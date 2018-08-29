Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.

Shared functionality for Feathers API transports like @feathers/socketio and @feathersjs/primus. Only intended to be used internally.

About

@feathersjs/transport-commons contains internal shared functionality for Feathers real-time providers (currently Socket.io and Primus).

lib/client.js is a base socket service client lib/index.js returns a configurable function and requires the following options:

done - A Promise that resolves once the real-time protocol server has been set up

- A Promise that resolves once the real-time protocol server has been set up emit - The name of the method to emit data to a socket ( 'emit' for Socket.io and 'send' for Primus)

- The name of the method to emit data to a socket ( for Socket.io and for Primus) socketKey - A string or ES6 Symbol which stores the actual socket connection

- A string or ES6 Symbol which stores the actual socket connection getParams - A function that returns the Feathers connection options for a socket

Channels

Channels provide channel functionality for bi-directional Feathers service providers. It is e.g. used by the Socket.io and Primus provider to quickly determine what messages to send to connected clients.

const channels = require ( '@feathersjs/transport-commons/lib/channels' );

License

Copyright (c) 2018

Licensed under the MIT license.