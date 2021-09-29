NOTE: The
Feature-Policy header has been deprecated by browsers in favor of
Permissions-Policy. This module will still be supported but no new features will be added.
This is Express middleware to set the
Feature-Policy header. You can read more about it here and here.
To use:
const featurePolicy = require("feature-policy");
// ...
app.use(
featurePolicy({
features: {
fullscreen: ["'self'"],
vibrate: ["'none'"],
payment: ["example.com"],
syncXhr: ["'none'"],
},
})
);
The following features are currently supported:
accelerometer
ambientLightSensor
autoplay
battery
camera
displayCapture
documentDomain
documentWrite
encryptedMedia
executionWhileNotRendered
executionWhileOutOfViewport
fontDisplayLateSwap
fullscreen
geolocation
gyroscope
layoutAnimations
legacyImageFormats
loadingFrameDefaultEager
magnetometer
microphone
midi
navigationOverride
notifications
oversizedImages
payment
pictureInPicture
publickeyCredentials
push
serial
speaker
syncScript
syncXhr
unoptimizedImages
unoptimizedLosslessImages
unoptimizedLossyImages
unsizedMedia
usb
verticalScroll
vibrate
vr
wakeLock
xr
xrSpatialTracking