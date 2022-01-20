An open source implementation of the GeoServices specification
This is meant to be used as a plugin to Express
const express = require('express')
const app = express() // set up a basic express server
const FeatureServer = require('featureserver')
const cache = require('cache')
// We only need one handler because FeatureServer.route is going to do all the work
const handler = (req, res) => {
cache.get(/* some geojson */, (err, data) => {
if (err) res.status(500).json({error: err.message})
else FeatureServer.route(req, res, data)
})
}
// Sets up all of the handled routes to support `GET` and `POST`
const routes = ['/FeatureServer', '/FeatureServer/layers', '/FeatureServer/:layer', '/FeatureServer/:layer/:method']
routes.forEach(route => {
app.route(route)
.get(handler)
.post(handler)
})
Pass in an
incoming request object, an
outgoing response object, a
geojson object, and
options and this function will route and return a geoservices compliant response
query,
info, and
generateRenderer are supported methods at this time.
FeatureServer.route(req, res, data, options)
e.g.
{
type: 'FeatureCollection' // Static
features: Array, // GeoJSON features
statistics: Object, // pass statistics to an outStatistics request to or else they will be calculated from geojson features passed in
metadata: {
id: number, // The unique layer id. If supplied for one layer, you should supply for all layers to avoid multiple layers having the same id.
name: String, // The name of the layer
description: String, // The description of the layer
extent: Array, // valid extent array e.g. [[180,90],[-180,-90]]
displayField: String, // The display field to be used by a client
geometryType: String // REQUIRED if no features are returned with this object Point || MultiPoint || LineString || MultiLineString || Polygon || MultiPolygon
idField: String, // unique identifier field,
maxRecordCount: Number, // the maximum number of features a provider can return at once
limitExceeded: Boolean, // whether or not the server has limited the features returned
timeInfo: Object, // describes the time extent and capabilities of the layer,
transform: Object, // describes a quantization transformation
renderer: Object, // provider can over-ride default symbology of FeatureServer output with a renderer object. See https://developers.arcgis.com/web-map-specification/objects/simpleRenderer, for object specification.
defaultVisibility: boolean, // The default visibility of this layer
minScale: number, // The minScale value for this layer
maxScale: number, // The maxScale value for this layer
fields: [
{ // Subkeys are optional
name: String,
type: String, // 'Date' || 'Double' || 'Integer' || 'String'
alias: String, // how should clients display this field name,
}
]
},
capabilities: {
quantization: Boolean // True if the provider supports quantization
},
filtersApplied: {
all: Boolean // true if all post processing should be skipped
geometry: Boolean, // true if a geometric filter has already been applied to the data
where: Boolean, // true if a sql-like where filter has already been applied to the data
offset: Boolean // true if the result offset has already been applied to the data,
limit: Boolean // true if the result count has already been limited,
projection: Boolean // true if the result data has already been projected
}
count: Number // pass count if the number of features in a query has been pre-calculated
}
or
{
layers: [
{
type: 'FeatureCollection'
...
},
{
type: 'FeatureCollection'
...
}
]
FeatureServer.query and
FeatureServer.generateRenderer for more details.
Pass in
geojson and
options (a valid geoservices query object), and the function will perform the query and return a valid geoservices query object. The in addition to input
statistics: {}, following is an example of all query
options that can be passed into the query route: '/FeatureServer/:layer/query'
e.g.
const options = {
where: `1=1`,
objectIds: '1,2,3',
geometry: {
xmin: -110, ymin: 30, xmax: -106, ymax: 50,
spatialReference: { wkid: 4326 },
},
geometryType: 'esriGeometryEnvelope',
spatialRel: 'esriSpatialRelContains',
outFields: '*',
returnGeometry: true,
outSR: 102100, // output spatial reference
returnIdsOnly: true,
returnCountOnly: true,
orderByFields: 'Full/Part_COUNT DESC',
groupByFieldsForStatistics: 'Full/Part',
outStatistics: {
statisticType: 'count',
onStatisticField: '<field>',
outStatisticFieldName: 'name'
},
returnDistinctValues: true,
resultOffset: 0,
resultRecordCount: 0,
f: 'pjson'
}
FeatureServer.query(geojson, options)
Generate version
10.51 Geoservices server info
const server = {
description: String // Describes the collection of layers below,
maxRecordCount: Number // the maximum number of features a provider can return at once,
hasStaticData: Boolean // whether or not the server contains any data that is not changing
layers: [{ // A collection of all the layers managed by the server
type: 'FeatureCollection',
metadata: {
id: number, // The unique layer id. If supplied for one layer, you should supply for all layers to avoid multiple layers having the same id.
