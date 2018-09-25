Integrate Feathers services with your Redux store
On server:
app.use('/users', ...);
app.use('/messages', ...);
On client:
import reduxifyServices from 'feathers-redux';
const feathersClient = feathers(). ...;
// Create Redux actions and reducers for Feathers services
const services = reduxifyServices(feathersClient, ['users', 'messages']);
// Configure Redux store & reducers
export default combineReducers({
users: services.users.reducer,
messages: services.messages.reducer,
});
// Feathers service calls may now be dispatched.
store.dispatch(services.messages.get('557XxUL8PalGMgOo'));
store.dispatch(services.messages.find());
store.dispatch(services.messages.create({ text: 'Hello!' }));
npm install feathers-redux --save
import reduxifyServices from 'feathers-redux';
const services = reduxifyServices(app, serviceNames, options);
Options:
app (required) - The Feathers client app.
serviceNames (required, string, array of strings, or object) - The
paths of the Feathers services to reduxify.
- `'messages'` is short for `{ messages: 'messages' }`.
You can dispatch calls with `dispatch(services.messages.create(data, params));`.
- `['users', 'messages']` is short for `{ users: 'users', messages: 'messages' }`.
- `{ '/buildings/:buildingid': 'buildings' }` will reduxify the Feathers service
configured with the path `/buildings/:buildingid`.
You can dispatch calls with `dispatch(services.buildings.create(data, params));`.
options (optional) - Names for props in the Redux store,
and for string fragments in the action constants.
The default is
{ // Names of props for service's Redux state
idField: 'id',
isError: 'isError', // e.g. state.messages.isError
isLoading: 'isLoading',
isSaving: 'isSaving',
isFinished: 'isFinished',
data: 'data',
queryResult: 'queryResult',
store: 'store',
// Fragments to form action constants
PENDING: 'PENDING', // e.g. MESSAGES_CREATE_PENDING
FULFILLED: 'FULFILLED',
REJECTED: 'REJECTED',
}
reduxifyServices returns an object of the form
{
messages: { // For the Feathers service with path /messages.
// action creators
create(data, params) {}, // Action creator for app.services('messages').create(data, params)
update(id, data, params) {},
patch(id, data, params) {},
remove(id, params) {},
find(params) {},
get(id, params) {},
store(object) {}, // Interface for realtime replication.
reset() {}, // Reinitializes store for this service.
// action types
types: {
RESET: 'RESET',
STORE: 'STORE',
SERVICES_MESSAGES_FIND: 'SERVICES_MESSAGES_FIND',
SERVICES_MESSAGES_FIND_PENDING: 'SERVICES_MESSAGES_FIND_PENDING',
SERVICES_MESSAGES_FIND_FULFILLED: 'SERVICES_MESSAGES_FIND_FULFILLED',
SERVICES_MESSAGES_FIND_REJECTED: 'SERVICES_MESSAGES_FIND_REJECTED',
// same for all methods GET, CREATE...
},
// reducer
reducer() {}, // Reducers handling actions MESSAGES_CREATE_PENDING, _FULFILLED, and _REJECTED.
},
users: { ... },
}
Service calls may be dispatched by
dispatch(services.messages.create(data, params));
Reducers may be combined with
combineReducers({
users: services.users.reducer,
messages: services.messages.reducer,
});
ProTip: You have to include
redux-promise-middlewareand
redux-thunkin your middleware.
You may listen to actions dispatched by
feathers-redux, for example to manage your side-effects. With
redux-saga, it would be done with:
yield take(services.users.types.SERVICES_USERS_CREATE_FULFILLED, function*(action) {
// do something when user gets created
});
Its common for React apps to display info messages such as "Messages are being saved."
getServicesStatus returns a relevant message for the reduxified Feathers services.
import reduxifyServices, { getServicesStatus } from 'feathers-redux';
const msg = getServicesStatus(state, serviceNames)
Options:
state (required) - The state containing state for the services.
serviceNames (required, string, array of strings) - The
names of the Feathers services.
The services are checked from left to right.
