npm install feature-toggle-api --save
Imagine you have an onlineshop with an testmode and in multiple languages. One part uses a html-template that looks like this:
<content-area>
<!-- Show important debugging information for testmode -->
<testmode-nav onload="showIf(testmode)"></testmode-nav>
<!-- That's the old one, in a few days the new one, commented out here will be released
<left-nav-new></left-nav-new>
-->
<left-nav></left-nav>
<!-- Every shop has a slider with amazing foodinfo on the startpage-->
<div id="startpage-slider-de" ref="food/bratwurst" onload="showIf(shop=='de')">...</div>
<div id="startpage-slider-en" ref="food/fishnchips" onload="showIf(shop=='en')">...</div>
<div id="startpage-slider-fr" ref="food/croissant" onload="showIf(shop=='fr')">...</div>
<footer-new></footer-new>
<!--
New footer just went live. When there are some problems, we rollback and comment out the new footer and uncomment the old one
<footer-old></footer-old> -->
</content-area>
It's generally a bad idea to have visibility rules in the template. Of course, by refactoring the template a little bit the code will look better. But that's not the point. The problem is: The view-logic is spread in .html and .js files and if the viewlogic changes, you have to change at least them. And all visibility rules are spread over the whole system. That's not good.
Feature-toggle. All View-Logic is placed in one place. This can be a config file, a webservice or a tool with a User Interface. When you want to change a visibility rule, for example "Show feature XYZ also in the french shop", you just have to update the config or add this info in an UI. And no developer is needed for it.
Read the article from Martin Fowler about feature toggle for a better understanding.
Look in the example folder for working examples in HTML Templates.
Create a new project, type
You want to include it as a scripttag? Here's a sample HTML-File.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Basic Feature-Toggle-API-Test</title>
<script src="../feature-toggle-api.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="feature1">This is text from feature1</div>
<div class="feature2">This is text from feature2</div>
<script>
var api = featuretoggleapi({
feature1: true
});
var feature1Visible = api.isVisible('feature1');
var feature2Visible = api.isVisible('feature2');
//here we could also use jquery or any other library,... The api has done its job.
if(!feature1Visible) document.querySelector(".feature1").style.display = 'none';
if(!feature2Visible) document.querySelector(".feature2").style.display = 'none';
</script>
</body>
</html>
You have a node-module? Nothing is easier then that:
var featuretoggleapi = require('feature-toggle-api');
var api = featuretoggleapi({
feature1: true
});
var feature1Visible = api.isVisible('feature1');
var feature2Visible = api.isVisible('feature2');
//now you can do sth with the visibilities
Initialisation is very simple
//This api has already initialized some visiblity rules:
var api = new featuretoggleapi({
feature1: true, //feature1 will be shown
feature2: false, //feature2 won't be shown,
// a rule can also be a function. important: it must return a boolean value; feature 3 would be shown
feature3: function(rule){return true;},
feature4: true,
"feature4:new": false, //feature 4 will be shown - but if variant is new, it won't be.
});
//You could also write it like this:
var api = new featuretoggleapi();
api.visibility('feature1',true);
api.visibility('feature2',false);
api.visibility('feature3',function(rule){return true});
api.visibility('feature4',true);
api.visibility('feature4','new',false);
//only possible via functioncall: pass some data; maybe necessary in the listener
api.visibility('feature4','new',"some custom data",false);
Important: A visibilityrule mustn't start with an underscore. Attributes starting with an underscore are reserved for configuration settings.
//This api has already initialized some visiblity rules:
var api = new featuretoggleapi({
feature1: true, //visibilityrule feature1 -> true
plugins: true, //visibilityrule plugins -> true
_feature1: true, //_ is reserved for configuration -> this attribute does nothing
_plugins: [], //_ is reserved for configuration -> add plugins
});
For the next examples we will imagine, the properties are mapped to the visibility rules. (Btw, the html-plugin does this for you ;)
<div id="app">
<!-- Just imagine, the properties are matched to the visibility rules -->
<feature name="feature1">This is "Feature1"</feature>
<feature name="feature2">This is "Feature2"</feature>
<feature name="feature2" variant="new">This is "Feature2" with variant "new"</feature>
<feature name="feature2" variant="old">This "Feature2" with variant "old"</feature>
<feature name="feature2" variant="grumpfel">This "Feature2" with variant "grumpfel"</feature>
<feature name="feature3" variant="old" data="grumpfel">This "Feature3" with variant "old" has some Data.</feature>
<feature name="feature3" variant="new" data="{'text':'grumpfel'}">This "Feature3" with variant "old" has some Data.</feature>
</div>
// shows Feature1
//Feature2 is not configured, so it will be hidden
api.visibility('feature1',true);
//Remember: you can also wrap it in functions - but the example above is better to read
api.visibility('feature1',function ( rule) {
//here would be some more complex logic, in this example we keep it simple
return true;
});
/*
shows all features with name feature2, in this case:
api.isVisible('feature1') -> return false
api.isVisible('feature2') -> return true
api.isVisible('feature2','new') -> return true
api.isVisible('feature2','old') -> return true
api.isVisible('feature2','grumpfel') -> return true
*/
api.visibility('feature2', true);
/*
This overwrites the rule above for "feature2", variant "new"
api.isVisible('feature1') -> return false
api.isVisible('feature2') -> return true - because of rule above
api.isVisible('feature2','new') -> return false
api.isVisible('feature2','old') -> return true
api.isVisible('feature2','grumpfel') -> return true
*/
api.visibility('feature2','new', false);
/*
feature.isVisible('feature3','new','grumpfel'); //returns true
feature.isVisible('feature3','new','grumpfelbu'); //returns false
*/
api.visibility('feature3','new', function (rule) {
//rule.data could also be an object or whatever you want
//you could also use rule.name, rule.variant,...
