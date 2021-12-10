Gives you advanced feature-toggle for any Framework

Install

npm install feature-toggle-api --save

The Problem

Imagine you have an onlineshop with an testmode and in multiple languages. One part uses a html-template that looks like this:

< content-area > < testmode-nav onload = "showIf(testmode)" > </ testmode-nav > < left-nav > </ left-nav > < div id = "startpage-slider-de" ref = "food/bratwurst" onload = "showIf(shop=='de')" > ... </ div > < div id = "startpage-slider-en" ref = "food/fishnchips" onload = "showIf(shop=='en')" > ... </ div > < div id = "startpage-slider-fr" ref = "food/croissant" onload = "showIf(shop=='fr')" > ... </ div > < footer-new > </ footer-new > </ content-area >

It's generally a bad idea to have visibility rules in the template. Of course, by refactoring the template a little bit the code will look better. But that's not the point. The problem is: The view-logic is spread in .html and .js files and if the viewlogic changes, you have to change at least them. And all visibility rules are spread over the whole system. That's not good.

The solution

Feature-toggle. All View-Logic is placed in one place. This can be a config file, a webservice or a tool with a User Interface. When you want to change a visibility rule, for example "Show feature XYZ also in the french shop", you just have to update the config or add this info in an UI. And no developer is needed for it.

Read the article from Martin Fowler about feature toggle for a better understanding.

The Usage

Look in the example folder for working examples in HTML Templates.

Initialisation

Create a new project, type

You want to include it as a scripttag? Here's a sample HTML-File.

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Basic Feature-Toggle-API-Test </ title > < script src = "../feature-toggle-api.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div class = "feature1" > This is text from feature1 </ div > < div class = "feature2" > This is text from feature2 </ div > < script > var api = featuretoggleapi({ feature1 : true }); var feature1Visible = api.isVisible( 'feature1' ); var feature2Visible = api.isVisible( 'feature2' ); if (!feature1Visible) document .querySelector( ".feature1" ).style.display = 'none' ; if (!feature2Visible) document .querySelector( ".feature2" ).style.display = 'none' ; </ script > </ body > </ html >

You have a node-module? Nothing is easier then that:

var featuretoggleapi = require ( 'feature-toggle-api' ); var api = featuretoggleapi({ feature1 : true }); var feature1Visible = api.isVisible( 'feature1' ); var feature2Visible = api.isVisible( 'feature2' );

Initialisation is very simple

var api = new featuretoggleapi({ feature1 : true , feature2 : false , feature3 : function ( rule ) { return true ;}, feature4 : true , "feature4:new" : false , }); var api = new featuretoggleapi(); api.visibility( 'feature1' , true ); api.visibility( 'feature2' , false ); api.visibility( 'feature3' , function ( rule ) { return true }); api.visibility( 'feature4' , true ); api.visibility( 'feature4' , 'new' , false ); api.visibility( 'feature4' , 'new' , "some custom data" , false );

Important: A visibilityrule mustn't start with an underscore. Attributes starting with an underscore are reserved for configuration settings.

var api = new featuretoggleapi({ feature1 : true , plugins : true , _feature1 : true , _plugins : [], });

Features

For the next examples we will imagine, the properties are mapped to the visibility rules. (Btw, the html-plugin does this for you ;)

< div id = "app" > < feature name = "feature1" > This is "Feature1" </ feature > < feature name = "feature2" > This is "Feature2" </ feature > < feature name = "feature2" variant = "new" > This is "Feature2" with variant "new" </ feature > < feature name = "feature2" variant = "old" > This "Feature2" with variant "old" </ feature > < feature name = "feature2" variant = "grumpfel" > This "Feature2" with variant "grumpfel" </ feature > < feature name = "feature3" variant = "old" data = "grumpfel" > This "Feature3" with variant "old" has some Data. </ feature > < feature name = "feature3" variant = "new" data = "{'text':'grumpfel'}" > This "Feature3" with variant "old" has some Data. </ feature > </ div >

