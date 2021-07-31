A Feathers service for Stripe

Installation

npm install feathers-stripe --save

Documentation

Please refer to the Stripe API Docs and the stripe-node docs for options that can be passed. Feathers service methods map to the following Stripe methods:

Feathers find -> Stripe list

-> Stripe Feathers get -> Stripe retrieve

-> Stripe Feathers create -> Stripe create

-> Stripe Feathers patch -> Stripe update (in most cases). Some special cases in include paying an invoice or an order when you pass {pay: true} as part of hook.data .

-> Stripe (in most cases). Some special cases in include paying an invoice or an order when you pass as part of . Feathers update -> Stripe update

-> Stripe Feathers remove -> Stripe del (except in the case of transfers and charges where we create a reversal/refund. Note this creates a full refund/reversal. For more granular control, use the TransferReversal and Refund services)

If a method is not supported by Stripe for a given resource it is not support here as well.

Available Services

The following services are supported and map to the appropriate Stripe resource:

Account

AccountLinks

ApplicationFeeRefund

BankAccount

Balance

Card

Charge

Coupon

Customer

CustomerSubscription

Dispute

Event

ExternalAccount

InvoiceItem

Invoice

Order

Payout

PaymentIntent

PaymentMethod

Plan

Product

Recipient

Refund

SetupIntent

Sku

Source

Subscription

SubscriptionItem

Token

Transaction

Transfer

TransferReversal

Webhook

This is pretty important! Since this connects to your Stripe account you want to make sure that you don't expose these endpoints via your app unless the user has the appropriate permissions. You can prevent any external access by doing this:

const { Forbidden } = require ( '@feathersjs/errors' ); app.service( '/stripe/charges' ).hooks({ before : { all : [ context => { if (context.params.provider) { throw new Forbidden( 'You are not allowed to access this' ); } } ] } });

Complete Example

Here's an example of a Feathers server that uses feathers-authentication for local auth. It includes a users service that uses feathers-mongoose . Note that it does NOT implement any authorization.

const feathers = require ( '@feathersjs/feathers' ); const express = require ( '@feathersjs/express' ); const socketio = require ( '@feathersjs/socketio' ); var { Charge } = require ( 'feathers-stripe' ); var app = feathers() .configure(express.rest()) .configure(socketio()) .use(express.json()) .use(express.urlencoded({ extended : true })) .use( '/stripe/charges' , new Charge({ secretKey : 'your secret stripe key' })) .use( '/' , feathers.static(__dirname + '/public' )) .use(express.errorHandler({ html : false })); function validateCharge ( ) { return function ( hook ) { console .log( 'Validating charge code goes here' ); }; } const chargeService = app.service( 'stripe/charges' ); chargeService.before({ create : [validateCharge()] }); const charge = { amount : 400 , currency : "cad" , source : "tok_87rau6axWXeqLq" , description : "Charge for test@example.com" }; chargeService.create(charge).then( result => { console .log( 'Charge created' , result); }).catch( error => { console .log( 'Error creating charge' , error); }); app.listen( 3030 ); console .log( 'Feathers authentication app started on 127.0.0.1:3030' );

Webhook

You can setup a webhook using the helper function setupWebhook in your service

setupWebhook: (app, route, { endpointSecret: 'webhook-endpoint-secret', secretKey: 'your-secret-key' handlers: {} })

module .exports = function ( app ) { setupWebhook(app, '/stripe-webhook' , { endpointSecret : 'whsec_ededqwdwqdqwdqwd778qwdwqdq' , secretKey : 'sk_test_OINqdwqdE89EFqdwwdwqdqdWDQ' , handlers : { customer : { subscription : { async created({ object, event, params, app }) { return {}; } } } } }); const service = app.service( 'stripe-webhook' ); service.hooks(hooks); };

License

Copyright (c) 2019

Licensed under the MIT license.