feathers-nedb is a database service adapter for NeDB, an embedded datastore with a MongoDB like API. NeDB can store data in-memory or on the filesystem which makes it useful as a persistent storage without a separate database server.

$ npm install --save @seald-io/nedb feathers-nedb

API

Returns a new service instance initialized with the given options. Model has to be an NeDB database instance.

const NeDB = require ( '@seald-io/nedb' ); const service = require ( 'feathers-nedb' ); const Model = new NeDB({ filename : './data/messages.db' , autoload : true }); app.use( '/messages' , service({ Model })); app.use( '/messages' , service({ Model, id, events, paginate }));

Options:

Model ( required ) - The NeDB database instance. See the NeDB API for more information.

( ) - The NeDB database instance. See the NeDB API for more information. id (optional, default: '_id' ) - The name of the id field property. By design, NeDB will always add an _id property.

(optional, default: ) - The name of the id field property. By design, NeDB will always add an property. events (optional) - A list of custom service events sent by this service

(optional) - A list of custom service events sent by this service paginate (optional) - A pagination object containing a default and max page size

(optional) - A pagination object containing a and page size whitelist (optional) - A list of additional query parameters to allow (e.g. [ '$regex' ] )

(optional) - A list of additional query parameters to allow (e.g. ) multi (optional) - Allow create with arrays and update and remove with id null to change multiple items. Can be true for all methods or an array of multi methods (e.g. [ 'remove', 'create' ] )

When making a service method call, params can contain an nedb property which allows to pass additional NeDB options, for example to allow upsert :

app.service( 'messages' ).update( 'someid' , { text : 'This message will be either created or updated' }, { nedb : { upsert : true } });

use of params on client

On client you can't pass anything other than a query as the parameter. So you need to do it like this.

app.service( 'messages' ).update( 'someid' , { text : 'This message will be either created or updated' }, { query : { nedb : { upsert : true }} });

then add a hook to the service to move the nedb options to the params object

ctx => { const nedb = ctx.params.query.nedb; if (nedb) { ctx.params.nedb = nedb; delete ctx.params.query.nedb; } return ctx; }

Example

Here is an example of a Feathers server with a messages NeDB service that supports pagination and persists to db-data/messages :

$ npm install /feathers /errors /express /socketio feathers-nedb nedb

In app.js :

const feathers = require ( '@feathersjs/feathers' ); const express = require ( '@feathersjs/express' ); const socketio = require ( '@feathersjs/socketio' ); const NeDB = require ( '@seald-io/nedb' ); const service = require ( 'feathers-nedb' ); const db = new NeDB({ filename : './db-data/messages' , autoload : true }); const app = express(feathers()); app.use(express.json()); app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended : true })); app.configure(express.rest()); app.configure(socketio()); app.use( '/messages' , service({ Model : db, paginate : { default : 2 , max : 4 } })); app.use(express.errorHandler()); app.service( 'messages' ).create({ text : 'Message created on server' }).then( message => console .log( 'Created message' , message)); const port = 3030 ; app.listen(port, () => { console .log( `Feathers server listening on port ${port} ` ); });

Run the example with node app and go to localhost:3030/messages.

License

Copyright (c) 2019

Licensed under the MIT license.