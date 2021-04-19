⛔️ DEPRECATED
I've decided to deprecate this libary as feedparser already does a pretty good job to parse content from a RSS feed.
This repo, as a wrapper, will always get behind the newly features and security updates. If you used this library until now or have even considered, thank you and I'm sorry.
Wrapper around feedparser with promises.
$ npm install --save feedparser-promised
const feedparser = require('feedparser-promised');
const url = 'http://feeds.feedwrench.com/JavaScriptJabber.rss';
feedparser.parse(url).then(items =>
items.forEach(item => console.log('title:', item.title));
).catch(console.error);
const feedparser = require('feedparser-promised');
const httpOptions = {
uri: 'http://feeds.feedwrench.com/JavaScriptJabber.rss',
timeout: 3000,
gzip: true,
// ...
};
feedparser.parse(httpOptions).then(items => { /* do your magic here */ });
const feedparser = require('feedparser-promised');
const httpOptions = {
uri: 'http://feeds.feedwrench.com/JavaScriptJabber.rss',
// ...
};
const feedparserOptions = {
feedurl: 'http://feeds.feedwrench.com/JavaScriptJabber.rss',
normalize: false,
addmeta: false,
resume_saxerror: true
};
feedparser.parse(httpOptions, feedparserOptions).then(items => { /* do your magic here */ });
title: title
description: frequently, the full article content
summary: frequently, an excerpt of the article content
link: link
origlink: when FeedBurner or Pheedo puts a special tracking url in the
link property,
origlink contains the original link
permalink: when an RSS feed has a
guid field and the
isPermalink attribute is not set to
false,
permalink contains the value of
guid
date: most recent update
pubdate: original published date
author: author
guid a unique identifier for the article
comments: a link to the article's comments section
image:
an Object containing url
andtitle` properties
categories: an Array of Strings
source: an Object containing
url and
title properties pointing to the original source for an article; see the RSS Spec for an explanation of this element
enclosures: an Array of Objects, each representing a podcast or other enclosure and having a
url property and possibly
type and
length properties
meta: an Object containing all the feed meta properties; especially handy when using the EventEmitter interface to listen to
article emissions
There are many ways to contribute, such as fixing opened issues, creating them or suggesting new ideas. Either way will be very appreciated.
If there are issues open, I recommend you follow those steps:
$ npm test
feedparser-promised is released under the MIT License.