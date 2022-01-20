FeatureServer

An open source implementation of the GeoServices specification

Usage

This is meant to be used as a plugin to Express

Example server

const express = require ( 'express' ) const app = express() const FeatureServer = require ( 'featureserver' ) const cache = require ( 'cache' ) const handler = ( req, res ) => { cache.get( , (err, data) => { if (err) res.status( 500 ).json({ error : err.message}) else FeatureServer.route(req, res, data) }) } const routes = [ '/FeatureServer' , '/FeatureServer/layers' , '/FeatureServer/:layer' , '/FeatureServer/:layer/:method' ] routes.forEach( route => { app.route(route) .get(handler) .post(handler) })

API

Pass in an incoming request object , an outgoing response object , a geojson object, and options and this function will route and return a geoservices compliant response

Supports: '/FeatureServer', '/FeatureServer/layers', '/FeatureServer/:layer', '/FeatureServer/:layer/:method' Note: only query , info , and generateRenderer are supported methods at this time.



FeatureServer.route(req, res, data, options)

data is either a geojson object extended with some additional properties or an object with a layers property which an array of extended geojson objects. These properties are optional and can be used to provide more specific metadata or to shortcut the built in filtering mechanism.

e.g.

{ type : 'FeatureCollection' features : Array , statistics : Object , metadata : { id : number, name : String , description : String , extent : Array , displayField : String , geometryType : String idField : String , maxRecordCount : Number , limitExceeded : Boolean , timeInfo : Object , transform : Object , renderer : Object , defaultVisibility : boolean, minScale : number, maxScale : number, fields : [ { name : String , type : String , alias : String , } ] }, capabilities : { quantization : Boolean }, filtersApplied : { all : Boolean geometry : Boolean , where : Boolean , offset : Boolean limit : Boolean projection : Boolean } count : Number }

or

{ layers : [ { type : 'FeatureCollection' ... }, { type : 'FeatureCollection' ... } ]

options is an object that dictates method actions. See FeatureServer.query and FeatureServer.generateRenderer for more details.

Pass in geojson and options (a valid geoservices query object), and the function will perform the query and return a valid geoservices query object. The in addition to input statistics: {} , following is an example of all query options that can be passed into the query route: '/FeatureServer/:layer/query'

e.g.

const options = { where : `1=1` , objectIds : '1,2,3' , geometry : { xmin : -110 , ymin : 30 , xmax : -106 , ymax : 50 , spatialReference : { wkid : 4326 }, }, geometryType : 'esriGeometryEnvelope' , spatialRel : 'esriSpatialRelContains' , outFields : '*' , returnGeometry : true , outSR : 102100 , returnIdsOnly : true , returnCountOnly : true , orderByFields : 'Full/Part_COUNT DESC' , groupByFieldsForStatistics : 'Full/Part' , outStatistics : { statisticType : 'count' , onStatisticField : '<field>' , outStatisticFieldName : 'name' }, returnDistinctValues : true , resultOffset : 0 , resultRecordCount : 0 , f : 'pjson' } FeatureServer.query(geojson, options)

Generate version 10.51 Geoservices server info

const server = { description : String maxRecordCount : Number hasStaticData : Boolean layers : [{ type : 'FeatureCollection' , metadata : { id : number, name : String , description : String , extent : Array , displayField : String , idField : String , geometryType : String , maxRecordCount : Number , limitExceeded : Boolean , timeInfo : Object , renderer : Object , defaultVisibility : boolean, minScale : number, maxScale : number } features : [ { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ 125.6 , 10.1 ] }, properties : { name : 'Dinagat Islands' } }] } }] } FeatureServer.serverInfo(server)

Generate version 10.51 Geoservices information about a single layer

FeatureServer.layerInfo(geojson, options)

Note that the layer info is modified with properties metadata and capabilites found at the top-level of the GeoJSON object.

GeoJSON property Layer info result metadata.id overrides default metadata.name overrides default metadata.description overrides default metadata.geometryType overrides value determined from data metadata.extent overrides value determined from data metadata.timeInfo overrides default metadata.maxRecordCount overrides default (2000) metadata.displayField overrides default ( OBJECTID ) metadata.objectIdField overrides default ( OBJECTID ) metadata.hasStaticData overrides default ( false ) metadata.renderer overrides default metadata.defaultVisibility overrides default metadata.minScale overrides default metadta.maxScale overrides default capabilities.extract when set to true , Extract added to capabilites (e.g., capabilities: "Query,Extract" ) capabilities.quantization when set to true , supportsCoordinatesQuantization: true

Generate version 10.51 Geoservices information about one or many layers

Can pass a single geojson object or an array of geojson objects

FeatureServer.layers(geojson, options)

Pass in geojson and options , and the function will return a valid generateRenderer object. Two classificationDef classification types are supported, classBreaksDef and uniqueValueDef.

