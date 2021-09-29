Feature Policy

NOTE: The Feature-Policy header has been deprecated by browsers in favor of Permissions-Policy . This module will still be supported but no new features will be added.

This is Express middleware to set the Feature-Policy header. You can read more about it here and here.

To use:

const featurePolicy = require ( "feature-policy" ); app.use( featurePolicy({ features : { fullscreen : [ "'self'" ], vibrate : [ "'none'" ], payment : [ "example.com" ], syncXhr : [ "'none'" ], }, }) );

The following features are currently supported: