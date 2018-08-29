openbase logo
feathers-primus

by feathersjs-ecosystem
2.2.1 (see all)

[MOVED] The Feathers Primus websocket transport plugin

Overview

Deprecated!
Feathers v3 is out and this module has moved to @feathersjs/primus and @feathersjs/primus-client. See https://docs.feathersjs.com/migrating.html for more information.

Readme

@feathersjs/primus

Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.

The Feathers Primus real-time API provider

Installation

npm install @feathersjs/primus --save

Quick example

const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const primus = require('@feathersjs/primus');

const app = feathers();

// Set up Primus with SockJS
app.configure(primus({ transformer: 'ws' }));

app.listen(3030);

Documentation

Please refer to the @feathersjs/primus documentation for more details.

License

Copyright (c) 2018

Licensed under the MIT license.

