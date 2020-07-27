About

Service nesting for feathersjs

Nests services under configurable base paths, and provides easy methods to access those services.

Getting Started

Install the module

NPM: npm install feathers-versionate --save

Yarn: yarn add feathers-versionate

var feathers = require ( 'feathers' ); var versionate = require ( 'feathers-versionate' ); var memory = require ( 'feathers-memory' ); const app = feathers(); app.configure(versionate()); app.versionate( 'v2' , '/api/v2/' ); app.v2.use( '/users' , memory); const userService = app.v2.service( 'users' );

Documentation

feathers-versionate It a utility that creates wrappers for app.use and app.service with nested root paths.

app.versionate(name, basePath)

app.versionate.register(name, basePath) (app.versionate alias)

feathers-versionate services

app.versionateName.use(path, service) wraps app.use and includes the versionate basePath behind the scenes

app.versionateName.service(path) wraps app.service and includes the versionate basePath behind the scenes



Examples

const app = feathers(); app.configure(versionate()); app.versionate( 'v1' , '/api/v1/' ); app.versionate( 'v2' , '/api/v2/' ); app.versionate( 'docs' , 'docs' , true ); app.versionate.docs.use( 'quick-guide' ); app.v1.use( '/users' , userServiceV1); app.v2.use( '/users' , userServiceV2); const usersV2 = app.v2.service( 'users' ); const usersV1 = app.service( '/api/v1/users' ); usersV2.find().then( items => console .log( '.find()' , items));

Release History

0.2.2

Fix/add support for win32 systems

0.2.0

Add app.versionate as main function

Add tests

Fix app.versionate nesting of service access methods

0.1.0