classBreaksDef is used to classify numeric data based on a number of breaks and a statistical method. Features can also be normalized before being classified. uniqueValueDef is used to classify data based on a unique field(s). If classification breaks are not supplied through in statistics , they will be generated using classificationDef options. The output is a generateRenderer object.

classBreaksDef

In addition to class breaks as input statistics: [] , the following is an example of all classBreaksDef options that can be passed into the generateRenderer route: '/FeatureServer/:layer/generateRenderer'

e.g.

const options = { * 'classificationDef' : { * 'type' : 'classBreaksDef' , * 'classificationField' : '<field1>' , * 'classificationMethod' : 'esriClassifyEqualInterval' | 'esriClassifyNaturalBreaks' | 'esriClassifyQuantile' | 'esriClassifyStandardDeviation' , * 'breakCount' : 9 , 'normalizationType' : 'esriNormalizeByField' | 'esriNormalizeByLog' | 'esriNormalizeByPercentOfTotal' , 'normalizationField' : '<field2>' 'baseSymbol' : { 'type' : 'esriSMS' , 'style' : 'esriSMSCircle' , 'width' : 2 }, 'colorRamp' : { 'type' : 'algorithmic' , 'fromColor' : [ 115 , 76 , 0 , 255 ], 'toColor' : [ 255 , 25 , 86 , 255 ], 'algorithm' : 'esriHSVAlgorithm' } }, 'where' : '<field2> > 39' } FeatureServer.generateRender(geojson, options) *required

Output:

{ type : 'classBreaks' , field : '<field1>' , classificationMethod : 'esriClassifyEqualInterval' , minValue : 0 , classBreakInfos : [ { classMinValue : 0 , classMaxValue : 5 , label : '0-5' , description : '' , symbol : { type : 'esriSMS' , style : 'esriSMSCircle' , width : 2 , color : [ 115 , 76 , 0 ] } }, { classMinValue : 6 , classMaxValue : 11 , label : '6-11' , description : '' , symbol : { type : 'esriSMS' , style : 'esriSMSCircle' , width : 2 , color : [ 156 , 67 , 0 ] } }, ... ] }

uniqueValueDef

The following is an example of all uniqueValueDef options that can be passed into the generateRenderer route: '/FeatureServer/:layer/generateRenderer'

e.g.

const options = { * 'classificationDef' : { * 'type' : 'uniqueValueDef' , * 'uniqueValueFields' : [ 'Genus' , '<field2>' , '<field3>' ], * 'fieldDelimiter' : ', ' 'baseSymbol' : { 'type' : 'esriSMS' , 'style' : 'esriSMSCircle' , 'width' : 2 }, 'colorRamp' : { 'type' : 'algorithmic' , 'fromColor' : [ 115 , 76 , 0 , 255 ], 'toColor' : [ 255 , 25 , 86 , 255 ], 'algorithm' : 'esriHSVAlgorithm' } }, 'where' : 'latitude > 39' } FeatureServer.generateRender(geojson, options) *required

Output:

{ type : 'uniqueValue' , field1 : 'Genus' , field2 : '' , field3 : '' , fieldDelimiter : ', ' , defaultSymbol : {}, defaultLabel : '' , uniqueValueInfos : [ { value : 'MAGNOLIA' , count : 5908 , label : 'MAGNOLIA' , description : '' , symbol : { type : 'esriSMS' , style : 'esriSMSCircle' , width : 2 , color : [ 115 , 76 , 0 ] } }, { value : 'QUERCUS' , count : 12105 , label : 'QUERCUS' , description : '' , symbol : { type : 'esriSMS' , style : 'esriSMSCircle' , width : 2 , color : [ 116 , 76 , 0 ] } }, ... ]

Pass in an outgoing response object and an authentication success object and this function will route and return a formatted authentication success response.

FeatureServer.authenticate(res, auth, ssl = false )

auth is the result of a successful authentication attempt that returns a token and expiration time

is the result of a successful authentication attempt that returns a token and expiration time ssl is a boolean flag indicating if token should always be passed back via HTTPS. Defaults to false

e.g.,

const auth = { "token" : "elS39KU4bMmZQgMXDuswgA14vavIp4mfpiqcWSr0qM6q4dFguTnnHddWqbpK5Mc3HsCN8XghlwawUUYApOOcxKNyg_9WqTofChJXxxD058_rL1HZkM5PDhUOh9YYQn1K" , "expires" : 1524508236322 } FeatureServer.authenticate(res, auth) { "token" : "elS39KU4bMmZQgMXDuswgA14vavIp4mfpiqcWSr0qM6q4dFguTnnHddWqbpK5Mc3HsCN8XghlwawUUYApOOcxKNyg_9WqTofChJXxxD058_rL1HZkM5PDhUOh9YYQn1K" , "expires" : 1524508236322 , ssl: false }

Pass in an outgoing response object and this function will route and return a formattted authorization error.

FeatureServer .error .authorize(res) { "error" : { "code" : 499 , "message" : "Token Required" , "details" : [] } }

Pass in an outgoing response object and this function will route and return a formatted authentication error.