name: String, // The name of the layer
description: String, // The description of the layer
extent: Array, // valid extent array e.g. [[180,90],[-180,-90]]
displayField: String, // The display field to be used by a client
idField: String, // unique identifier field,
geometryType: String, // REQUIRED if no features are returned with this object Point || MultiPoint || LineString || MultiLineString || Polygon || MultiPolygon
maxRecordCount: Number, // the maximum number of features a provider can return at once
limitExceeded: Boolean, // whether or not the server has limited the features returned
timeInfo: Object, // describes the time extent and capabilities of the layer
renderer: Object, // provider can over-ride default symbology of FeatureServer output with a renderer object. See https://developers.arcgis.com/web-map-specification/objects/simpleRenderer, for object specification.
defaultVisibility: boolean, // The default visibility of this layer
minScale: number, // The minScale value for this layer
maxScale: number // The maxScale value for this layer
}
features: [// If all the metadata provided above is provided features are optional.
{
type: 'Feature',
geometry: {
type: 'Point',
coordinates: [125.6, 10.1]
},
properties: {
name: 'Dinagat Islands'
}
}]
}
}]
}
FeatureServer.serverInfo(server)
Generate version
10.51 Geoservices information about a single layer
FeatureServer.layerInfo(geojson, options)
Note that the layer info is modified with properties
metadata and
capabilites found at the top-level of the GeoJSON object.
|GeoJSON property
|Layer info result
metadata.id
|overrides default
metadata.name
|overrides default
metadata.description
|overrides default
metadata.geometryType
|overrides value determined from data
metadata.extent
|overrides value determined from data
metadata.timeInfo
|overrides default
metadata.maxRecordCount
|overrides default (2000)
metadata.displayField
|overrides default (
OBJECTID)
metadata.objectIdField
|overrides default (
OBJECTID)
metadata.hasStaticData
|overrides default (
false)
metadata.renderer
|overrides default
metadata.defaultVisibility
|overrides default
metadata.minScale
|overrides default
metadta.maxScale
|overrides default
capabilities.extract
|when set to
true,
Extract added to
capabilites (e.g.,
capabilities: "Query,Extract")
capabilities.quantization
|when set to
true,
supportsCoordinatesQuantization: true
Generate version
10.51 Geoservices information about one or many layers
Can pass a single geojson object or an array of geojson objects
FeatureServer.layers(geojson, options)
Pass in
geojson and
options, and the function will return a valid generateRenderer object. Two
classificationDef classification types are supported, classBreaksDef and uniqueValueDef.
classBreaksDef is used to classify numeric data based on a number of breaks and a statistical method. Features can also be normalized before being classified. uniqueValueDef is used to classify data based on a unique field(s). If classification breaks are not supplied through in
statistics, they will be generated using
classificationDef options. The output is a generateRenderer object.
In addition to class breaks as input
statistics: [], the following is an example of all classBreaksDef
options that can be passed into the generateRenderer route: '/FeatureServer/:layer/generateRenderer'
e.g.
