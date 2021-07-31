openbase logo
feathers-stripe

by feathersjs-ecosystem
0.11.0 (see all)

A Feathers service for Stripe

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

291

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

feathers-stripe

Greenkeeper badge

Build Status Dependency Status Download Status Slack Status

A Feathers service for Stripe

Installation

npm install feathers-stripe --save

Documentation

Please refer to the Stripe API Docs and the stripe-node docs for options that can be passed. Feathers service methods map to the following Stripe methods:

  • Feathers find -> Stripe list
  • Feathers get -> Stripe retrieve
  • Feathers create -> Stripe create
  • Feathers patch -> Stripe update (in most cases). Some special cases in include paying an invoice or an order when you pass {pay: true} as part of hook.data.
  • Feathers update -> Stripe update
  • Feathers remove -> Stripe del (except in the case of transfers and charges where we create a reversal/refund. Note this creates a full refund/reversal. For more granular control, use the TransferReversal and Refund services)

If a method is not supported by Stripe for a given resource it is not support here as well.

Available Services

The following services are supported and map to the appropriate Stripe resource:

  • Account
  • AccountLinks
  • ApplicationFeeRefund
  • BankAccount
  • Balance
  • Card
  • Charge
  • Coupon
  • Customer
  • CustomerSubscription
  • Dispute
  • Event
  • ExternalAccount
  • InvoiceItem
  • Invoice
  • Order
  • Payout
  • PaymentIntent
  • PaymentMethod
  • Plan
  • Product
  • Recipient
  • Refund
  • SetupIntent
  • Sku
  • Source
  • Subscription
  • SubscriptionItem
  • Token
  • Transaction
  • Transfer
  • TransferReversal
  • Webhook

This is pretty important! Since this connects to your Stripe account you want to make sure that you don't expose these endpoints via your app unless the user has the appropriate permissions. You can prevent any external access by doing this:

const { Forbidden } = require('@feathersjs/errors');

app.service('/stripe/charges').hooks({
  before: {
    all: [
      context => {
        if(context.params.provider) {
          throw new Forbidden('You are not allowed to access this');
        }
      }
    ]
  }
});

Complete Example

Here's an example of a Feathers server that uses feathers-authentication for local auth. It includes a users service that uses feathers-mongoose. Note that it does NOT implement any authorization.

const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const express = require('@feathersjs/express');
const socketio = require('@feathersjs/socketio');
var { Charge } = require('feathers-stripe');

// Initialize the application
var app = feathers()
  .configure(express.rest())
  .configure(socketio())
  // Needed for parsing bodies (login)
  .use(express.json())
  .use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true }))
  // A simple Message service that we can used for testing
  .use('/stripe/charges', new Charge({ secretKey: 'your secret stripe key' }))
  .use('/', feathers.static(__dirname + '/public'))
  .use(express.errorHandler({ html: false }));


function validateCharge() {
  return function(hook) {
    console.log('Validating charge code goes here');
  };
}


const chargeService = app.service('stripe/charges');

chargeService.before({
  create: [validateCharge()]
});

const charge = {
  amount: 400,
  currency: "cad",
  source: "tok_87rau6axWXeqLq", // obtained with Stripe.js
  description: "Charge for test@example.com"
};

chargeService.create(charge).then(result => {
  console.log('Charge created', result);
}).catch(error => {
  console.log('Error creating charge', error);
});

app.listen(3030);

console.log('Feathers authentication app started on 127.0.0.1:3030');

Webhook

You can setup a webhook using the helper function setupWebhook in your service

setupWebhook: (app, route, { endpointSecret: 'webhook-endpoint-secret', secretKey: 'your-secret-key' handlers: {} })

module.exports = function (app) {
  setupWebhook(app, '/stripe-webhook', {
    endpointSecret: 'whsec_ededqwdwqdqwdqwd778qwdwqdq',
    secretKey: 'sk_test_OINqdwqdE89EFqdwwdwqdqdWDQ',
    handlers: {
      customer: {
        subscription: {
          async created({ object, event, params, app }) {
            return {};
          }
        }
      }
    }
  });

  // Get our initialized service so that we can register hooks
  const service = app.service('stripe-webhook');

  service.hooks(hooks);
};

License

Copyright (c) 2019

Licensed under the MIT license.

