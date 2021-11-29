Fengari is a lua VM written in Javascript. It's implementation makes use of the JS garbage collector, which means it is fully capable of cross language interop.
js library
js = require "js"
null
A userdata representing JavaScript
null
global
A reference to the JavaScript global context. In the browser, this is usually equivalent to the
window object. In node.js it's equal to
global.
new(constructor, ...)
Invokes the JavaScript
new operator on
constructor passing the arguments specified.
Returns the created object.
of(iterable)
Returns a iterating function and an iterator state that behave like a JavaScript for...of loop. Suitable for use as a lua iterator. e.g.
for f in js.of(js.global:Array(10,20,30)) do
print(f)
end
Note: this function only exists if the JavaScript runtime supports Symbols
createproxy(x[, type])
Note: Only available if your JS environment has the
Proxy constructor
Creates a JavaScript Proxy object. The proxy supports configuring traps by setting them as metamethods on your object.
type may be
"function" (the default)
"arrow_function" or
"object":
"function":
typeof p === "function"
"arrow_function":
typeof p === "function"
"object":
typeof p === "object"
Note that JavaScript coerces all types except Symbols to strings before using them as a key in an indexing operation.
tonumber(x)
Coerces the value
x to a number using JavaScript coercion rules.
tostring(x)
Coerces the value
x to a string using JavaScript coercion rules.
instanceof(x, y)
Returns if the value
x is an instance of the class
y via use of the JavaScript
instanceof operator
typeof(x)
Returns what JavaScript sees as the type of
x. Uses the JavaScript
typeof operator
push(L, value)
Pushes an arbitrary JavaScript object
value as the most suitable lua type onto the lua stack
L.
Performs deduplication so that the same JavaScript objects are pushed as the same lua objects.
pushjs(L, value)
Pushes an arbitrary JavaScript object
value as a userdata onto the lua stack
L.
Rarely used; see
push(L, value) instead.
checkjs(L, idx)
If the value on the lua stack
L at index
idx is a JavaScript userdata object (as pushed by
push or
pushjs) then return it.
Otherwise throw an error.
testjs(L, idx)
If the value on the lua stack
L at index
idx is a JavaScript userdata object (as pushed by
push or
pushjs) then return it.
Otherwise returns
undefined.
tojs(L, idx)
Returns the object on the lua stack
L at index
idx as the most suitable javascript type.
nil is returned as
undefined
push or
pushjs) returns the pushed JavaScript object
apply(this, [args...]): calls the lua object. Returns only the first return value
invoke(this, [args...]): calls the lua object. Returns results as an array
get(key): indexes the lua object
has(key): checks if indexing the lua object results in
nil
set(key, value)
delete(key): sets the key to
nil
toString()
JavaScript arguments to these methods are passed in via
push() and results are returned via
tojs().
Calling the function is equivalent to calling the lua function wrapped.
luaopen_js
The entrypoint for loading the js library into a fengari
lua_State.
Usually passed to
luaL_requiref.
If the JavaScript environment supports Symbols, then some runtime-wide symbols can be used to customise behaviour:
__pairs
The
__pairs Symbol can be used to describe how to iterate over a JavaScript object. Use
Symbol.for("__pairs") to get the symbol. It should be used as a key on your objects, where the value is a function returning an object with three properties:
"iter",
"state" and
"first".
"iter" should be a function that follows the standard Lua generic for protocol, that is, it gets called with your state (as
this) and the previous value produced; it should return an array of values or
undefined if done.
e.g. to make
pairs on a Map return entries in the map via the iterator symbol:
Map.prototype[Symbol.for("__pairs")] = function() {
return {
iter: function(last) {
var v = this.next();
if (v.done) return;
return v.value;
},
state: this[Symbol.iterator]()
};
};
If there is no
__pairs Symbol attached to an object, an iterator over
Object.keys is returned.
__len
The
__len Symbol can be used to describe how to get the length (used by the lua
# operator) of a JavaScript object.
Use
Symbol.for("__len") to get the symbol. It should be used as a key on your objects, where the value is a function returning the length of your objects (passed as
this).
e.g. to have the lua
# operator applied to a Map return the
size field:
Map.prototype[Symbol.for("__len")] = function() {
return this.size;
};
If there is no
__len Symbol attached to an object, the value of the
.length property is returned.