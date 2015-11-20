fecha

Lightweight date formatting and parsing (~2KB). Meant to replace parsing and formatting functionality of moment.js.

NPM

npm install fecha --save

Yarn

yarn add fecha

Fecha vs Moment

Fecha Moment Size (Min. and Gzipped) 2.1KBs 13.1KBs Date Parsing ✓ ✓ Date Formatting ✓ ✓ Date Manipulation ✓ I18n Support ✓ ✓

Use it

Formatting

format accepts a Date object (or timestamp) and a string format and returns a formatted string. See below for available format tokens.

Note: format will throw an error when passed invalid parameters

import { format } from 'fecha' ; type format = ( date: Date , format?: string, i18n?: I18nSettings ) => str; format( new Date ( 2015 , 10 , 20 ), 'dddd MMMM Do, YYYY' ); format( new Date ( 1998 , 5 , 3 , 15 , 23 , 10 , 350 ), 'YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss.SSS A' ); format( new Date ( 2015 , 10 , 20 ), 'isoDate' ); format( new Date ( 2015 , 10 , 20 ), 'mediumDate' ); format( new Date ( 2015 , 10 , 20 , 3 , 2 , 1 ), 'isoDateTime' ); format( new Date ( 2015 , 2 , 10 , 5 , 30 , 20 ), 'shortTime' ); format( new Date ( 2001 , 2 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 2 , 5 ), '[on] MM-DD-YYYY [at] HH:mm' );

Parsing

parse accepts a Date string and a string format and returns a Date object. See below for available format tokens.

NOTE: parse will throw an error when passed invalid string format or missing format. You MUST specify a format.

import { parse } from 'fecha' ; type parse = ( dateStr: string, format: string, i18n?: I18nSettingsOptional ) => Date | null ; parse( 'February 3rd, 2014' , 'MMMM Do, YYYY' ); parse( '10-12-10 14:11:12' , 'YY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss' ); parse( '5/3/98' , 'shortDate' ); parse( 'November 4, 2005' , 'longDate' ); parse( '2015-11-20T03:02:01-05:00' , 'isoDateTime' ); parse( '4 de octubre de 1983' , 'M de MMMM de YYYY' , { monthNames : [ 'enero' , 'febrero' , 'marzo' , 'abril' , 'mayo' , 'junio' , 'julio' , 'agosto' , 'septiembre' , 'octubre' , 'noviembre' , 'diciembre' ] });

i18n Support

import {setGlobalDateI18n} from 'fecha' ; setGlobalDateI18n({ dayNamesShort : [ 'Sun' , 'Mon' , 'Tue' , 'Wed' , 'Thur' , 'Fri' , 'Sat' ], dayNames : [ 'Sunday' , 'Monday' , 'Tuesday' , 'Wednesday' , 'Thursday' , 'Friday' , 'Saturday' ], monthNamesShort : [ 'Jan' , 'Feb' , 'Mar' , 'Apr' , 'May' , 'Jun' , 'Jul' , 'Aug' , 'Sep' , 'Oct' , 'Nov' , 'Dec' ], monthNames : [ 'January' , 'February' , 'March' , 'April' , 'May' , 'June' , 'July' , 'August' , 'September' , 'October' , 'November' , 'December' ], amPm : [ 'am' , 'pm' ], DoFn : function ( D ) { return D + [ 'th' , 'st' , 'nd' , 'rd' ][ D % 10 > 3 ? 0 : (D - D % 10 !== 10 ) * D % 10 ]; } });

Custom Named Masks

import { format, setGlobalDateMasks } from 'fecha' ; setGlobalDateMasks({ myMask : 'HH:mm:ss YY/MM/DD' ; }); format( new Date ( 2014 , 5 , 6 , 14 , 10 , 45 ), 'myMask' );

Formatting Tokens