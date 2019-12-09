Use feedr to fetch the data from a remote url, respect its caching, and parse its data. Despite its name, it's not just for feed data but also for all data that you can feed into it (including binary data).
npm install --save feedr
require('feedr')
This package is published with the following editions:
feedr aliases
feedr/source/index.js
feedr/source/index.js is esnext source code with require for modules
Environments older than Node.js v8 may need Babel's Polyfill or something similar.
// Create a new feedr instance
const feedr = require('feedr').create({/* optional configuration */})
// Prepare our feeds that we want read
const feeds = {
someAtomFeed: 'https://github.com/bevry/feedr/commits/for-testing.atom'
someJsonFile: 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bevry/feedr/for-testing/package.json'
}
// Read a single feed
feedr.readFeed(feeds.someAtomFeed, {/* optional configuration */}, function (err, data, headers) {
console.log(err, data, headers)
})
// Read all the feeds together
feedr.readFeeds(feeds, {/* optional configuration */}, function (err, result) {
console.log(err, result.someAtomFeed, result.someJsonFile)
})
Feed configuration defaults / global configuration properties are:
log defaults to
null, log function to use
tmpPath defaults to system tmp path, the tempory path to cache our feedr results to
cache defaults to one day
1000*60*60*24, available values:
Number prefers to use the cache when it is within the range of the number in milliseconds
true prefers to use the cache when the response headers indicate that the cache is still valid
"preferred" will always use the cache if the cache exists
false will never use the cache
xml2jsOptions defaults to
null, the options to send to xml2js
requestOptions defaults to
null, the options to send to request
Feed configuration properties are:
url required, the url to fetch
hash defaults to hash of the url, the hashed url for caching
name defaults to hash, the name of the feed for use in debugging
path defaults to tmp feed path, the path to save the file to
parse defaults to
true, whether or not we should attempt to parse the response data, supported values are
xml,
json,
cson,
yaml,
string,
raw/
false. If
true will try all the available parsers. Can also be a function with the signature
({response, data, feed, feedr}, next(err, data))
check defaults to
true, whether or not we should check the response data for custom error messages. Can also be a function with the signature
({response, data, feed, feedr}, next(err))
xml2jsOptions defaults to global value, the options to send to xml2js
requestOptions defaults to global value, the options to send to request
Discover the release history by heading on over to the
HISTORY.md file.
Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the
CONTRIBUTING.md file.
These amazing people are maintaining this project:
No sponsors yet! Will you be the first?
These amazing people have contributed code to this project:
Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the
CONTRIBUTING.md file.
Unless stated otherwise all works are:
and licensed under: