openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fec

fecha

by Taylor Hakes
4.2.1 (see all)

Lightweight and simple JS date formatting and parsing

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.6M

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Date

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
preveenraj
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

fecha Build Status

Lightweight date formatting and parsing (~2KB). Meant to replace parsing and formatting functionality of moment.js.

NPM

npm install fecha --save

Yarn

yarn add fecha

Fecha vs Moment

Fecha Moment
Size (Min. and Gzipped) 2.1KBs 13.1KBs
Date Parsing
Date Formatting
Date Manipulation
I18n Support

Use it

Formatting

format accepts a Date object (or timestamp) and a string format and returns a formatted string. See below for available format tokens.

Note: format will throw an error when passed invalid parameters

import { format } from 'fecha';

type format = (date: Date, format?: string, i18n?: I18nSettings) => str;

// Custom formats
format(new Date(2015, 10, 20), 'dddd MMMM Do, YYYY'); // 'Friday November 20th, 2015'
format(new Date(1998, 5, 3, 15, 23, 10, 350), 'YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss.SSS A'); // '1998-06-03 03:23:10.350 PM'

// Named masks
format(new Date(2015, 10, 20), 'isoDate'); // '2015-11-20'
format(new Date(2015, 10, 20), 'mediumDate'); // 'Nov 20, 2015'
format(new Date(2015, 10, 20, 3, 2, 1), 'isoDateTime'); // '2015-11-20T03:02:01-05:00'
format(new Date(2015, 2, 10, 5, 30, 20), 'shortTime'); // '05:30'

// Literals
format(new Date(2001, 2, 5, 6, 7, 2, 5), '[on] MM-DD-YYYY [at] HH:mm'); // 'on 03-05-2001 at 06:07'

Parsing

parse accepts a Date string and a string format and returns a Date object. See below for available format tokens.

NOTE: parse will throw an error when passed invalid string format or missing format. You MUST specify a format.

import { parse } from 'fecha';

type parse = (dateStr: string, format: string, i18n?: I18nSettingsOptional) => Date|null;

// Custom formats
parse('February 3rd, 2014', 'MMMM Do, YYYY'); // new Date(2014, 1, 3)
parse('10-12-10 14:11:12', 'YY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss'); // new Date(2010, 11, 10, 14, 11, 12)

// Named masks
parse('5/3/98', 'shortDate'); // new Date(1998, 4, 3)
parse('November 4, 2005', 'longDate'); // new Date(2005, 10, 4)
parse('2015-11-20T03:02:01-05:00', 'isoDateTime'); // new Date(2015, 10, 20, 3, 2, 1)

// Override i18n
parse('4 de octubre de 1983', 'M de MMMM de YYYY', {
  monthNames: [
    'enero',
    'febrero',
    'marzo',
    'abril',
    'mayo',
    'junio',
    'julio',
    'agosto',
    'septiembre',
    'octubre',
    'noviembre',
    'diciembre'
  ]
}); // new Date(1983, 9, 4)

i18n Support

import {setGlobalDateI18n} from 'fecha';

/*
Default I18n Settings
{
  dayNamesShort: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thur', 'Fri', 'Sat'],
  dayNames: ['Sunday', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday'],
  monthNamesShort: ['Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec'],
  monthNames: ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December'],
  amPm: ['am', 'pm'],
  // D is the day of the month, function returns something like...  3rd or 11th
  DoFn(dayOfMonth) {
    return dayOfMonth + [ 'th', 'st', 'nd', 'rd' ][ dayOfMonth % 10 > 3 ? 0 : (dayOfMonth - dayOfMonth % 10 !== 10) * dayOfMonth % 10 ];
  }
}
*/

setGlobalDateI18n({
  dayNamesShort: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thur', 'Fri', 'Sat'],
  dayNames: ['Sunday', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday'],
  monthNamesShort: ['Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec'],
  monthNames: ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December'],
  amPm: ['am', 'pm'],
  // D is the day of the month, function returns something like...  3rd or 11th
  DoFn: function (D) {
    return D + [ 'th', 'st', 'nd', 'rd' ][ D % 10 > 3 ? 0 : (D - D % 10 !== 10) * D % 10 ];
  }
});

Custom Named Masks

import { format, setGlobalDateMasks } from 'fecha';
/*
Default global masks
{
  default: 'ddd MMM DD YYYY HH:mm:ss',
  shortDate: 'M/D/YY',
  mediumDate: 'MMM D, YYYY',
  longDate: 'MMMM D, YYYY',
  fullDate: 'dddd, MMMM D, YYYY',
  shortTime: 'HH:mm',
  mediumTime: 'HH:mm:ss',
  longTime: 'HH:mm:ss.SSS'
}
*/

// Create a new mask
setGlobalDateMasks({
  myMask: 'HH:mm:ss YY/MM/DD';
});

// Use it
format(new Date(2014, 5, 6, 14, 10, 45), 'myMask'); // '14:10:45 14/06/06'

Formatting Tokens

Token Output
Month M 1 2 ... 11 12
MM 01 02 ... 11 12
MMM Jan Feb ... Nov Dec
MMMM January February ... November December
Day of Month D 1 2 ... 30 31
Do 1st 2nd ... 30th 31st
DD 01 02 ... 30 31
Day of Week d 0 1 ... 5 6
ddd Sun Mon ... Fri Sat
dddd Sunday Monday ... Friday Saturday
Year YY 70 71 ... 29 30
YYYY 1970 1971 ... 2029 2030
AM/PM A AM PM
a am pm
Hour H 0 1 ... 22 23
HH 00 01 ... 22 23
h 1 2 ... 11 12
hh 01 02 ... 11 12
Minute m 0 1 ... 58 59
mm 00 01 ... 58 59
Second s 0 1 ... 58 59
ss 00 01 ... 58 59
Fractional Second S 0 1 ... 8 9
SS 0 1 ... 98 99
SSS 0 1 ... 998 999
Timezone Z -07:00 -06:00 ... +06:00 +07:00
ZZ -0700 -0600 ... +0600 +0700

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Preveen RajKochi, Kerala, India58 Ratings49 Reviews
Software Engineer @bigbinary
8 months ago

Of course, moment.js is a famous package for date formatting, but the front end application I wanted to apply the functionality had performance a really big factor. Hence, I started searching for a light-weight date formatting package although I thought there won't be any packages better than moment.js. To my surprise, fecha seemed really light-weight but also have every functionalities I was looking for. For all out there looking for a compact package than moment.js, this is the one.

2
vishnuprasad-95
ajayesivan

Alternatives

date-fns⏳ Modern JavaScript date utility library ⌛️
GitHub Stars
28K
Weekly Downloads
13M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
33Easy to Use
22Performant
day
dayjs⏰ Day.js 2kB immutable date-time library alternative to Moment.js with the same modern API
GitHub Stars
38K
Weekly Downloads
8M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
184
Top Feedback
33Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
26Performant
msTiny millisecond conversion utility
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
147M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
momentParse, validate, manipulate, and display dates in javascript.
GitHub Stars
46K
Weekly Downloads
19M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
607
Top Feedback
78Great Documentation
75Easy to Use
46Performant
mom
@date-io/momentAbstraction over common javascript date management libraries
GitHub Stars
491
Weekly Downloads
676K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial