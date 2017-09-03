Log service method calls and gather profile information on them.
npm install feathers-profiler --save
Service calls transported by websockets are not passed through Express middleware.
feathers-profiler logs service calls from all transports
and gathers performance information on them.
import { profiler, getProfile, clearProfile, getPending, timestamp } from 'feathers-profiler';
app.configure(profiler(options))
Start logging and/or profiling service calls.
Options:
console.log.
null disables logging.
require('winston') routes logs to the popular winston logger.
{ log: payload => {} } routes logs to your customized logger.
hook => {} returns a custom string or object payload for the logger.
hook._log contains log information;
hook.original and
hook.error contain error information.
null or
'none' profile information will not be gathered.
total gathers profile information by service and method only. The default.
detail gathers profile information by characteristics of the call.
hook => {} returns a custom category for the call.
getProfile()
Returns profile information as an object.
clearProfile()
Re-initializes the profile information.
The profile internal counts may not add up perfectly unless
getPending() === 0.
getPending()
Returns the number of currently pending service calls.
timestamp()
Returns a timestamp suitable for logging to the console.
const feathers = require('feathers');
const rest = require('feathers-rest');
const sockets = require('feathers-socketio');
const hooks = require('feathers-hooks');
const bodyParser = require('body-parser');
const errorHandler = require('feathers-errors/handler');
const { profiler, getProfile, getPending } = require('feathers-profiler');
// Initialize the application
const app = feathers()
.configure(rest())
.configure(sockets())
.configure(hooks())
.use(bodyParser.json()) // Needed for parsing bodies (login)
.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: true }))
.use('users', { ...}) // services
.use('messages', { ... })
.configure(profiler({ stats: 'detail' }) // must be configured after all services
.use(errorHandler());
// ... once multiple service calls have been made
console.log('pending', getPending());
console.log(require('util').inspect(getProfile(), {
depth: 5,
colors: true
}));
The log message may be customized. The default log message includes:
Profile information is:
find results were.