return rule.data == "grumpfel";
});
Bored of writing the same visibility rule again and again? Use defaultVisibility. This is the default-rule and will be overwritten by feature.visibility() - rules.
feature.defaultVisibility(function(rule){
return true;
});
feature.visibility('feature2', 'new', function(rule){
return false;
});
/*
"Feature2", variant "new" is overwritten, all other features have the defaultVisibility
api.isVisible('feature1') -> return true
api.isVisible('feature2') -> return true
api.isVisible('feature2','new') -> return false
api.isVisible('feature2','old') -> return true
api.isVisible('feature2','grumpfel') -> return true
*/
You already want to initialize it in the constructor? No Problem.
var api = new featuretoggleapi({
_default: true, //default visibility always returns true; again: this could also be a function
});
This rule is always executed, before the other rules. When it returns false, the other rules are ignored.
/*
Imagine a config that is loaded via ajax. When the name is in the config, it returns true.
And this config looks like this:
var globalConfig = { "feature2" : true }
*/
feature.requiredVisibility(function(rule){
//In this case it returns true, when name == 'feture2'
return globalConfig[rule.name] === true;
});
/*
feature2, variant "new" returns false, but requiredConfig returns true. Both rules must match, so it will be hidden
*/
feature.visibility('feature2','new',function(rule){
return false;
});
/*
feature3 returns true, but requiredConfig returns false. Both rules must match, so Feature3 is hidden
*/
feature.visibility('feature3',function(rule){
return true;
});
/*
api.isVisible('feature2') -> return true
api.isVisible('feature2','new') -> return false
api.isVisible('feature2','old') -> return true
api.isVisible('feature2','grumpfel') -> return true
api.isVisible('feature3','new') -> return false
api.isVisible('feature3','old') -> return false
*/
You already want to initialize it in the constructor? No Problem.
var api = new featuretoggleapi({
_required: true, //default visibility always returns true; again: this could also be a function
});
Example for this function:
// prooves if feature2 is visible
var isVisible = feature.isVisible('feature2');
// prooves if tag feature "feature2", variant "new" is visible
var isVisible_new = feature.isVisible('feature2','new');
// prooves if tag feature "feature2", variant "new" with data "grumpfl" is visible
var isVisible_data = feature.isVisible('feature2','new','grumpfl');
// prooves if tag feature "feature2" with data "grumpfl" is visible
var isVisible_data_onlyname = feature.isVisible('feature2',null,'grumpfl');
if you want to update the data without updating the whole visibilityrule, use the setData-Function.
api.setData('featurename','variantname','anydata'); //will set the data for featurename#variantnam -> anydata
//or
api.setData('featurename','anydata2'); // will set the data for featurename -> anydata2
//api.setData() calls the listener.
api.on('visibilityrule', function (rule) {
console.log(rule.data);
});
api.visibility('feature', 'variant','gruempfel',true); // logs 'gruempfel'
api.setData('feature','variant','newgruempfel'); // logs 'newgruempfel'
api.visibility('feature2', null,'gruempfel2',true); // logs 'gruempfel2'
api.setData('feature2','newgruempfel2'); // logs 'newgruempfel2'
If you want to 'watch' every initialisation of a visibility rule, you can append a watcher on it.
var api = new featureToggleApi({feature: true});
api.visibility("feature2","variant","data",true);
//Calling the listener will also regard already added visibility rules
//The result:
//true, 'feature', undefined, undefined
//true, 'feature2, 'variant', "data"
api.on('visibilityrule', function (event) {
console.log(event.result+","+event.name+","+event.variant+","+event.data);
})
You can also add custom events and triggers whenever you want.
var api = new featureToggleApi();
api.on('customevent', function (param) {
console.log("customevent " + param);
});
api.trigger('customevent','fired');
//logs "customevent fired"
You can add more functionality to the feature-toggle-api with plugins. Imagine you want an api that watches url-parameters - then you can add a plugin that implemented this logic. Or (if it does not exist) write a custom one.
