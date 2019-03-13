This is a node API for Feedly
Install from NPM:
npm install --save feedly
Create an instance:
const Feedly = require('feedly')
const f = new Feedly({
client_id: 'MY_CLIENT_ID',
client_secret: 'MY_CLIENT_SECRET',
port: 8080
})
Use the sandbox:
const Feedly = require('feedly')
const f = new Feedly({
client_id: 'sandbox',
client_secret: 'Get the current secret from http://developer.feedly.com/v3/sandbox/',
base: 'http://sandbox.feedly.com',
port: 8080
})
The first non-trivial method call you make to the object will cause your
default browser to pop up asking you to log in. When that process is complete,
you will see a page served from http://localhost:8080/, which you can close.
After that point, you won't need to log in again until your token expires
(without your having called
refresh in the meantime).
WARNING: by default, this will store your auth token and refresh token in
~/.feedly, unencrypted. Set the
config_file options to null to prevent this
behavior, but you will have to log in through the web site each time you create
a new
Feedly instance.
Each method takes an optional node-style
(error, results) callback. If you
prefer a promise-style approach, you do without a callback, like this:
const results = await f.reads()
Full documentation for the API can be found here.