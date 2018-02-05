openbase logo
feathers-rest

by feathersjs-ecosystem
1.8.1 (see all)

The Feathers HTTP(S) transport plugin for REST APIs

Deprecated!
Feathers v3 is out and this module is now part of @feathersjs/express. See https://docs.feathersjs.com/migrating.html for more information.

Important: For Feathers v3.0.0 and later, feathers-rest is has been replaced by framework specific adapters. Use @feathersjs/express and its REST adapter instead of this module.

The Feathers REST API provider

About

This provider exposes Feathers services through a RESTful API using Express that can be used with Feathers 1.x and 2.x as well as client support for Fetch, jQuery, Request, Superagent, axios and angular2+'s HTTP Service.

Note: For the full API documentation go to https://docs.feathersjs.com/api/rest.html.

Quick example

import feathers from 'feathers';
import bodyParser from 'body-parser';
import rest from 'feathers-rest';

const app = feathers()
  .configure(rest())
  .use(bodyParser.json())
  .use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: true }))
  .use(function(req, res, next) {
    req.feathers.data = 'Hello world';
    next();
  });

app.use('/:app/todos', {
  get: function(id, params) {
    console.log(params.data); // -> 'Hello world'
    console.log(params.app); // will be `my` for GET /my/todos/dishes

    return Promise.resolve({
      id,
      params,
      description: `You have to do ${name}!`
    });
  }
});

Client use

import feathers from 'feathers/client';
import rest from 'feathers-rest/client';

import jQuery from 'jquery';
import request from 'request';
import superagent from 'superagent';
import axios from 'axios';
import {Http, Headers} from '@angular/http';


const app = feathers()
  .configure(rest('http://baseUrl').jquery(jQuery))
  // or
  .configure(rest('http://baseUrl').fetch(window.fetch.bind(window)))
  // or
  .configure(rest('http://baseUrl').request(request))
  // or
  .configure(rest('http://baseUrl').superagent(superagent))
  // or
    .configure(rest('http://baseUrl').axios(axios))
  // or (using injected Http instance)
    .configure(rest('http://baseUrl').angular(http, { Headers }))

License

Copyright (c) 2015

Licensed under the MIT license.

