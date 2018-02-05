Important: For Feathers v3.0.0 and later, feathers-rest is has been replaced by framework specific adapters. Use @feathersjs/express and its REST adapter instead of this module.

The Feathers REST API provider

About

This provider exposes Feathers services through a RESTful API using Express that can be used with Feathers 1.x and 2.x as well as client support for Fetch, jQuery, Request, Superagent, axios and angular2+'s HTTP Service.

Note: For the full API documentation go to https://docs.feathersjs.com/api/rest.html.

Quick example

import feathers from 'feathers' ; import bodyParser from 'body-parser' ; import rest from 'feathers-rest' ; const app = feathers() .configure(rest()) .use(bodyParser.json()) .use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : true })) .use( function ( req, res, next ) { req.feathers.data = 'Hello world' ; next(); }); app.use( '/:app/todos' , { get : function ( id, params ) { console .log(params.data); console .log(params.app); return Promise .resolve({ id, params, description : `You have to do ${name} !` }); } });

Client use

import feathers from 'feathers/client' ; import rest from 'feathers-rest/client' ; import jQuery from 'jquery' ; import request from 'request' ; import superagent from 'superagent' ; import axios from 'axios' ; import {Http, Headers} from '@angular/http' ; const app = feathers() .configure(rest( 'http://baseUrl' ).jquery(jQuery)) .configure(rest( 'http://baseUrl' ).fetch( window .fetch.bind( window ))) .configure(rest( 'http://baseUrl' ).request(request)) .configure(rest( 'http://baseUrl' ).superagent(superagent)) .configure(rest( 'http://baseUrl' ).axios(axios)) .configure(rest( 'http://baseUrl' ).angular(http, { Headers }))

License

Copyright (c) 2015

Licensed under the MIT license.