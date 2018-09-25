Integrate Feathers services with your Redux store

Example

On server:

app.use( '/users' , ...); app.use( '/messages' , ...);

On client:

import reduxifyServices from 'feathers-redux' ; const feathersClient = feathers(). ...; const services = reduxifyServices(feathersClient, [ 'users' , 'messages' ]); export default combineReducers({ users : services.users.reducer, messages : services.messages.reducer, }); store.dispatch(services.messages.get( '557XxUL8PalGMgOo' )); store.dispatch(services.messages.find()); store.dispatch(services.messages.create({ text : 'Hello!' }));

Installation

npm install feathers-redux --save

Documentation: reduxifyServices

import reduxifyServices from 'feathers-redux' ; const services = reduxifyServices(app, serviceNames, options);

Options:

app (required) - The Feathers client app.

(required) - The Feathers client app. serviceNames (required, string, array of strings, or object) - The paths of the Feathers services to reduxify. - ` 'messages' ` is short for `{ messages: 'messages' }`. You can dispatch calls with `dispatch(services.messages. create (data, params));`. - `[ 'users' , 'messages' ]` is short for `{ users: 'users' , messages: 'messages' }`. - `{ '/buildings/:buildingid' : 'buildings' }` will reduxify the Feathers service configured with the path `/buildings/:buildingid`. You can dispatch calls with `dispatch(services.buildings. create (data, params));`.

(required, string, array of strings, or object) - The paths of the Feathers services to reduxify. options (optional) - Names for props in the Redux store, and for string fragments in the action constants. The default is

{ idField : 'id' , isError : 'isError' , isLoading : 'isLoading' , isSaving : 'isSaving' , isFinished : 'isFinished' , data : 'data' , queryResult : 'queryResult' , store : 'store' , PENDING : 'PENDING' , FULFILLED : 'FULFILLED' , REJECTED : 'REJECTED' , }

reduxifyServices returns an object of the form

{ messages : { create(data, params) {}, update(id, data, params) {}, patch(id, data, params) {}, remove(id, params) {}, find(params) {}, get (id, params) {}, store(object) {}, reset() {}, types : { RESET : 'RESET' , STORE : 'STORE' , SERVICES_MESSAGES_FIND : 'SERVICES_MESSAGES_FIND' , SERVICES_MESSAGES_FIND_PENDING : 'SERVICES_MESSAGES_FIND_PENDING' , SERVICES_MESSAGES_FIND_FULFILLED : 'SERVICES_MESSAGES_FIND_FULFILLED' , SERVICES_MESSAGES_FIND_REJECTED : 'SERVICES_MESSAGES_FIND_REJECTED' , }, reducer() {}, }, users : { ... }, }

Service calls may be dispatched by

dispatch(services.messages.create(data, params));

Reducers may be combined with

combineReducers({ users : services.users.reducer, messages : services.messages.reducer, });

ProTip: You have to include redux-promise-middleware and redux-thunk in your middleware.

You may listen to actions dispatched by feathers-redux , for example to manage your side-effects. With redux-saga , it would be done with:

yield take(services.users.types.SERVICES_USERS_CREATE_FULFILLED, function *( action ) { });

Documentation: getServicesStatus

Its common for React apps to display info messages such as "Messages are being saved." getServicesStatus returns a relevant message for the reduxified Feathers services.

import reduxifyServices, { getServicesStatus } from 'feathers-redux' ; const msg = getServicesStatus(state, serviceNames)

Options:

state (required) - The state containing state for the services.

(required) - The state containing state for the services. serviceNames (required, string, array of strings) - The names of the Feathers services.

The services are checked from left to right. They first are checked for an error condition ( isError ), and if an error is found the function returns an object similar to

{ message : 'users: Error.message' , className = Error .className, serviceName = 'users' ; }

Next they are check for loading or saving, and if one is found the function returns an object similar to

{ message : 'users is loading' , className = 'isLoading' , serviceName = 'users' ; }

Otherwise the object is returned with empty strings.

Realtime replication

The Feathers read-only, realtime replication engine is feathers-offline-realtime . You can connect this engine with

const Realtime = require ( 'feathers-offline-realtime' ); const messages = feathersClient.service( '/messages' ); const messagesRealtime = new Realtime(messages, { subscriber : ( records, last ) => { store.dispatch(services.messages.store({ connected : messagesRealtime.connected, last, records })); } });

Shape of the store

The above code produces a state shaped like

state = { messages : { isLoading : boolean, isSaving : boolean, isFinished : boolean, isError : Feathers error, data : hook.result, queryResult : hook.result, store : { connected : boolean, last : { action : string, eventName : string, records : object, }, records : [ objects ], }, }, users : { ... }, };

Autobind Action Creators

Method to bind a given dispatch function with the passed services. This helps with not having to pass down store.dispatch as a prop everywhere the service is being used. Read More: http://redux.js.org/docs/api/bindActionCreators.html

import reduxifyServices, { bindWithDispatch } from 'feathers-redux' ; const rawServices = reduxifyServices(...); const store = createStore(...) const services = bindWithDispatch(store.dispatch, rawServices)

store.dispatch(services.messages.get( '557XxUL8PalGMgOo' )); store.dispatch(services.messages.find()); store.dispatch(services.messages.create({ text : 'Hello!' })); services.messages.get( '557XxUL8PalGMgOo' ); services.messages.find(); services.messages.create({ text : 'Hello!' });

If any of your services need real time updates, you can dispatch any of the following actions depending on your use case:

dispatch(services.messages.onCreated(data)); dispatch(services.messages.onUpdated(data)); dispatch(services.messages.onPatched(data)); dispatch(services.messages.onRemoved(data));

In order for the redux store to update in realtime, these action dispatches should be encapsulated within feathers service.on() event listener:

const messages = app.service( '/messages' ); messages.on( 'created' , (data) => { dispatch(services.messages.onCreated(data)); }) messages.on( 'updated' , (data) => { dispatch(services.messages.onUpdated(data)); }) messages.on( 'patched' , (data) => { dispatch(services.messages.onPatched(data)); }) messages.on( 'removed' , (data) => { dispatch(services.messages.onRemoved(data)); })

Note: idField is used to match events with correct objects.

Action Pending/Loading

The following properties exist in all of the feather services:

const pendingDefaults = { createPending : false , findPending : false , getPending : false , updatePending : false , patchPending : false , removePending : false };

The service pending state will be updated according to the dispatched action.

dispatch(services.messages.create({ text : 'Hello!' })) `will update the state to:` createPending: true dispatch(services.messages.find()) `will update the state to:` findPending: true dispatch(services.messages.get( '557XxUL8PalGMgOo' )) `will update the state to:` getPending: true dispatch(services.messages.update(id, data) `will update the state to:` updatePending: true dispatch(services.messages.patch(id, data) `will update the state to:` patchPending: true dispatch(services.messages.remove(id, params) `will update the state to:` removePending: true

Examples

example/ contains an example you may run. Its README has instructions.

feathers-redux/test/integration.test.js may answer any questions regarding details.

