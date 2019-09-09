Unmaintained: This project is no longer maintained

feathers-rethinkdb is a database adapter for RethinkDB, a real-time database.

$ npm install --save rethinkdbdash feathers-rethinkdb

This adapter requires a running RethinkDB server.

API

Returns a new service instance initialized with the given options. For more information on initializing the driver see the RethinkDBdash documentation.

const r = require ( 'rethinkdbdash' )({ db : 'feathers' }); const service = require ( 'feathers-rethinkdb' ); app.use( '/messages' , service({ Model : r, db : 'someotherdb' , name : 'messages' , paginate : { default : 2 , max : 4 } }));

Note: By default, watch is set to true which means this adapter monitors the database for changes and automatically sends real-time events. This means that, unlike other databases and services, you will also get events if the database is changed directly.

Options:

Model ( required ) - The rethinkdbdash instance, already initialized with a configuration object. see options here

( ) - The instance, already initialized with a configuration object. see options here name ( required ) - The name of the table

( ) - The name of the table watch (optional, default: true ) - Listen to table changefeeds and send according real-time events on the adapter.

(optional, default: ) - Listen to table changefeeds and send according real-time events on the adapter. db (optional, default: none ) - Specify and alternate rethink database for the service to use. Must be on the same server/connection used by rethinkdbdash. It will be auto created if you call init() on the service and it does not yet exist.

(optional, default: ) - Specify and alternate rethink database for the service to use. Must be on the same server/connection used by rethinkdbdash. It will be auto created if you call init() on the service and it does not yet exist. id (optional, default: 'id' ) - The name of the id field property. Needs to be set as the primary key when creating the table.

(optional, default: ) - The name of the id field property. Needs to be set as the primary key when creating the table. events (optional) - A list of custom service events sent by this service

(optional) - A list of custom service events sent by this service paginate (optional) - A pagination object containing a default and max page size

Create the database and table if it does not exists. options can be the RethinkDB tableCreate options.

app.service( 'messages' ).init({ primaryKey : 'messageId' }).then( () => { });

Returns a RethinkDB query with the common filter criteria (without pagination) applied.

When making a service method call, params can contain an rethinkdb property which allows to pass additional RethinkDB options. See customizing the query for an example.

Example

To run the complete RethinkDB example we need to install

$ npm install /feathers /errors /express /socketio feathers-rethinkdb rethinkdbdash

We also need access to a RethinkDB server. You can install a local server on your local development machine by downloading one of the packages from the RethinkDB website. It might also be helpful to review their docs on starting a RethinkDB server.

Then add the following into app.js :

const feathers = require ( '@feathersjs/feathers' ); const express = require ( '@feathersjs/express' ); const socketio = require ( '@feathersjs/socketio' ); const rethink = require ( 'rethinkdbdash' ); const service = require ( 'feathers-rethinkdb' ); const r = rethink({ db : 'feathers' }); const app = express(feathers()); app.use(express.json()); app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended : true })); app.configure(express.rest()); app.configure(socketio()); app.use( 'messages' , service({ Model : r, name : 'messages' , paginate : { default : 10 , max : 50 } })); app.use(express.errorHandler()); app.service( 'messages' ).init().then( () => { app.service( 'messages' ).create({ text : 'Message created on server' }).then( message => console .log( 'Created message' , message)); const port = 3030 ; app.listen(port, function ( ) { console .log( `Feathers server listening on port ${port} ` ); }); });

Run the example with node app and go to localhost:3030/messages.

Querying

In addition to the common querying mechanism, this adapter also supports:

Return all matches for a property using the RethinkDB match syntax.

app.service( 'messages' ).find({ query : { text : { $search : '^Hello' } } }); app.service( 'messages' ).find({ query : { text : { $search : '!$' } } });

GET /messages? text [$ search ]=^Hello GET /messages? text [$ search ]=!$

Matches if the property is an array that contains the given entry.

app.service( 'messages' ).find({ query : { tags : { $contains : 'nodejs' } } });

GET /messages?tags[ $contains ]=nodejs

Nested Queries

Matches if the document contains a nested property that fits the query

Given the following document structure

app.service( 'people' ).create([{ name : 'Dave' , postalAddress : { city : 'Melbourne' , country : 'US' , state : 'FL' , street : '123 6th St' , zipcode : '32904' } }, { name : 'Tom' , postalAddress : { city : 'Chevy Chase' , country : 'US' , state : 'MD' , street : '71 Pilgrim Avenue' , zipcode : '20815' } }, { name : 'Eric' , postalAddress : { city : 'Honolulu' , country : 'US' , state : 'HI' , street : '4 Goldfield St' , zipcode : '96815' } }])

app.service( 'people' ).find({ query : { 'postalAddress.state' : { $search : '^F' } } } });

GET /people?postalAddress.state[ $search ]=^F

Customizing the query

In a find call, params.rethinkdb can be passed a RethinkDB query (without pagination) to customize the find results.

Combined with .createQuery(query) , which returns a new RethinkDB query with the common filter criteria applied, this can be used to create more complex queries. The best way to customize the query is in a before hook for find . The following example adds a coerceTo condition from RethinkDB coerceTo API to match by any string inside an object.

app.service( 'mesages' ).hooks({ before : { find(context) { const query = context.service.createQuery(context.params.query); const searchString = "my search string" ; hook.params.rethinkdb = query.filter( function ( doc ) { return doc.coerceTo( 'string' ).match( '(?i)' + searchString); }) } } });

If you need even more control then you can use service.table ( context.service.table in a hook) directly. This way you can create a query from scratch without the the common filter criteria applied. The following example adds a getNearest condition for RethinkDB geospatial queries.

app.service( 'mesages' ).hooks({ before : { find(context) { const r = this .options.r; const point = r.point( -122.422876 , 37.777128 ); context.params.rethinkdb = context.service.table.getNearest(point, { index : 'location' }); } } });

Changefeeds

.createQuery(query) can also be used to listen to changefeeds and then send custom events.

Since the service already sends real-time events for all changes the recommended way to listen to changes is with feathers-reactive however.

License

Copyright (c) 2017

Licensed under the MIT license.