The feature toggle api already implemented some Plugins that can be used without installing other packages. Some plugins are included within this package:
You can use the api with tags
<feature name="feature1">
<!-- Will be shown because feature1 is visible -->
</feature>
Read more about this plugin here.
The api sets the features according to the url-parameters.
Example: URL: https://anydomain.de?feature1=true&feature2=false -> sets feature1=true and feature2=false
Read more about this plugin here.
A plugin is just a function with a parameter. You can add it with the .addPlugin()-Function. Calling addPlugin() prevents you from from adding a plugin multiple times, so if you do this, the plugin will only be executed once.
function customFunctionPlugin(api){
//adds function customFunction to your api
api.customFunction = function(){console.log('custom function created')}
}
//1st option: via constructor
//Important: don't forget the _ in the property _plugins!!!
const api = featuretoggleapi({_plugins:[customFunctionPlugin]});
//2nd option: via function
api.addPlugin(customFunctionPlugin);
//-> now api.customFunction() logs "custom function created"
Here's the way, how to add parameters to your plugin
function pluginWithParams(param1)
{
return function (api){
//adds function customFunction to your api
api.customFunction = function(){console.log('Hello ' + param1)}
}
}
//1st option: via constructor
//Important: don't forget the _ in the property _plugins!!!
const api = featuretoggleapi({_plugins:[pluginWithParams('Peter')]});
//2nd option: via function
api.addPlugin(pluginWithParams('Peter'));
//-> now api.customFunction() logs "Hello Peter"
Imagine this following html-snippet:
/* Why is this ******* feature hidden? I checked the visibilityrule. It should be visible... */
api.isVisible('anamazingFeature') //returns false, but should return true... wtf???
All developers of the world agree with you, debugging sth like this is horrible. But don't worry, we have a perfect solution for it. And it's just one line of code.
feature.showLogs(); //or feature.showLogs(true);
This returns a log like the following:
Check Visibility of Feature "anAmazingFeature".
The requiredVisibility rule returns false. This feature will be hidden.
Check Visibility of Feature "anotherAmazingFeature", variant "new" with data {"id":"bla"}.
The requiredVisibility rule returns true. This feature will be shown when no other rule rejects it.
No visibility rule found matching name and variant.
No rules found for name anotherAmazingFeature without variants.
No default rule found.
Only the requiredVisibility rule was found. This returned true. => This feature will be visible.
With this you don't have to waste your time with debugging the visibility state.
//initializes a visibilityrule and adds a plugin
var api = new featuretoggleapi({
feature1: true,
_plugins: []
})
Adds a visibility rule.
Parameters:
Returns: nothing
//possible parameters
api.visibility(name,result);
api.visibility(name,variant,result);
api.visibility(name,variant,data,result);
Example:
//possible parameters
api.visibility('name',true);
api.visibility('name','variant',true);
api.visibility('name','variant','data',true);
//if result is a function
api.visibility('name',function(rule){
/*
rule has the following parameters
name: Name of the feature,
variant: Variant: Variant of the feature
data: Data of the feature
}
*/
return true
});
Prooves if a function is visible.
Parameters:
Returns: boolean: weather the feature is visible or not
//possible parameters
api.isVisible(name);
api.isVisible(name,variant);
api.isVisible(name,variant,data);
A listener that is executed, everytime a function visibility rule is added or changed. Is also executed for rules that are passed via constructor.
Parameters:
Events:
Returns Nothing
api.on('visibilityrule', function (event) {
/*
Parameters:
event.name,
event.variant,
event.data,
event.result
*/
})
triggers an Event Parameters:
Returns Nothing
api.on('eventname', function (event) {
console.log('doSth');
})
api.trigger('eventname'); //triggers event eventname
api.trigger('eventname','parameter');
Sets the data for the corresp. feature; Also triggers listener "visibilityrule".
Parameters:
Returns nothing
api.setData(name,data);
api.setData(name,variant,data);
Sets the function for the required visibility.
Parameters:
Returns:
//possible parameters
api.requiredVisibility(function(rule){
//do sth
/* Parameters:
event.name,
event.variant,
event.data,
*/
});
Sets the function for the default visibility.
Parameters:
Returns:
//possible parameters
api.defaultVisibility(function(rule){
//do sth
/* Parameters:
event.name,
event.variant,
event.data,
*/
});
Adds a plugin to the api. A plugin will only be executed once, even if the function is called multiple times.
Parameters:
Returns:
api.addPlugin(plugin);
Shows the Logs of a visibilityrule when function is called or listener is triggered.
Parameters:
Returns nothing
api.showLogs();
//is the same as
api.showLogs(true);
MIT. Copyright (c) 2018 Manuel Gelsen