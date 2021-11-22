Fela is a small, high-performant and framework-agnostic toolbelt to handle state-driven styling in JavaScript.

It is dynamic by design and renders your styles depending on your application state.

It generates atomic CSS and supports all common CSS features such as media queries, pseudo classes, keyframes and font-faces. Fela ships with a powerful plugin API adding e.g. vendor prefixing or fallback value support.

Fela can be used with React or with any other view library. It even supports React Native.

Support Us

Support Robin Weser's work on Fela and its ecosystem directly via GitHub Sponsors.

Benefits

Predictable Styling

Scoped Atomic CSS

Minimal Bundle Size

No Specificity Issues

No Naming Conflicts

Framework-Agnostic

Huge Ecosystem

RTL Support

The Gist

Fela's core principle is to consider style as a function of state.

The whole API and all plugins and bindings are built on that idea.

It is reactive and auto-updates once registered to the DOM.



The following example illustrates the key parts of Fela though it only shows the very basics.

import { createRenderer } from 'fela' const rule = ( state ) => ({ textAlign : 'center' , padding : '5px 10px' , fontSize : state.fontSize + 'pt' , borderRadius : 5 , ':hover' : { fontSize : state.fontSize + 2 + 'pt' , boxShadow : '0 0 2px rgb(70, 70, 70)' , }, }) const renderer = createRenderer() const className = renderer.renderRule(rule, { fontSize : 14 , })

The generated CSS output would look like this:

.a { text-align : center } .b { padding : 5px 10px } .c { font-size : 14pt } .d { border-radius : 5px } .e :hover { font-size : 16pt } .f :hover { box-shadow : 0 0 2px rgb (70, 70, 70) }

Primitive Components

If you're using Fela, you're most likely also using React.

Using the React bindings, you get powerful APIs to create primitive components.



Read: Usage with React for a full guide.

import * as React from 'react' import { useFela } from 'react-fela' const rule = ( { fontSize } ) => ({ textAlign : 'center' , padding : '5px 10px' , fontSize : fontSize + 'pt' , borderRadius : 5 , ':hover' : { fontSize : fontSize + 2 + 'pt' , boxShadow : '0 0 2px rgb(70, 70, 70)' , }, }) function Button ( { fontSize, children } ) { const { css } = useFela({ fontSize }) return < button className = {css(rule)} > {children} </ button > }

Check this example on CodeSandbox

Examples

Documentation

Workshop

If you are coming from CSS and want to learn JavaScript Styling with Fela, there is a full-feature fela-workshop which demonstrates typical Fela use cases. It teaches all important parts, step by step with simple examples. If you already know other CSS in JS solutions and are just switching to Fela, you might not need to do the whole workshop, but it still provides useful information to get started quickly.

Talks

Posts

Ecosystem

There are tons of useful packages maintained within this repository including plugins, enhancers, bindings and tools that can be used together with Fela. Check the Ecosystem documentation for a quick overview.

Community

Apart from all the packages managed within this repository, there are many community third-party projects that are worth mentioning:

aesthetic - React style and theme layer with Fela support

base-styling-components - Abstract Box and Text Components

bs-react-fela - BuckleScript / ReasonReact bindings for Fela

catstack - A modular mad science framework for teams working on production web apps

css-in-js-playground - A simple playground for CSS in JS solutions

cf-ui - Cloudflare UI Framework

counter-component-with-react-mobx-fela - Counter Component using Fela

cycle-fela - Cycle bindings for Fela

dogstack - A popular-choice grab-bag framework for teams working on production web apps

fela-components - Styling library for React and Fela

fela-react-helpers - A set of useful helpers for Fela

fela-react-prop - Generate class names for fela style rule and apply them as property on a wrapped component

fela-styles-connector - Simplified react-fela connect with auto-bound styles

with auto-bound styles frejya: Pass styles as props to components

gatsby-plugin-fela - Integrates fela with Gatsby

hyper-fela - HyperScript bindings for Fela

htz-frontend - Source for Haaretz frontend app(s)

kilvin - Primitive React Layout Components with Fela

olymp - Create and build a next gen app using node, react, cssInJS and other cool stuff

preact-fela-simple - Super simple Preact bindings for Fela

reason-react-starter - A ReasonReact starter kit using Fela

storybook-addon-props-fela: Document the props of your Fela components in storybook.

superslider - Slider Component using Fela

telaviv - React Universal Rendering

vashet - ClojureScript wrapper for Fela

veel - Base react styling components using fela with a design system

vue-fela - Vue bindings for Fela

black-box - combines behavior, presentation, structure in one place & creates all-in-one components using only JS syntax

Support

Got a question? Come and join us on Spectrum!

We'd love to help out. We also highly appreciate any feedback.

Don't want to miss any update? Follow us on Twitter.

Who's using Fela?

Your company is using Fela, but is not listed yet? Add your company / organisation

Contributing

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

We highly appreciate any contribution.

For more information follow the contribution guide.

Also, please read our code of conduct.

License

Fela is licensed under the MIT License.

Documentation is licensed under Creative Commons License.

Created with ♥ by @robinweser and all the great contributors.