This is a code repository for the SIB - Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics CALIPHO group neXtProt project
See: https://www.nextprot.org/
The feature viewer is a super easy javascript library to use in order to draw the different features covering a sequence for a better visualization.
Full documentation and live demo : http://calipho-sib.github.io/feature-viewer/examples/
This version is made in Javascript using the D3 library. For the TypeScript version, see : https://github.com/Lisanna/feature-viewer-typescript
1. You can get the library in your project using NPM/Yarn
//NPM//
npm install feature-viewer
//Yarn//
yarn add feature-viewer
Or Include the feature-viewer from jsDelivr CDN in the header of your html
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/calipho-sib/feature-viewer@v1.1.0/dist/feature-viewer.bundle.js"></script>
NOTE : If you already got the dependencies (D3, Bootstrap & Jquery) in your project, use the simple minified version instead of the bundle :
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/calipho-sib/feature-viewer@v1.1.0/dist/feature-viewer.min.js"></script>
2. Specify a div in your html
<div id="fv1"></div>
3. Create an instance of FeatureViewer in JavaScript with the sequence (or a length), the div in which it will be display and the rendering options of your choice.
var ft = new FeatureViewer.createFeature('MALWMRLLPLLALLALWGPGPGAGSLQPLALEGSLQKRGIVEQCCTSICSLYQLE',
'#fv1',
{
showAxis: true,
showSequence: true,
brushActive: true, //zoom
toolbar:true, //current zoom & mouse position
bubbleHelp:true,
zoomMax:50 //define the maximum range of the zoom
});
//Instead of a sequence, you can also initialize the feature viewer with a length (integer) :
var ft = new FeatureViewer.createFeature(213,'#fv1');
To import Feature Viewer into an ES2015 application, you can import specific symbols from specific Feature Viewer modules:
import { createFeature } from "feature-viewer";
In Node:
const { createFeature } = require("feature-viewer");
4. Finally, add the features
ft.addFeature({
data: [{x:20,y:32},{x:46,y:100},{x:123,y:167}],
name: "test feature 1",
className: "test1", //can be used for styling
color: "#0F8292",
type: "rect" // ['rect', 'path', 'line']
});
5. Et voila!
zoom(start,end) and
resetZoom()
You may sometimes want to reload your feature-viewer with new parameters. To avoid memory leaks, the method
clearInstance() will clear each element & listener for you before you delete the feature-viewer instance.
Check out this page for a better understanding of how to use the feature viewer and its possibilities :
It is possible to fill the feature viewer with protein features from NeXtProt, the human protein database.
//initalize nextprot Client
var applicationName = 'demo app'; //please provide a name for your application
var clientInfo='calipho group at sib'; //please provide some information about you
const { nxFeatureViewer, Nextprot } = FeatureViewer;
var nx = new Nextprot.Client(applicationName, clientInfo);
//var entry = "NX_P01308";
var isoform = "NX_P01308-1";
// feature viewer options
var options = {showAxis: true, showSequence: true,
brushActive: true, toolbar:true,
bubbleHelp: true, zoomMax:20 };
// Create nextprot feature viewer
nxFeatureViewer(nx, isoform, "#div2", options).then(function(ff){
// Add first custom feature
ff.addFeature({
data: [{x:20,y:32},{x:46,y:100},{x:123,y:167}],
name: "test feature 1",
className: "test1",
color: "#0F8292",
type: "rect",
filter: "type1"
});
// Add second feature from nextprot
var styles = [
{name: "Propeptide",className: "pro",color: "#B3B3B3",type: "rect",filter:"Processing"},
{name: "Mature protein",className: "mat",color: "#B3B3C2",type: "rect",filter:"Processing"}
];
ff.addNxFeature(["propeptide","mature-protein"], styles);
https://api.nextprot.org/entry/NX_P01308/proteomics
If you have any problem or suggestion please open an issue here.
git clone https://github.com/calipho-sib/feature-viewer.git
npm install (will install the development dependencies)
npm start (will start the development server on localhost:8080)
...make your changes and modifications...
npm run build (will create the bundle js & css in build/)
npm publish (will publish in npm)
Copyright (c) 2015, SIB Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics
This program is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation; either version 2 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.