Feedparser is for parsing RSS, Atom, and RDF feeds in node.js.
It has a couple features you don't usually see in other feed parsers:
npm install feedparser
This example is just to briefly demonstrate basic concepts.
Please also review the complete example for a thorough working example that is a suitable starting point for your app.
var FeedParser = require('feedparser');
var fetch = require('node-fetch'); // for fetching the feed
var req = fetch('http://somefeedurl.xml')
var feedparser = new FeedParser([options]);
req.then(function (res) {
if (res.status !== 200) {
throw new Error('Bad status code');
}
else {
// The response `body` -- res.body -- is a stream
res.body.pipe(feedparser);
}
}, function (err) {
// handle any request errors
});
feedparser.on('error', function (error) {
// always handle errors
});
feedparser.on('readable', function () {
// This is where the action is!
var stream = this; // `this` is `feedparser`, which is a stream
var meta = this.meta; // **NOTE** the "meta" is always available in the context of the feedparser instance
var item;
while (item = stream.read()) {
console.log(item);
}
});
You can also check out this nice working implementation that demonstrates one way to handle all the hard and annoying stuff. 😃
normalize - Set to
false to override Feedparser's default behavior,
which is to parse feeds into an object that contains the generic properties
patterned after (although not identical to) the RSS 2.0 format, regardless
of the feed's format.
addmeta - Set to
false to override Feedparser's default behavior, which
is to add the feed's
meta information to each article.
feedurl - The url (string) of the feed. FeedParser is very good at
resolving relative urls in feeds. But some feeds use relative urls without
declaring the
xml:base attribute any place in the feed. This is perfectly
valid, but we don't know know the feed's url before we start parsing the feed
and trying to resolve those relative urls. If we discover the feed's url, we
will go back and resolve the relative urls we've already seen, but this takes
a little time (not much). If you want to be sure we never have to re-resolve
relative urls (or if FeedParser is failing to properly resolve relative urls),
you should set the
feedurl option. Otherwise, feel free to ignore this option.
resume_saxerror - Set to
false to override Feedparser's default behavior, which
is to emit any
SAXError on
error and then automatically resume parsing. In
my experience,
SAXErrors are not usually fatal, so this is usually helpful
behavior. If you want total control over handling these errors and optionally
aborting parsing the feed, use this option.
See the
examples directory.
Feedparser is a transform stream operating in "object mode": XML in -> Javascript objects out. Each readable chunk is an object representing an article in the feed.
meta - called with feed
meta when it has been parsed
error - called with
error whenever there is a Feedparser error of any kind (SAXError, Feedparser error, etc.)
Feedparser parses each feed into a
meta (emitted on the
meta event) portion
and one or more
articles (emited on the
data event or readable after the
readable
is emitted).
Regardless of the format of the feed, the
meta and each
article contain a
uniform set of generic properties patterned after (although not identical to)
the RSS 2.0 format, as well as all of the properties originally contained in the
feed. So, for example, an Atom feed may have a
meta.description property, but
it will also have a
meta['atom:subtitle'] property.
The purpose of the generic properties is to provide the user a uniform interface
for accessing a feed's information without needing to know the feed's format
(i.e., RSS versus Atom) or having to worry about handling the differences
between the formats. However, the original information is also there, in case
you need it. In addition, Feedparser supports some popular namespace extensions
(or portions of them), such as portions of the
itunes,
media,
feedburner
and
pheedo extensions. So, for example, if a feed article contains either an
itunes:image or
media:thumbnail, the url for that image will be contained in
the article's
image.url property.
All generic properties are "pre-initialized" to
null (or empty arrays or
objects for certain properties). This should save you from having to do a lot of
checking for
undefined, such as, for example, when you are using jade
templates.
In addition, all properties (and namespace prefixes) use only lowercase letters, regardless of how they were capitalized in the original feed. ("xmlUrl" and "pubDate" also are still used to provide backwards compatibility.) This decision places ease-of-use over purity -- hopefully, you will never need to think about whether you should camelCase "pubDate" ever again.
The
title and
description properties of
meta and the
title property of
each
article have any HTML stripped if you let feedparser normalize the output.
If you really need the HTML in those elements, there are always the originals:
e.g.,
meta['atom:subtitle']['#'].
url and
title properties)
link property,
origlink contains the original link)
guid field and the
isPermalink attribute is not set to
false,
permalink contains the value of
guid)
url and
title properties)
url and
title properties pointing to the original source for an article; see the RSS Spec for an explanation of this element)
url property and possibly
type and
length properties)
article emissions)
Although
node-feedparser no longer shares any code with
node-easyrss, it was
the original inspiration and a starting point.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2011-2020 Dan MacTough and contributors
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.