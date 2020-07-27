Service nesting for feathersjs
Nests services under configurable base paths, and provides easy methods to access those services.
Install the module
NPM:
npm install feathers-versionate --save
Yarn:
yarn add feathers-versionate
var feathers = require('feathers');
var versionate = require('feathers-versionate');
var memory = require('feathers-memory');
const app = feathers();
// Configure versionate
app.configure(versionate());
// Register a base-path "/api/v2", and provide access to it via `app.v2`
app.versionate('v2', '/api/v2/');
// Now you can use `app.v2` to create and access services under the registered path!
app.v2.use('/users', memory); // http://localhost:3030/api/v2/users
// We can access services easily too!
const userService = app.v2.service('users');
feathers-versionate It a utility that creates wrappers for app.use and app.service with nested root paths.
app.versionate(name, basePath)
app.versionate.register(name, basePath) (app.versionate alias)
feathers-versionate services
app.versionateName.use(path, service)
app.use and includes the versionate basePath behind the scenes
app.versionateName.service(path)
app.service and includes the versionate basePath behind the scenes
const app = feathers();
// Configure versionate
app.configure(versionate());
// Register a versionate base paths
app.versionate('v1', '/api/v1/');
// You can register as many "versionations" as you'd like
app.versionate('v2', '/api/v2/');
// If the 3rd argument is set to true, the service will be nested under app.versionate
app.versionate('docs', 'docs', true);
// Nesting under versionate is useful if you don't want to pollute `app` with lots of children
app.versionate.docs.use('quick-guide');
// Once registered, you can use app.versionateName anywhere in your app!
app.v1.use('/users', userServiceV1);
app.v2.use('/users', userServiceV2);
// Retrieve a service through the versionate name
const usersV2 = app.v2.service('users');
// You can also access services by their full path on app.service
const usersV1 = app.service('/api/v1/users');
// Use the service just like normal
usersV2.find().then(items => console.log('.find()', items));
0.2.2
0.2.0
0.1.0