fengari-web

by fengari-lua
0.1.4 (see all)

Provides everything you need to run Fengari in the browser.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

fengari-web

fengari-web

Provides anything you need to run Fengari in the browser.

Getting started

Download

Visit the GitHub releases page and get the latest version.

Alternatively you can Build fengari-web yourself.

Directly

Load fengari-web in your web page:

<script src="fengari-web.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

Now any script of type application/lua will be run by fengari:

<script type="application/lua">
print("Hello World!")
</script>

<script src="/my-script.lua" type="application/lua" async></script>

Note that if you use a src attribute, it is strongly recommended for it to be async.

With build process

See fengari-loader

Compatibility

fengari-web should work in all modern browsers.

Verified to work in:

  • Chrome >= 38
  • Firefox >= 19
  • Safari >= 8
  • Microsoft IE 11
  • Microsoft Edge

API

As well as running <script type="application/lua"> tags, fengari-web creates a fengari global that contains the core fengari API supplemented with:

  • L: the main lua_State (in which script tags are run)
  • interop: containing the fengari-interop library
  • load(source, chunkname): a function that loads the lua code in source with the optional chunk name chunkname and returns it as a function. This function can be used to programmatically run lua code in the main lua_State from JavaScript. e.g.
    console.log(fengari.load('return 1+1')())

Building

git clone https://github.com/fengari-lua/fengari-web.git
npm install

This should automatically kick off the build process. The built files can then be found in the dist/ directory.

If you need to rebuild, run

npm run build

Or use webpack directly.

