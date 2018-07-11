Straightforward data seeder for FeathersJS services.

About

FeathersJS is a dynamic application framework that makes it easy to prototype secure real-time Node applications.

It has uniform support for a wide variety of database options, both persistent and in-memory. However, it can often be a pain to bootstrap databases, especially for secure backends where creation permissions are locked down tightly.

feathers-seeder attempts to solve that problem by allowing you to fill your database (specifically feathers-memory) with similar of identical data every time your application is launched.

This can really be useful for projects using feathers-memory, or feathers-nedb to test applications.

Installation

These magic words will do the trick:

npm install --save feathers-seeder

Usage

Configure the seeder. Call app.seed() . This will return a Promise. Example: const app = feathers().configure(hooks()); app .configure(seeder(app.get( 'seeder' ))) .seed() .then( () => { app.listen( 3000 ); });

Configuration

feathers-seeder should be called as a function, with a single configuration object as a parameter.

To enable debug output logging, set the DEBUG env variable accordingly (e.g. DEBUG=* )

All data in the service will be wiped before seeding, unless delete is set to false . It is true by default.

To disable feathers-seeder (i.e. at production), you can simply set the value disabled: true on your configuration object. It is false by default.

You can pass service parameters to each service via a params object. This can be useful for projects that have services locked down via hooks.

This configuration object should contain an array called services . Each object in this array will have a key pointing to the path of a registered Feathers service, and its value will be a configuration detail as follows.

Example:

{ delete : true , disabled : false , params : { provider : 'rest' }, services : [ { path : 'users' , template : { text : "Hello, world! I am {{name.firstName}}." } } ] }

Configuration options:

count: Number - The number of times to generate objects. If you provide a template or template(s) , then count objects adhering to the template(s) will be generated. Default = 1 .

delete: Boolean - If set to true, then existing data for this service will be deleted before seeding. Overrides global delete setting.

disabled: Boolean - Disables seeding for this service.

params: Object - Additional parameters to pass to service methods. This is merged with (and supersedes) the global params configuration via Object.assign.

path: String - The path to the service to be seeded.

randomize: Boolean - (default true) - The seeder will pick a random template to generate the item for the service.

template: Object - A template object defining the structure of each object generated. For dynamic data, you can provide: Template strings, as feathers-seeder uses @marak/Faker.js internally Custom parameterless functions Example: { template : { username : "{{internet.userName}}" , password : "{{internet.password}}" name : "{{name.firstName}} {{name.lastName}}" , email : "{{internet.email}}" , lastLogin : () => moment().subtract( 7 , 'days' ).format() } }

templates: Object[] - An array of templates. If the option randomize is true, each time an object is to be generated, a random template will be chosen. Otherwise, all templates will be generated for the service.

callback: Function(obj, cb) - You can register a callback each time a database record is created. This allows you to seed nested services. :) Callbacks MUST return a Promise .

{ services : [ { count : 100 , path : 'users' , template : { name : '{{name.firstName}} {{name.lastName}}' }, callback(user, seed) { console .info( `Happy birthday to ${user.name} !` ); return seed({ path : 'users/:userId/posts' , params : { userId : user._id }, template : { text : "It's my birthday! :)" } }); } } ] }

Example

import feathers from 'feathers' ; import hooks from 'feathers-hooks' ; import memory from 'feathers-memory' ; import seeder from 'feathers-seeder' ; const options = { services : [ { path : 'users' , count : 10 , template : { name : '{{name.firstName}} {{name.lastName}}' } } ] }; const app = feathers() .use( '/users' , memory()) .configure(seeder(options)); app.seed().then( () => { app.service( 'users' ).find().then( users => console .log(users)); });

Thanks

Thank you for using feathers-seeder. If you find any bugs, feel free to report an issue.

Follow me on Twitter: @thosakwe

Or check out my blog.