Provides anything you need to run Fengari in the browser.

Getting started

Download

Visit the GitHub releases page and get the latest version.

Alternatively you can Build fengari-web yourself.

Directly

Load fengari-web in your web page:

< script src = "fengari-web.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Now any script of type application/lua will be run by fengari:

< script type = "application/lua" > print( "Hello World!" ) </ script > < script src = "/my-script.lua" type = "application/lua" async > </ script >

Note that if you use a src attribute, it is strongly recommended for it to be async .

With build process

See fengari-loader

Compatibility

fengari-web should work in all modern browsers.

Verified to work in:

Chrome >= 38

Firefox >= 19

Safari >= 8

Microsoft IE 11

Microsoft Edge

API

As well as running <script type="application/lua"> tags, fengari-web creates a fengari global that contains the core fengari API supplemented with:

L : the main lua_State (in which script tags are run)

: the main (in which script tags are run) interop : containing the fengari-interop library

: containing the fengari-interop library load(source, chunkname) : a function that loads the lua code in source with the optional chunk name chunkname and returns it as a function. This function can be used to programmatically run lua code in the main lua_State from JavaScript. e.g. console .log(fengari.load( 'return 1+1' )())

Building

git clone https://github.com/fengari-lua/fengari-web.git npm install

This should automatically kick off the build process. The built files can then be found in the dist/ directory.

If you need to rebuild, run

npm run build