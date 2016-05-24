Feature Gateway

Simple, memory and JS based feature testing with express support.

Usage

Simple usage:

module .exports = { 'beta' : function ( user ) { return user.beta; }, '10%' : function ( user ) { return user.id % 10 === 0 ; } }

; var flags = require ( './flags' ); var features = require ( './lib' )(flags); var user = { beta : true }; if (features( 'beta' , user)) { }

Usage with express routes

The feature gateway can be used with express to block or grant access to particular routes:

module .exports = { 'beta' : function ( req ) { return req.session.user.beta; }, '10%' : function ( req ) { return req.session.user.id % 10 === 0 ; } }

; var flags = require ( './flags' ); var features = require ( './lib' )(flags); app.get( '/home' , features.route( 'beta' ), function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'home-v2' ); }); app.get( '/home' , function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'home' ); });

Logging

You can attach a logger, and you'll get the data about the feature test:

var features = new Features(flags); features.log = function ( flag, response, args ) { console .log( 'Flag: ' + flag); console .log( 'Response: ' + response); console .log( 'Arguments to flag test: ' + JSON .stringify(args)); }

Inverting

If you want the inverse of the flag, prefix the feature with a ! to invert the result:

if (features( '!beta' , user)) { }

Examples

Templating

This is an example of how we're using the features in our handlebar templates (as well as routes and general code):

; var hbs = require ( 'hbs' ), features = require ( './features' ); hbs.registerHelper( 'feature' , function ( user, flag, opts ) { return (features(flag, { session : { user : user }})) ? opts.fn( this ) : opts.inverse( this ); }); module .exports = hbs;

AB testing

The following is an example of how to use the feature gateway to give 50% of users (based on IP address) a feature:

function ipAsNum ( req ) { return (req.headers[ 'x-real-ip' ] || req.ip || '0.0' ).split( '.' ).slice( -1 ) * 1 ; } function percentage ( n, req ) { var ip = ipAsNum(req); return (ip / 256 ) <= (n / 100 ); } var features = new Features({ fooFeature : function ( request ) { return percentage( 50 , request); } });

Now my code can use fooFeature test and 50% of visitors will get the feature to allow me to perform real A/B testing.

License

MIT / http://rem.mit-license.org