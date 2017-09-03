Log service method calls and gather profile information on them.

Installation

npm install feathers-profiler --save

Example

npm start

Documentation

Service calls transported by websockets are not passed through Express middleware. feathers-profiler logs service calls from all transports and gathers performance information on them.

Start logging and/or profiling service calls.

Options:

logger defaults to logging on console.log . null disables logging. require('winston') routes logs to the popular winston logger. { log: payload => {} } routes logs to your customized logger.

logMsg default message is shown below. hook => {} returns a custom string or object payload for the logger. hook._log contains log information; hook.original and hook.error contain error information.

stats null or 'none' profile information will not be gathered. total gathers profile information by service and method only. The default. detail gathers profile information by characteristics of the call.

statsDetail default is shown below. hook => {} returns a custom category for the call.



Returns profile information as an object.

Re-initializes the profile information. The profile internal counts may not add up perfectly unless getPending() === 0 .

Returns the number of currently pending service calls.

Returns a timestamp suitable for logging to the console.

Example

const feathers = require ( 'feathers' ); const rest = require ( 'feathers-rest' ); const sockets = require ( 'feathers-socketio' ); const hooks = require ( 'feathers-hooks' ); const bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ); const errorHandler = require ( 'feathers-errors/handler' ); const { profiler, getProfile, getPending } = require ( 'feathers-profiler' ); const app = feathers() .configure(rest()) .configure(sockets()) .configure(hooks()) .use(bodyParser.json()) .use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : true })) .use( 'users' , { ...}) .use( 'messages' , { ... }) .configure(profiler({ stats : 'detail' }) .use(errorHandler()); console .log( 'pending' , getPending()); console .log( require ( 'util' ).inspect(getProfile(), { depth : 5 , colors : true }));

Usage

Logs service calls

The log message may be customized. The default log message includes:

Service name, method and transport provider.

Elapsed time between the method being called and its completion.

Number of service calls pending when call was made.

Where service call failed and why.

Gathers profile information on service calls

Profile information is:

Grouped by service and method.

Grouped by characteristics of the call. These may be customized.

Average pending count provides information on how busy the server was during these calls.

Average, min and max elapsed time provide information on how responsive the server is.

The number of returned items provides information on how large the find results were.

License

Copyright (c) 2016

Licensed under the MIT license.