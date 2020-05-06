Reactive API extensions for Feathers

About

feathers-reactive adds a watch() method to services. The returned object implements all service methods as RxJS v6 observables that automatically update on real-time events.

Options

The following options are supported:

idField (mandatory): The id property field of your services. Depends on your service/database. Usually 'id' (SQL, Rethinkdb, …) or '_id' (MongoDB, NeDB, … ).

Application level

const feathers = require ( 'feathers' ); const reactive = require ( 'feathers-reactive' ); const app = feathers().configure(reactive(options));

Service level

With feathers-reactive configured on the application individual options can be set at the service level with service.rx :

app.service( 'todos' ).rx({ idField : '_id' });

Method call level

Each method call can also pass its own options via params.rx :

app.service( 'todos' ).watch({ listStrategy : 'never' }).find();

List strategies

List strategies are used to determine how a data stream behaves. Currently there are three strategies:

never - Returns a stream from the service promise that only emits the method call data and never updates after that

- Returns a stream from the service promise that only emits the method call data and never updates after that smart (default) - Returns a stream that smartly emits updated list data based on the services real-time events. It does not re-query any new data (but does not cover some cases in which the always strategy can be used).

(default) - Returns a stream that smartly emits updated list data based on the services real-time events. It does not re-query any new data (but does not cover some cases in which the strategy can be used). always - Re-runs the original query to always get fresh data from the server on any matching real-time event. Avoid this list strategy if possible since it will put a higher load on the server than necessary.

Usage

const feathers = require ( '@feathersjs/feathers' ); const memory = require ( 'feathers-memory' ); const rx = require ( 'feathers-reactive' ); const app = feathers() .configure(rx({ idField : 'id' })) .use( '/messages' , memory()); const messages = app.service( 'messages' ); messages.create({ text : 'A test message' }).then( () => { messages.watch().get( 0 ).subscribe( message => console .log( 'My message' , message)); messages.watch().find().subscribe( messages => console .log( 'Message list' , messages)); setTimeout( () => { messages.create({ text : 'Another message' }).then( () => setTimeout( () => messages.patch( 0 , { text : 'Updated message' }), 1000 ) ); }, 1000 ); });

Will output:

My message { text: 'A test message' , id: 0 } Message list [ { text: 'A test message' , id: 0 } ] Message list [ { text: 'A test message' , id: 0 }, { text: 'Another message' , id: 1 } ] My message { text: 'Updated message' , id: 0 } Message list [ { text: 'Updated message' , id: 0 }, { text: 'Another message' , id: 1 } ]

Frameworks

Let's assume a simple Feathers Socket.io server in app.js like this:

npm install @feathersjs/feathers @feathersjs/socketio feathers-memory

const feathers = require ( '@feathersjs/feathers' ); const socketio = require ( '@feathersjs/socketio' ); const memory = require ( 'feathers-memory' ); const app = feathers() .configure(socketio()) .use( '/todos' , memory()); app.on( 'connection' , connection => app.channel( 'everybody' ).join(connection)); app.publish( () => app.channel( 'everybody' )); app.listen( 3030 ).on( 'listening' , () => console .log( 'Feathers Socket.io server running on localhost:3030' ) );

Usage

For an ES5 compatible version on the client (e.g. when using create-react-app ) you can import feathers-reactive/dist/feathers-reactive . In client.js :

import io from 'socket.io-client' ; import feathers from '@feathersjs/client' ; import rx from 'feathers-reactive/dist/feathers-reactive' ; const socket = io( 'http://localhost:3030' ); const app = feathers() .configure(feathers.socketio(socket)) .configure(rx({ idField : 'id' })); export default app;

React

A real-time ReactJS Todo application (with Bootstrap styles) can look like this (see the examples/react-todos folder for a working example);

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import client from './client' ; class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { todos : [], text : '' }; } componentDidMount () { this .todos = client.service( 'todos' ).watch() .find().subscribe( todos => this .setState(todos)); } componentWillUnmount () { this .todos.unsubscribe(); } updateText (ev) { this .setState({ text : ev.target.value }); } createTodo (ev) { client.service( 'todos' ).create({ text : this .state.text, complete : false }); this .setState({ text : '' }); ev.preventDefault(); } updateTodo (todo, ev) { todo.complete = ev.target.checked; client.service( 'todos' ).patch(todo.id, todo); } deleteTodo (todo) { client.service( 'todos' ).remove(todo.id); } render () { const renderTodo = todo => <li key={todo.id} className={`page-header checkbox ${todo.complete ? 'done' : ''}`}> <label> <input type='checkbox' onChange={this.updateTodo.bind(this, todo)} checked={todo.complete} /> {todo.text} </label> <a href='javascript://' className='pull-right delete' onClick={this.deleteTodo.bind(this, todo)}> <span className='glyphicon glyphicon-remove' /> </a> </li>; return <div className='container' id='todos'> <h1>Feathers real-time Todos</h1> <ul className='todos list-unstyled'>{this.state.todos.map(renderTodo)}</ul> <form role='form' className='create-todo' onSubmit={this.createTodo.bind(this)}> <div className='form-group'> <input type='text' className='form-control' name='description' placeholder='Add a new Todo' onChange={this.updateText.bind(this)} value={this.state.text} /> </div> <button type='submit' className='btn btn-info col-md-12'> Add Todo </button> </form> </div>; } } export default App;

License

Copyright (c) 2018

Licensed under the MIT license.