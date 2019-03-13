This is a node API for Feedly

Installation

Install from NPM:

npm install --save feedly

Creating an instance

Create an instance:

const Feedly = require ( 'feedly' ) const f = new Feedly({ client_id : 'MY_CLIENT_ID' , client_secret : 'MY_CLIENT_SECRET' , port : 8080 })

Use the sandbox:

const Feedly = require ( 'feedly' ) const f = new Feedly({ client_id : 'sandbox' , client_secret : 'Get the current secret from http://developer.feedly.com/v3/sandbox/' , base : 'http://sandbox.feedly.com' , port : 8080 })

Authentication

The first non-trivial method call you make to the object will cause your default browser to pop up asking you to log in. When that process is complete, you will see a page served from http://localhost:8080/, which you can close. After that point, you won't need to log in again until your token expires (without your having called refresh in the meantime).

WARNING: by default, this will store your auth token and refresh token in

~/.feedly , unencrypted. Set the config_file options to null to prevent this behavior, but you will have to log in through the web site each time you create a new Feedly instance.

Callbacks and promises

Each method takes an optional node-style (error, results) callback. If you prefer a promise-style approach, you do without a callback, like this:

const results = await f.reads()

Documentation

Full documentation for the API can be found here.