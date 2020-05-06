Reactive API extensions for Feathers
feathers-reactive adds a
watch() method to services. The returned object implements all service methods as RxJS v6 observables that automatically update on real-time events.
The following options are supported:
idField (mandatory): The id property field of your services. Depends on your service/database. Usually 'id' (SQL, Rethinkdb, …) or '_id' (MongoDB, NeDB, … ).
dataField (default:
data): The data property field in paginated responses
listStrategy (default:
smart): The strategy to use for streaming the data. Can be
smart,
always or
never. Avoid using
always whenever possible.
sorter (
function(query, options) {}): A function that returns a sorting function for the given query and option including pagination and limiting. Does not need to be customized unless there is a sorting mechanism other than Feathers standard in place.
matcher (
function(query)): A function that returns a function which returns whether an item matches the original query or not.
pipe (
operator | operator[]) One or multiple rxjs operators of the form
function(observable) => observable like you would pass them to an Observable's .pipe method. The supplied operators are applied to any Observable created by
feathers-reactive.
options.pipe: tap(data => console.log(data)) would log every emitted value to the console.
const feathers = require('feathers');
const reactive = require('feathers-reactive');
const app = feathers().configure(reactive(options));
With
feathers-reactive configured on the application individual options can be set at the service level with
service.rx:
// Set a different id field
app.service('todos').rx({
idField: '_id'
});
Each method call can also pass its own options via
params.rx:
// Never update data for this method call
app.service('todos').watch({ listStrategy: 'never' }).find();
List strategies are used to determine how a data stream behaves. Currently there are three strategies:
never - Returns a stream from the service promise that only emits the method call data and never updates after that
smart (default) - Returns a stream that smartly emits updated list data based on the services real-time events. It does not re-query any new data (but does not cover some cases in which the
always strategy can be used).
always - Re-runs the original query to always get fresh data from the server on any matching real-time event. Avoid this list strategy if possible since it will put a higher load on the server than necessary.
const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const memory = require('feathers-memory');
const rx = require('feathers-reactive');
const app = feathers()
.configure(rx({
idField: 'id'
}))
.use('/messages', memory());
const messages = app.service('messages');
messages.create({
text: 'A test message'
}).then(() => {
// Get a specific message with id 0. Emit the message data once it resolves
// and every time it changes e.g. through an updated or patched event
messages.watch().get(0).subscribe(message => console.log('My message', message));
// Find all messages and emit a new list every time anything changes
messages.watch().find().subscribe(messages => console.log('Message list', messages));
setTimeout(() => {
messages.create({ text: 'Another message' }).then(() =>
setTimeout(() => messages.patch(0, { text: 'Updated message' }), 1000)
);
}, 1000);
});
Will output:
My message { text: 'A test message', id: 0 }
Message list [ { text: 'A test message', id: 0 } ]
Message list [ { text: 'A test message', id: 0 },
{ text: 'Another message', id: 1 } ]
My message { text: 'Updated message', id: 0 }
Message list [ { text: 'Updated message', id: 0 },
{ text: 'Another message', id: 1 } ]
Let's assume a simple Feathers Socket.io server in
app.js like this:
npm install @feathersjs/feathers @feathersjs/socketio feathers-memory
const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const socketio = require('@feathersjs/socketio');
const memory = require('feathers-memory');
const app = feathers()
.configure(socketio())
.use('/todos', memory());
app.on('connection', connection => app.channel('everybody').join(connection));
app.publish(() => app.channel('everybody'));
app.listen(3030).on('listening', () =>
console.log('Feathers Socket.io server running on localhost:3030')
);
For an ES5 compatible version on the client (e.g. when using
create-react-app) you can import
feathers-reactive/dist/feathers-reactive. In
client.js:
import io from 'socket.io-client';
import feathers from '@feathersjs/client';
import rx from 'feathers-reactive/dist/feathers-reactive';
const socket = io('http://localhost:3030');
const app = feathers()
.configure(feathers.socketio(socket))
.configure(rx({
idField: 'id'
}));
export default app;
A real-time ReactJS Todo application (with Bootstrap styles) can look like this (see the examples/react-todos folder for a working example);
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import client from './client';
class App extends Component {
constructor (props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
todos: [],
text: ''
};
}
componentDidMount () {
this.todos = client.service('todos').watch()
.find().subscribe(todos => this.setState(todos));
}
componentWillUnmount () {
this.todos.unsubscribe();
}
updateText (ev) {
this.setState({ text: ev.target.value });
}
createTodo (ev) {
client.service('todos').create({
text: this.state.text,
complete: false
});
this.setState({ text: '' });
ev.preventDefault();
}
updateTodo (todo, ev) {
todo.complete = ev.target.checked;
client.service('todos').patch(todo.id, todo);
}
deleteTodo (todo) {
client.service('todos').remove(todo.id);
}
render () {
const renderTodo = todo =>
<li key={todo.id} className={`page-header checkbox ${todo.complete ? 'done' : ''}`}>
<label>
<input type='checkbox' onChange={this.updateTodo.bind(this, todo)}
checked={todo.complete} />
{todo.text}
</label>
<a href='javascript://' className='pull-right delete'
onClick={this.deleteTodo.bind(this, todo)}>
<span className='glyphicon glyphicon-remove' />
</a>
</li>;
return <div className='container' id='todos'>
<h1>Feathers real-time Todos</h1>
<ul className='todos list-unstyled'>{this.state.todos.map(renderTodo)}</ul>
<form role='form' className='create-todo' onSubmit={this.createTodo.bind(this)}>
<div className='form-group'>
<input type='text' className='form-control' name='description'
placeholder='Add a new Todo' onChange={this.updateText.bind(this)}
value={this.state.text} />
</div>
<button type='submit' className='btn btn-info col-md-12'>
Add Todo
</button>
</form>
</div>;
}
}
export default App;
Copyright (c) 2018
Licensed under the MIT license.