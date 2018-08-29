Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.
The Feathers Primus real-time API provider
npm install @feathersjs/primus --save
const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const primus = require('@feathersjs/primus');
const app = feathers();
// Set up Primus with SockJS
app.configure(primus({ transformer: 'ws' }));
app.listen(3030);
Please refer to the @feathersjs/primus documentation for more details.
Copyright (c) 2018
Licensed under the MIT license.