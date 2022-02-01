openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

feathers-nedb

by feathersjs-ecosystem
5.1.0 (see all)

A service using NeDB, an embedded datastore for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

feathers-nedb

Download Status

feathers-nedb is a database service adapter for NeDB, an embedded datastore with a MongoDB like API. NeDB can store data in-memory or on the filesystem which makes it useful as a persistent storage without a separate database server.

$ npm install --save @seald-io/nedb feathers-nedb

Important: feathers-nedb implements the Feathers Common database adapter API and querying syntax.

API

service(options)

Returns a new service instance initialized with the given options. Model has to be an NeDB database instance.

const NeDB = require('@seald-io/nedb');
const service = require('feathers-nedb');

// Create a NeDB instance
const Model = new NeDB({
  filename: './data/messages.db',
  autoload: true
});

app.use('/messages', service({ Model }));
app.use('/messages', service({ Model, id, events, paginate }));

Options:

  • Model (required) - The NeDB database instance. See the NeDB API for more information.
  • id (optional, default: '_id') - The name of the id field property. By design, NeDB will always add an _id property.
  • events (optional) - A list of custom service events sent by this service
  • paginate (optional) - A pagination object containing a default and max page size
  • whitelist (optional) - A list of additional query parameters to allow (e.g. [ '$regex' ])
  • multi (optional) - Allow create with arrays and update and remove with id null to change multiple items. Can be true for all methods or an array of multi methods (e.g. [ 'remove', 'create' ])

params.nedb

When making a service method call, params can contain an nedb property which allows to pass additional NeDB options, for example to allow upsert:

app.service('messages').update('someid', {
  text: 'This message will be either created or updated'
}, {
  nedb: { upsert: true }
});

use of params on client

On client you can't pass anything other than a query as the parameter. So you need to do it like this.

// client side
app.service('messages').update('someid', {
  text: 'This message will be either created or updated'
}, {
  query: {nedb: { upsert: true }}
});

then add a hook to the service to move the nedb options to the params object

ctx => {
  const nedb = ctx.params.query.nedb;
  if (nedb) {
    ctx.params.nedb = nedb;
    delete ctx.params.query.nedb;
  }
  return ctx;
}

Example

Here is an example of a Feathers server with a messages NeDB service that supports pagination and persists to db-data/messages:

$ npm install @feathersjs/feathers @feathersjs/errors @feathersjs/express @feathersjs/socketio feathers-nedb nedb

In app.js:

const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const express = require('@feathersjs/express');
const socketio = require('@feathersjs/socketio');

const NeDB = require('@seald-io/nedb');
const service = require('feathers-nedb');

const db = new NeDB({
  filename: './db-data/messages',
  autoload: true
});

// Create an Express compatible Feathers application instance.
const app = express(feathers());
// Turn on JSON parser for REST services
app.use(express.json());
// Turn on URL-encoded parser for REST services
app.use(express.urlencoded({extended: true}));
// Enable REST services
app.configure(express.rest());
// Enable Socket.io services
app.configure(socketio());
// Connect to the db, create and register a Feathers service.
app.use('/messages', service({
  Model: db,
  paginate: {
    default: 2,
    max: 4
  }
}));
// Set up default error handler
app.use(express.errorHandler());

// Create a dummy Message
app.service('messages').create({
  text: 'Message created on server'
}).then(message => console.log('Created message', message));

// Start the server.
const port = 3030;

app.listen(port, () => {
  console.log(`Feathers server listening on port ${port}`);
});

Run the example with node app and go to localhost:3030/messages.

License

Copyright (c) 2019

Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial