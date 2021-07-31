A Feathers service for Stripe
npm install feathers-stripe --save
Please refer to the Stripe API Docs and the stripe-node docs for options that can be passed. Feathers service methods map to the following Stripe methods:
find -> Stripe
list
get -> Stripe
retrieve
create -> Stripe
create
patch -> Stripe
update (in most cases). Some special cases in include paying an invoice or an order when you pass
{pay: true} as part of
hook.data.
update -> Stripe
update
remove -> Stripe
del (except in the case of transfers and charges where we create a reversal/refund. Note this creates a full refund/reversal. For more granular control, use the
TransferReversal and
Refund services)
If a method is not supported by Stripe for a given resource it is not support here as well.
The following services are supported and map to the appropriate Stripe resource:
Account
AccountLinks
ApplicationFeeRefund
BankAccount
Balance
Card
Charge
Coupon
Customer
CustomerSubscription
Dispute
Event
ExternalAccount
InvoiceItem
Invoice
Order
Payout
PaymentIntent
PaymentMethod
Plan
Product
Recipient
Refund
SetupIntent
Sku
Source
Subscription
SubscriptionItem
Token
Transaction
Transfer
TransferReversal
Webhook
This is pretty important! Since this connects to your Stripe account you want to make sure that you don't expose these endpoints via your app unless the user has the appropriate permissions. You can prevent any external access by doing this:
const { Forbidden } = require('@feathersjs/errors');
app.service('/stripe/charges').hooks({
before: {
all: [
context => {
if(context.params.provider) {
throw new Forbidden('You are not allowed to access this');
}
}
]
}
});
Here's an example of a Feathers server that uses
feathers-authentication for local auth. It includes a
users service that uses
feathers-mongoose. Note that it does NOT implement any authorization.
const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const express = require('@feathersjs/express');
const socketio = require('@feathersjs/socketio');
var { Charge } = require('feathers-stripe');
// Initialize the application
var app = feathers()
.configure(express.rest())
.configure(socketio())
// Needed for parsing bodies (login)
.use(express.json())
.use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true }))
// A simple Message service that we can used for testing
.use('/stripe/charges', new Charge({ secretKey: 'your secret stripe key' }))
.use('/', feathers.static(__dirname + '/public'))
.use(express.errorHandler({ html: false }));
function validateCharge() {
return function(hook) {
console.log('Validating charge code goes here');
};
}
const chargeService = app.service('stripe/charges');
chargeService.before({
create: [validateCharge()]
});
const charge = {
amount: 400,
currency: "cad",
source: "tok_87rau6axWXeqLq", // obtained with Stripe.js
description: "Charge for test@example.com"
};
chargeService.create(charge).then(result => {
console.log('Charge created', result);
}).catch(error => {
console.log('Error creating charge', error);
});
app.listen(3030);
console.log('Feathers authentication app started on 127.0.0.1:3030');
You can setup a webhook using the helper function
setupWebhook in your service
setupWebhook: (app, route, { endpointSecret: 'webhook-endpoint-secret', secretKey: 'your-secret-key' handlers: {} })
module.exports = function (app) {
setupWebhook(app, '/stripe-webhook', {
endpointSecret: 'whsec_ededqwdwqdqwdqwd778qwdwqdq',
secretKey: 'sk_test_OINqdwqdE89EFqdwwdwqdqdWDQ',
handlers: {
customer: {
subscription: {
async created({ object, event, params, app }) {
return {};
}
}
}
}
});
// Get our initialized service so that we can register hooks
const service = app.service('stripe-webhook');
service.hooks(hooks);
};
