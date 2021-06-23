Provides anything you need to run Fengari in the browser.
Visit the GitHub releases page and get the latest version.
Alternatively you can Build fengari-web yourself.
Load fengari-web in your web page:
<script src="fengari-web.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
Now any script of type
application/lua will be run by fengari:
<script type="application/lua">
print("Hello World!")
</script>
<script src="/my-script.lua" type="application/lua" async></script>
Note that if you use a
src attribute, it is strongly recommended for it to be
async.
See fengari-loader
fengari-web should work in all modern browsers.
Verified to work in:
As well as running
<script type="application/lua"> tags, fengari-web creates a
fengari global that contains the core
fengari API supplemented with:
L: the main
lua_State (in which script tags are run)
interop: containing the fengari-interop library
load(source, chunkname): a function that loads the lua code in
source with the optional chunk name
chunkname and returns it as a function.
This function can be used to programmatically run lua code in the main
lua_State from JavaScript. e.g.
console.log(fengari.load('return 1+1')())
git clone https://github.com/fengari-lua/fengari-web.git
npm install
This should automatically kick off the build process.
The built files can then be found in the
dist/ directory.
If you need to rebuild, run
npm run build