Add
$search to mongodb
service.find,
update,
patch and
remove queries. Full-text search on documents with stemming as well as pattern matching on individual fields.
For full-text search, be sure to index your text fields, as this plugin uses mongodb $text.
For field pattern matching, mongodb $regex is used.
npm install feathers-mongodb-fuzzy-search
const service = require('feathers-mongodb')
const search = require('feathers-mongodb-fuzzy-search')
app.use('/messages', service({
Model: db.collection('messages'),
whitelist: ['$text', '$search'], // fields used by feathers-mongodb-fuzzy-search
}))
// add search hook
// may also use service.hooks to apply it on individual services only
app.hooks({
before: {
all: [
search(), // full text search on text indexes
search({ // regex search on given fields
fields: ['firstName', 'lastName']
})
]
}
})
// create a text index on title property, for full-text search
// you may add multiple fields to the text index
// see the mongodb documentation for more on $text
const messages = app.service('messages')
// If you're using MongoDB database adapter:
messages.Model.createIndex({ title: 'text' })
// or if you're using Mongoose database adapter:
// messages.Model.index({ title: 'text' })
// find documents with title containing 'cat'
// will find titles including 'cat', 'cats', etc. thanks to mongodb stemming
// note: you can only use await inside async functions
let catDocuments = await messages.find({ query: { $search: 'cat' } })
// find users with first name containing a 's' and last name containing 'art'
let userDocuments = await app.service('users').find({
query: {
firstName: { $search: 's' },
lastName: { $search: 'art' }
}
})
Complete example here.
Full text search for
qwerty with mongodb $text:
curl http://localhost:3030/messages?$search=qwerty
Search for
qwerty on field
firstName with mongodb $regex:
curl http://localhost:3030/users?firstName[$search]=qwerty
As default
" in
$search is removed and
$search is padded with
". E.g.
some " text becomes
"some text". If you want to disable this behaviour and leverage the full MongoDB $text API, you can disable escaping like this:
app.hooks({
before: {
find: search({ escape: false })
}
})
Remember to allow
$regex in the service:
app.use('/messages', service({
Model: db.collection('messages'),
whitelist: ['$regex'], // field used by feathers-mongodb-fuzzy-search
}))
If not, you will get the error
BadRequest: Invalid query parameter $regex on requests.
The
options object given to
search(options) supports the following:
fields: Array of field names to allow searching in.
excludedFields: Array of field names that can't be searched. If given, any field not in array can be searched.
fieldsNotEscaped: Array of fields to be excluded from RegExp escape. As default any field not given are escaped to avoid RegExp denial of service attacks.
app.service('users').hooks({
before: {
find: search({
// make all fields but 'fullName' are searchable
excludedFields: ['fullName'],
// do not escape RegExp special characters for the field 'firstName'
fieldsNotEscaped: ['firstName']
})
}
})
You can pass MongoDB options for
$text, like
$language,
$caseSensitive and
$diacriticSensitive with your query. E.g. If you'd like to disable stemming add
$language: 'none' to your query parameters:
users.find({
query: {
$search: 'cats',
$language: 'none'
}
})
NOTE: Remeber to allow the fields in your service:
app.use('/messages', service({
Model: db.collection('messages'),
// fields used by feathers-mongodb-fuzzy-search
whitelist: ['$text', '$search', '$caseSensitive', '$language', '$diacriticSensitive'],
}))
This package is tested with MongoDB version 3.2. You will probably run into problems using older versions of MongoDB, for example version 2.4 does not support
$text search.
See mongodb documentation for more details about
$text.
See mongodb documentation for more details about
$regex.
npm test # runs mocha
MIT © 2017 Arve Seljebu / Luc Claustres