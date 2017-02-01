openbase logo
by mapbox
2.2.0 (see all)

Creates filtering function for vector tile features

Overview

Downloads/wk

637

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Categories

Deprecated!
This package has been merged into the 'mapbox-gl-style-spec' package

Readme

This repository has been merged with mapbox-gl-js.

screen shot 2016-12-23 at 11 39 10 am