Basic visibility

api.visibility( 'feature1' , true ); api.visibility( 'feature1' , function ( rule ) { return true ; });

api.visibility( 'feature2' , true ); api.visibility( 'feature2' , 'new' , false );

api.visibility( 'feature3' , 'new' , function ( rule ) { return rule.data == "grumpfel" ; });

Default Visibility

Bored of writing the same visibility rule again and again? Use defaultVisibility. This is the default-rule and will be overwritten by feature.visibility() - rules.

feature.defaultVisibility( function ( rule ) { return true ; }); feature.visibility( 'feature2' , 'new' , function ( rule ) { return false ; });

You already want to initialize it in the constructor? No Problem.

var api = new featuretoggleapi({ _default : true , });

Required Visibility

This rule is always executed, before the other rules. When it returns false, the other rules are ignored.

feature.requiredVisibility( function ( rule ) { return globalConfig[rule.name] === true ; }); feature.visibility( 'feature2' , 'new' , function ( rule ) { return false ; }); feature.visibility( 'feature3' , function ( rule ) { return true ; });

You already want to initialize it in the constructor? No Problem.

var api = new featuretoggleapi({ _required : true , });

Function isVisible

Example for this function:

var isVisible = feature.isVisible( 'feature2' ); var isVisible_new = feature.isVisible( 'feature2' , 'new' ); var isVisible_data = feature.isVisible( 'feature2' , 'new' , 'grumpfl' ); var isVisible_data_onlyname = feature.isVisible( 'feature2' , null , 'grumpfl' );

Function setData

if you want to update the data without updating the whole visibilityrule, use the setData-Function.

api.setData( 'featurename' , 'variantname' , 'anydata' ); api.setData( 'featurename' , 'anydata2' ); api.on( 'visibilityrule' , function ( rule ) { console .log(rule.data); }); api.visibility( 'feature' , 'variant' , 'gruempfel' , true ); api.setData( 'feature' , 'variant' , 'newgruempfel' ); api.visibility( 'feature2' , null , 'gruempfel2' , true ); api.setData( 'feature2' , 'newgruempfel2' );

Listeners

If you want to 'watch' every initialisation of a visibility rule, you can append a watcher on it.

var api = new featureToggleApi({ feature : true }); api.visibility( "feature2" , "variant" , "data" , true ); api.on( 'visibilityrule' , function ( event ) { console .log(event.result+ "," +event.name+ "," +event.variant+ "," +event.data); })

You can also add custom events and triggers whenever you want.

var api = new featureToggleApi(); api.on( 'customevent' , function ( param ) { console .log( "customevent " + param); }); api.trigger( 'customevent' , 'fired' );

Plugins

You can add more functionality to the feature-toggle-api with plugins. Imagine you want an api that watches url-parameters - then you can add a plugin that implemented this logic. Or (if it does not exist) write a custom one.

Use existing plugins

The feature toggle api already implemented some Plugins that can be used without installing other packages. Some plugins are included within this package:

You can use the api with tags

< feature name = "feature1" > </ feature >

Read more about this plugin here.

The api sets the features according to the url-parameters.

Example: URL: https://anydomain.de?feature1=true&feature2=false -> sets feature1=true and feature2=false

Read more about this plugin here.

Write a custom plugin

A plugin is just a function with a parameter. You can add it with the .addPlugin()-Function. Calling addPlugin() prevents you from from adding a plugin multiple times, so if you do this, the plugin will only be executed once.

function customFunctionPlugin ( api ) { api.customFunction = function ( ) { console .log( 'custom function created' )} } const api = featuretoggleapi({ _plugins :[customFunctionPlugin]}); api.addPlugin(customFunctionPlugin);

Here's the way, how to add parameters to your plugin

function pluginWithParams ( param1 ) { return function ( api ) { api.customFunction = function ( ) { console .log( 'Hello ' + param1)} } } const api = featuretoggleapi({ _plugins :[pluginWithParams( 'Peter' )]}); api.addPlugin(pluginWithParams( 'Peter' ));

