStream;
var fetch = new FetchStream("http://google.com");
fetch.on("data", function(chunk){
console.log(chunk);
});
Possible option values
{'Header-Field':'value'}
Infinity
['name=val']
fetchUrl
fetchUrl, set to true to disable automatic charset decoding to utf-8
fetchUrl, set input encoding
true, default behavior), or ignore and allow them (
false)
Meta object contains following fields:
Request headers can be set with
options.headers
options = {
headers:{
"X-My-Header": "This is a custom header field"
}
}
User-Agent value can be set with
options.headers['User-Agent'] value. Defaults to
"FetchStream"
options = {
headers: {
"User-Agent": "MyUseragent/1.0"
}
}
Cookies can be set with
options.cookies which takes an array with cookie definitions
options = {
cookies: ["name=value", "key=value; path=/; secure"]
}
Paths, domain, expire and other cookie settings are honored, so try not to set cookies with expire dates in the past. If domain is not set, any domain will pass, same for paths.
NB Do not set cookie field directly in request header as it will be overwritten.
Cookies can be shared between different requests, this can be achieved with
CookieJar
var fetch = require("fetch");
var cookies = new fetch.CookieJar();
// add one cookie for testing
cookies.setCookie('alfa=beta; path=/;');
// create a FetchStream with custom CookieJar
var f = fetch.FetchStream("http://www.example.com/page1",{cookieJar: cookies});
f.on("end", function(){
// if cookies were set with the previos request, the data is
// saved in 'cookieJar' and passed to the next request
fetch.FetchStream("http://www.example.com/page1",{cookieJar: cookies});
});
Redirects are on by default, use
options.disableRedirects to disable. Maximum redirect count can be set with
options.maxRedirects (defaults to 10)
options = {
disableRedirects: true
}
options = {
maxRedirects: 100
}
Gzip and Deflate support is automatically on. This is problematic in Node v0.5.9 and below since Zlib support on these versions is buggy with unpacking and tends to yield in error.
options = {
disableGzip: true
}
FetchStream is a readable Stream object and thus can be piped. For example stream URL contents directly to a file:
var FetchStream = require("fetch").FetchStream,
fs = require("fs"),
out;
out = fs.createWriteStream('file.html');
new FetchStream("http://www.example.com/index.php").pipe(out);
BSD
I come from a background where we used XMLHttpRequest object, but now using this library is really easy. This is one of the builds ajax libraries, it's supported by almost all browsers, easy to use and test. its return object as the body and easy error handling helped a lot. If we are using and cross-site scripting we can able to easily configured cors on it along with authentication parameters if any required.
By default, fetch is the go-to library for promised based network requests. It works really well with the async/await syntax. Compatible with almost all the browsers.