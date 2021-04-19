⛔️ DEPRECATED

I've decided to deprecate this libary as feedparser already does a pretty good job to parse content from a RSS feed.

This repo, as a wrapper, will always get behind the newly features and security updates. If you used this library until now or have even considered, thank you and I'm sorry.

Wrapper around feedparser with promises.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const feedparser = require ( 'feedparser-promised' ); const url = 'http://feeds.feedwrench.com/JavaScriptJabber.rss' ; feedparser.parse(url).then( items => items.forEach( item => console .log( 'title:' , item.title)); ).catch( console .error);

const feedparser = require ( 'feedparser-promised' ); const httpOptions = { uri : 'http://feeds.feedwrench.com/JavaScriptJabber.rss' , timeout : 3000 , gzip : true , }; feedparser.parse(httpOptions).then( items => { });

Using Feedparser options

const feedparser = require ( 'feedparser-promised' ); const httpOptions = { uri : 'http://feeds.feedwrench.com/JavaScriptJabber.rss' , }; const feedparserOptions = { feedurl : 'http://feeds.feedwrench.com/JavaScriptJabber.rss' , normalize : false , addmeta : false , resume_saxerror : true }; feedparser.parse(httpOptions, feedparserOptions).then( items => { });

List of article properties

title : title

: title description : frequently, the full article content

: frequently, the full article content summary : frequently, an excerpt of the article content

: frequently, an excerpt of the article content link : link

: link origlink : when FeedBurner or Pheedo puts a special tracking url in the link property, origlink contains the original link

: when FeedBurner or Pheedo puts a special tracking url in the property, contains the original link permalink : when an RSS feed has a guid field and the isPermalink attribute is not set to false , permalink contains the value of guid

: when an RSS feed has a field and the attribute is not set to , contains the value of date : most recent update

: most recent update pubdate : original published date

: original published date author : author

: author guid a unique identifier for the article

a unique identifier for the article comments : a link to the article's comments section

: a link to the article's comments section image : an Object containing url and title` properties

: url title` properties categories : an Array of Strings

: an Array of Strings source : an Object containing url and title properties pointing to the original source for an article; see the RSS Spec for an explanation of this element

: an Object containing and properties pointing to the original source for an article; see the RSS Spec for an explanation of this element enclosures : an Array of Objects, each representing a podcast or other enclosure and having a url property and possibly type and length properties

: an Array of Objects, each representing a podcast or other enclosure and having a property and possibly and properties meta : an Object containing all the feed meta properties; especially handy when using the EventEmitter interface to listen to article emissions

Contributing

There are many ways to contribute, such as fixing opened issues, creating them or suggesting new ideas. Either way will be very appreciated.

If there are issues open, I recommend you follow those steps:

Create a branch feedparser-promised#{issue_number}; eg: feedparser-promised#42

Please, remember to write unit tests.

Send a pull request!

Running Tests

$ npm test

License