ShowLogs

Imagine this following html-snippet:

api.isVisible( 'anamazingFeature' )

All developers of the world agree with you, debugging sth like this is horrible. But don't worry, we have a perfect solution for it. And it's just one line of code.

feature.showLogs();

This returns a log like the following:

Check Visibility of Feature "anAmazingFeature". The requiredVisibility rule returns false. This feature will be hidden. Check Visibility of Feature "anotherAmazingFeature", variant "new" with data {"id":"bla"}. The requiredVisibility rule returns true. This feature will be shown when no other rule rejects it. No visibility rule found matching name and variant. No rules found for name anotherAmazingFeature without variants. No default rule found. Only the requiredVisibility rule was found. This returned true. => This feature will be visible.

With this you don't have to waste your time with debugging the visibility state.

Constructor

1 paramter; must be an object; optional;

all parameters not starting with an _ are visibilityrules

all parameters starting with an are _not visibilityrules, but configuration for the api

possible configuration settings: _plugins: Adds a plugin; Array of functions; optional



var api = new featuretoggleapi({ feature1 : true , _plugins : [] })

Visibility

Adds a visibility rule.

Parameters:

name: name of the feature; required; type string

variant: variant of the feature; optional; type string

data: corresp. data for the feature; optional; type any

result: result for this feature; required; boolean or function that returns boolean

Returns: nothing

api.visibility(name,result); api.visibility(name,variant,result); api.visibility(name,variant,data,result);

Example:

api.visibility( 'name' , true ); api.visibility( 'name' , 'variant' , true ); api.visibility( 'name' , 'variant' , 'data' , true ); api.visibility( 'name' , function ( rule ) { return true });

isVisible

Prooves if a function is visible.

Parameters:

name: name of the feature; required; type string

variant: variant of the feature; optional; type string

data: corresp. data for the feature; optional; type any

Returns: boolean: weather the feature is visible or not

api.isVisible(name); api.isVisible(name,variant); api.isVisible(name,variant,data);

on

A listener that is executed, everytime a function visibility rule is added or changed. Is also executed for rules that are passed via constructor.

Parameters:

eventname: name of event; required; type string;

eventfunction: function that is executed when a rule changes; required; type function

Events:

visibilityrule: executed, everytime a function visibility rule is added or changed. Is also executed for rules that are passed via constructor.

Returns Nothing

api.on( 'visibilityrule' , function ( event ) { })

trigger

triggers an Event Parameters:

eventname: name of event; required; type string;

parameter: optional; will be passed to the event as 1st parameter

Returns Nothing

api.on( 'eventname' , function ( event ) { console .log( 'doSth' ); }) api.trigger( 'eventname' ); api.trigger( 'eventname' , 'parameter' );

setData

Sets the data for the corresp. feature; Also triggers listener "visibilityrule".

Parameters:

name: name of the feature; required; type string

variant: variant of the feature; optional; type string

data: corresp. data for the feature; required; type any

Returns nothing

api.setData(name,data); api.setData(name,variant,data);

requiredVisibility

Sets the function for the required visibility.

Parameters:

requiredVisibilityFunction

Returns:

nothing

api.requiredVisibility( function ( rule ) { });

defaultVisibility

Sets the function for the default visibility.

Parameters:

defaultVisibilityFunction

Returns:

nothing

api.defaultVisibility( function ( rule ) { });

addPlugin

Adds a plugin to the api. A plugin will only be executed once, even if the function is called multiple times.

Parameters:

plugin: required -> adds a plugin to the api

Returns:

nothing

api.addPlugin(plugin);

showLogs

Shows the Logs of a visibilityrule when function is called or listener is triggered.

Parameters:

showLogs: should logs be shown or not?; optional; type boolean; default: true

Returns nothing

api.showLogs(); api.showLogs( true );

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2018 Manuel Gelsen