Important: For Feathers v3.0.0 and later,
feathers-restis has been replaced by framework specific adapters. Use
@feathersjs/expressand its REST adapter instead of this module.
The Feathers REST API provider
This provider exposes Feathers services through a RESTful API using Express that can be used with Feathers 1.x and 2.x as well as client support for Fetch, jQuery, Request, Superagent, axios and angular2+'s HTTP Service.
Note: For the full API documentation go to https://docs.feathersjs.com/api/rest.html.
import feathers from 'feathers';
import bodyParser from 'body-parser';
import rest from 'feathers-rest';
const app = feathers()
.configure(rest())
.use(bodyParser.json())
.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: true }))
.use(function(req, res, next) {
req.feathers.data = 'Hello world';
next();
});
app.use('/:app/todos', {
get: function(id, params) {
console.log(params.data); // -> 'Hello world'
console.log(params.app); // will be `my` for GET /my/todos/dishes
return Promise.resolve({
id,
params,
description: `You have to do ${name}!`
});
}
});
import feathers from 'feathers/client';
import rest from 'feathers-rest/client';
import jQuery from 'jquery';
import request from 'request';
import superagent from 'superagent';
import axios from 'axios';
import {Http, Headers} from '@angular/http';
const app = feathers()
.configure(rest('http://baseUrl').jquery(jQuery))
// or
.configure(rest('http://baseUrl').fetch(window.fetch.bind(window)))
// or
.configure(rest('http://baseUrl').request(request))
// or
.configure(rest('http://baseUrl').superagent(superagent))
// or
.configure(rest('http://baseUrl').axios(axios))
// or (using injected Http instance)
.configure(rest('http://baseUrl').angular(http, { Headers }))
Copyright (c) 2015
Licensed under the MIT license.