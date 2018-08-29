openbase logo
feathers-socket-commons

by feathersjs-ecosystem
2.4.0 (see all)

[MOVED] Shared functionality for Feathers transports

Documentation
Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@feathersjs/transport-commons

Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.

Build Status

Shared functionality for Feathers API transports like @feathers/socketio and @feathersjs/primus. Only intended to be used internally.

About

@feathersjs/transport-commons contains internal shared functionality for Feathers real-time providers (currently Socket.io and Primus).

lib/client.js is a base socket service client lib/index.js returns a configurable function and requires the following options:

  • done - A Promise that resolves once the real-time protocol server has been set up
  • emit - The name of the method to emit data to a socket ('emit' for Socket.io and 'send' for Primus)
  • socketKey - A string or ES6 Symbol which stores the actual socket connection
  • getParams - A function that returns the Feathers connection options for a socket

Channels

Channels provide channel functionality for bi-directional Feathers service providers. It is e.g. used by the Socket.io and Primus provider to quickly determine what messages to send to connected clients.

const channels = require('@feathersjs/transport-commons/lib/channels');

License

Copyright (c) 2018

Licensed under the MIT license.