They first are checked for an error condition (
isError),
and if an error is found the function returns an object similar to
{ message: 'users: Error.message',
className = Error.className, // Can be used to internationalize the message.
serviceName = 'users';
}
Next they are check for loading or saving, and if one is found the function returns an object similar to
{ message: 'users is loading',
className = 'isLoading', // Or isSaving.
serviceName = 'users';
}
Otherwise the object is returned with empty strings.
The Feathers read-only, realtime replication engine is
feathers-offline-realtime.
You can connect this engine with
const Realtime = require('feathers-offline-realtime');
const messages = feathersClient.service('/messages');
const messagesRealtime = new Realtime(messages, { subscriber: (records, last) => {
store.dispatch(services.messages.store({ connected: messagesRealtime.connected, last, records }));
} });
The above code produces a state shaped like
state = {
messages: {
isLoading: boolean, // If get or find have started
isSaving: boolean, // If update, patch or remove have started
isFinished: boolean, // If last call finished successfully
isError: Feathers error, // If last call was unsuccessful
data: hook.result, // Results from other than a find call
queryResult: hook.result, // Results from a find call. May be paginated.
store: {
connected: boolean, // If replication engine still listening for Feathers service events
last: { // Read https://github.com/feathersjs/feathers-offline-realtime#event-information.
action: string, // Replication action.
eventName: string, // Feathers service event name. e.g. created
records: object, // Feathers service event record.
},
records: [ objects ], // Sorted near realtime contents of remote service
},
},
users: { ... },
};
Method to bind a given dispatch function with the passed services.
This helps with not having to pass down
store.dispatch as a prop everywhere the service is being used. Read More: http://redux.js.org/docs/api/bindActionCreators.html
import reduxifyServices, { bindWithDispatch } from 'feathers-redux';
// create a services object as described above
const rawServices = reduxifyServices(...);
// create a store with rootReducer combining reducers from rawServices
const store = createStore(...)
// use the bindWithDispatch method to bind rawServices' action creators with store.dispatch
const services = bindWithDispatch(store.dispatch, rawServices)
// before
store.dispatch(services.messages.get('557XxUL8PalGMgOo'));
store.dispatch(services.messages.find());
store.dispatch(services.messages.create({ text: 'Hello!' }));
// after
services.messages.get('557XxUL8PalGMgOo');
services.messages.find();
services.messages.create({ text: 'Hello!' });
If any of your services need real time updates, you can dispatch any of the following actions depending on your use case:
dispatch(services.messages.onCreated(data));
dispatch(services.messages.onUpdated(data));
dispatch(services.messages.onPatched(data));
dispatch(services.messages.onRemoved(data));
In order for the redux store to update in realtime, these action dispatches should be encapsulated within feathers
service.on() event listener:
const messages = app.service('/messages');
messages.on('created', (data) => {
dispatch(services.messages.onCreated(data));
})
messages.on('updated', (data) => {
dispatch(services.messages.onUpdated(data));
})
messages.on('patched', (data) => {
dispatch(services.messages.onPatched(data));
})
messages.on('removed', (data) => {
dispatch(services.messages.onRemoved(data));
})
Note:
idField is used to match events with correct objects.
The following properties exist in all of the feather services:
const pendingDefaults = {
createPending: false,
findPending: false,
getPending: false,
updatePending: false,
patchPending: false,
removePending: false
};
The service pending state will be updated according to the dispatched action.
dispatch(services.messages.create({ text: 'Hello!' })) `will update the state to:` createPending: true
dispatch(services.messages.find()) `will update the state to:` findPending: true
dispatch(services.messages.get('557XxUL8PalGMgOo')) `will update the state to:` getPending: true
dispatch(services.messages.update(id, data) `will update the state to:` updatePending: true
dispatch(services.messages.patch(id, data) `will update the state to:` patchPending: true
dispatch(services.messages.remove(id, params) `will update the state to:` removePending: true
example/ contains an example you may run. Its README has instructions.
feathers-redux/test/integration.test.js may answer any questions regarding details.
