Lightweight date formatting and parsing (~2KB). Meant to replace parsing and formatting functionality of moment.js.
npm install fecha --save
yarn add fecha
|Fecha
|Moment
|Size (Min. and Gzipped)
|2.1KBs
|13.1KBs
|Date Parsing
|✓
|✓
|Date Formatting
|✓
|✓
|Date Manipulation
|✓
|I18n Support
|✓
|✓
format accepts a Date object (or timestamp) and a string format and returns a formatted string. See below for
available format tokens.
Note:
format will throw an error when passed invalid parameters
import { format } from 'fecha';
type format = (date: Date, format?: string, i18n?: I18nSettings) => str;
// Custom formats
format(new Date(2015, 10, 20), 'dddd MMMM Do, YYYY'); // 'Friday November 20th, 2015'
format(new Date(1998, 5, 3, 15, 23, 10, 350), 'YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss.SSS A'); // '1998-06-03 03:23:10.350 PM'
// Named masks
format(new Date(2015, 10, 20), 'isoDate'); // '2015-11-20'
format(new Date(2015, 10, 20), 'mediumDate'); // 'Nov 20, 2015'
format(new Date(2015, 10, 20, 3, 2, 1), 'isoDateTime'); // '2015-11-20T03:02:01-05:00'
format(new Date(2015, 2, 10, 5, 30, 20), 'shortTime'); // '05:30'
// Literals
format(new Date(2001, 2, 5, 6, 7, 2, 5), '[on] MM-DD-YYYY [at] HH:mm'); // 'on 03-05-2001 at 06:07'
parse accepts a Date string and a string format and returns a Date object. See below for available format tokens.
NOTE:
parse will throw an error when passed invalid string format or missing format. You MUST specify a format.
import { parse } from 'fecha';
type parse = (dateStr: string, format: string, i18n?: I18nSettingsOptional) => Date|null;
// Custom formats
parse('February 3rd, 2014', 'MMMM Do, YYYY'); // new Date(2014, 1, 3)
parse('10-12-10 14:11:12', 'YY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss'); // new Date(2010, 11, 10, 14, 11, 12)
// Named masks
parse('5/3/98', 'shortDate'); // new Date(1998, 4, 3)
parse('November 4, 2005', 'longDate'); // new Date(2005, 10, 4)
parse('2015-11-20T03:02:01-05:00', 'isoDateTime'); // new Date(2015, 10, 20, 3, 2, 1)
// Override i18n
parse('4 de octubre de 1983', 'M de MMMM de YYYY', {
monthNames: [
'enero',
'febrero',
'marzo',
'abril',
'mayo',
'junio',
'julio',
'agosto',
'septiembre',
'octubre',
'noviembre',
'diciembre'
]
}); // new Date(1983, 9, 4)
import {setGlobalDateI18n} from 'fecha';
/*
Default I18n Settings
{
dayNamesShort: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thur', 'Fri', 'Sat'],
dayNames: ['Sunday', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday'],
monthNamesShort: ['Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec'],
monthNames: ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December'],
amPm: ['am', 'pm'],
// D is the day of the month, function returns something like... 3rd or 11th
DoFn(dayOfMonth) {
return dayOfMonth + [ 'th', 'st', 'nd', 'rd' ][ dayOfMonth % 10 > 3 ? 0 : (dayOfMonth - dayOfMonth % 10 !== 10) * dayOfMonth % 10 ];
}
}
*/
setGlobalDateI18n({
dayNamesShort: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thur', 'Fri', 'Sat'],
dayNames: ['Sunday', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday'],
monthNamesShort: ['Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec'],
monthNames: ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December'],
amPm: ['am', 'pm'],
// D is the day of the month, function returns something like... 3rd or 11th
DoFn: function (D) {
return D + [ 'th', 'st', 'nd', 'rd' ][ D % 10 > 3 ? 0 : (D - D % 10 !== 10) * D % 10 ];
}
});
import { format, setGlobalDateMasks } from 'fecha';
/*
Default global masks
{
default: 'ddd MMM DD YYYY HH:mm:ss',
shortDate: 'M/D/YY',
mediumDate: 'MMM D, YYYY',
longDate: 'MMMM D, YYYY',
fullDate: 'dddd, MMMM D, YYYY',
shortTime: 'HH:mm',
mediumTime: 'HH:mm:ss',
longTime: 'HH:mm:ss.SSS'
}
*/
// Create a new mask
setGlobalDateMasks({
myMask: 'HH:mm:ss YY/MM/DD';
});
// Use it
format(new Date(2014, 5, 6, 14, 10, 45), 'myMask'); // '14:10:45 14/06/06'
|Token
|Output
|Month
|M
|1 2 ... 11 12
|MM
|01 02 ... 11 12
|MMM
|Jan Feb ... Nov Dec
|MMMM
|January February ... November December
|Day of Month
|D
|1 2 ... 30 31
|Do
|1st 2nd ... 30th 31st
|DD
|01 02 ... 30 31
|Day of Week
|d
|0 1 ... 5 6
|ddd
|Sun Mon ... Fri Sat
|dddd
|Sunday Monday ... Friday Saturday
|Year
|YY
|70 71 ... 29 30
|YYYY
|1970 1971 ... 2029 2030
|AM/PM
|A
|AM PM
|a
|am pm
|Hour
|H
|0 1 ... 22 23
|HH
|00 01 ... 22 23
|h
|1 2 ... 11 12
|hh
|01 02 ... 11 12
|Minute
|m
|0 1 ... 58 59
|mm
|00 01 ... 58 59
|Second
|s
|0 1 ... 58 59
|ss
|00 01 ... 58 59
|Fractional Second
|S
|0 1 ... 8 9
|SS
|0 1 ... 98 99
|SSS
|0 1 ... 998 999
|Timezone
|Z
|-07:00 -06:00 ... +06:00 +07:00
|ZZ
|-0700 -0600 ... +0600 +0700
Of course, moment.js is a famous package for date formatting, but the front end application I wanted to apply the functionality had performance a really big factor. Hence, I started searching for a light-weight date formatting package although I thought there won't be any packages better than moment.js. To my surprise, fecha seemed really light-weight but also have every functionalities I was looking for. For all out there looking for a compact package than moment.js, this is the one.