Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.
The Feathers Socket.io real-time API provider
npm install @feathersjs/socketio --save
const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const socketio = require('@feathersjs/socketio');
const app = feathers();
app.configure(socketio());
app.listen(3030);
Please refer to the @feathersjs/socketio documentation for more details.
Copyright (c) 2018
Licensed under the MIT license.