The simplest solution for feature toggles in Javascript. Simple how it should be.
This is a common concept, but why use this directive instead solve it via server-side rendering?
The idea of this directive is make this process transparent and easier. So the main point is integrate this directive with other tooling process, such as:
You can integrate with WebSockets or handling this in a EventSourcing architecture. It's totally transparent for you and you can integrate easier in your application.
Please check our contributing.md to know more about setup and how to contribute.
Make sure that you are using the NodeJS version is the same as
.nvmrc file version. If you don't have this version please use a version manager such as
nvm or
n to manage your local nodejs versions.
Please make sure that you are using NodeJS version 6.10.2
Assuming that you are using
nvm, please run the commands inside this folder:
$ nvm install $(cat .nvmrc); # install required nodejs version
$ nvm use $(cat .nvmrc); # use nodejs version
In Windows, please install NodeJS using one of these options:
Via
NVM Windows package: Dowload via this link. After that, run the commands:
$ nvm install $(cat .nvmrc); # install required nodejs version
$ nvm use $(cat .nvmrc); # use nodejs version
Via Chocolatey:
$ choco install nodejs.install -version 6.10.2
We use
yarn as our package manager instead of
npm
Install it following these steps
After that, just navigate to your local repository and run
$ yarn install
Try out our demo on Stackblitz!
$ yarn test # run the tests
$ yarn build # run the tests
$ yarn bundlesize # run the tests
$ yarn lint # run the tests
FeatureToggleService
This service exposes a few different methods with which you can interact with feature toggle service.
featureToggleService.set(obj)
Adds the feature toggle configuration in your application. This information will be private and checked via
featureToggleService.isOn(key) method.
featureToggleService.isOn(key, debug)
Checks if the feature toggle configuration has the string key value with
true value. For bundle reasons if you want to check if the feature toggle is turned off, please use
!featureToggleService.isOn(key). When
debug param is passed as
true and it's not
NODE_ENV is not set to prod, it prints configuration, version and settings for debug purposes
this project is using
np package to publish, which makes things straightforward. EX:
np <patch|minor|major>
For more details, please check np package on npmjs.com
Wilson Mendes (willmendesneto)