const options = {
*'classificationDef': {
*'type': 'classBreaksDef',
*'classificationField': '<field1>',
*'classificationMethod': 'esriClassifyEqualInterval' | 'esriClassifyNaturalBreaks' | 'esriClassifyQuantile' | 'esriClassifyStandardDeviation',
*'breakCount': 9,
'normalizationType': 'esriNormalizeByField' | 'esriNormalizeByLog' | 'esriNormalizeByPercentOfTotal',
'normalizationField': '<field2>' // mandatory if 'normalizationType' === 'esriNormalizeByField'
'baseSymbol': {
'type': 'esriSMS',
'style': 'esriSMSCircle',
'width': 2
},
'colorRamp': {
'type': 'algorithmic',
'fromColor': [115,76,0,255],
'toColor': [255,25,86,255],
'algorithm': 'esriHSVAlgorithm'
}
},
'where': '<field2> > 39'
}
FeatureServer.generateRender(geojson, options)
*required
Output:
{
type: 'classBreaks',
field: '<field1>',
classificationMethod: 'esriClassifyEqualInterval',
minValue: 0,
classBreakInfos: [
{
classMinValue: 0,
classMaxValue: 5,
label: '0-5',
description: '',
symbol: {
type: 'esriSMS',
style: 'esriSMSCircle',
width: 2,
color: [115, 76, 0]
}
},
{
classMinValue: 6,
classMaxValue: 11,
label: '6-11',
description: '',
symbol: {
type: 'esriSMS',
style: 'esriSMSCircle',
width: 2,
color: [156, 67, 0]
}
},
...
]
}
The following is an example of all uniqueValueDef
options that can be passed into the generateRenderer route: '/FeatureServer/:layer/generateRenderer'
e.g.
const options = {
*'classificationDef': {
*'type': 'uniqueValueDef',
*'uniqueValueFields': ['Genus', '<field2>', '<field3>'],
*'fieldDelimiter': ', '
'baseSymbol': {
'type': 'esriSMS',
'style': 'esriSMSCircle',
'width': 2
},
'colorRamp': {
'type': 'algorithmic',
'fromColor': [115,76,0,255],
'toColor': [255,25,86,255],
'algorithm': 'esriHSVAlgorithm'
}
},
'where': 'latitude > 39'
}
FeatureServer.generateRender(geojson, options)
*required
Output:
{
type: 'uniqueValue',
field1: 'Genus',
field2: '',
field3: '',
fieldDelimiter: ', ',
defaultSymbol: {},
defaultLabel: '',
uniqueValueInfos: [
{
value: 'MAGNOLIA',
count: 5908,
label: 'MAGNOLIA',
description: '',
symbol: {
type: 'esriSMS',
style: 'esriSMSCircle',
width: 2,
color: [115, 76, 0]
}
},
{
value: 'QUERCUS',
count: 12105,
label: 'QUERCUS',
description: '',
symbol: {
type: 'esriSMS',
style: 'esriSMSCircle',
width: 2,
color: [116, 76, 0]
}
},
...
]
Pass in an outgoing response object and an authentication success object and this function will route and return a formatted authentication success response.
FeatureServer.authenticate(res, auth, ssl = false)
auth is the result of a successful authentication attempt that returns a token and expiration time
ssl is a boolean flag indicating if token should always be passed back via HTTPS. Defaults to
false
e.g.,
const auth = {
"token":"elS39KU4bMmZQgMXDuswgA14vavIp4mfpiqcWSr0qM6q4dFguTnnHddWqbpK5Mc3HsCN8XghlwawUUYApOOcxKNyg_9WqTofChJXxxD058_rL1HZkM5PDhUOh9YYQn1K",
"expires":1524508236322
}
FeatureServer.authenticate(res, auth)
{
"token":"elS39KU4bMmZQgMXDuswgA14vavIp4mfpiqcWSr0qM6q4dFguTnnHddWqbpK5Mc3HsCN8XghlwawUUYApOOcxKNyg_9WqTofChJXxxD058_rL1HZkM5PDhUOh9YYQn1K",
"expires":1524508236322,
ssl: false
}
Pass in an outgoing response object and this function will route and return a formattted authorization error.
FeatureServer.error.authorize(res)
{
"error": {
"code": 499,
"message": "Token Required",
"details": []
}
}
Pass in an outgoing response object and this function will route and return a formatted authentication error.
FeatureServer.error.authenticate(res)
{
"error": {
"code": 400,
"message": "Unable to generate token.",
"details": ["Invalid username or password."]
}
}