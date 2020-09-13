Add $search to mongodb service.find , update , patch and remove queries. Full-text search on documents with stemming as well as pattern matching on individual fields.

For full-text search, be sure to index your text fields, as this plugin uses mongodb $text.

For field pattern matching, mongodb $regex is used.

Install

npm install feathers-mongodb-fuzzy-search

Usage

const service = require ( 'feathers-mongodb' ) const search = require ( 'feathers-mongodb-fuzzy-search' ) app.use( '/messages' , service({ Model : db.collection( 'messages' ), whitelist : [ '$text' , '$search' ], })) app.hooks({ before : { all : [ search(), search({ fields : [ 'firstName' , 'lastName' ] }) ] } }) const messages = app.service( 'messages' ) messages.Model.createIndex({ title : 'text' }) let catDocuments = await messages.find({ query : { $search : 'cat' } }) let userDocuments = await app.service( 'users' ).find({ query : { firstName : { $search : 's' }, lastName : { $search : 'art' } } })

Complete example here.

REST usage

Full text search for qwerty with mongodb $text:

curl http://localhost:3030/messages? $search =qwerty

Search for qwerty on field firstName with mongodb $regex:

curl http://localhost:3030/users?firstName[ $search ]=qwerty

Notes

Full-text search

As default " in $search is removed and $search is padded with " . E.g. some " text becomes "some text" . If you want to disable this behaviour and leverage the full MongoDB $text API, you can disable escaping like this:

app.hooks({ before : { find : search({ escape : false }) } })

RegExp field search

Remember to allow $regex in the service:

app.use( '/messages' , service({ Model : db.collection( 'messages' ), whitelist : [ '$regex' ], }))

If not, you will get the error BadRequest: Invalid query parameter $regex on requests.

The options object given to search(options) supports the following:

fields : Array of field names to allow searching in.

: Array of field names to allow searching in. excludedFields : Array of field names that can't be searched. If given, any field not in array can be searched.

: Array of field names that can't be searched. If given, any field not in array can be searched. fieldsNotEscaped : Array of fields to be excluded from RegExp escape. As default any field not given are escaped to avoid RegExp denial of service attacks.

app.service( 'users' ).hooks({ before : { find : search({ excludedFields : [ 'fullName' ], fieldsNotEscaped : [ 'firstName' ] }) } })

MongoDB options

You can pass MongoDB options for $text , like $language , $caseSensitive and $diacriticSensitive with your query. E.g. If you'd like to disable stemming add $language: 'none' to your query parameters:

users.find({ query : { $search : 'cats' , $language : 'none' } })

NOTE: Remeber to allow the fields in your service:

app.use( '/messages' , service({ Model : db.collection( 'messages' ), whitelist : [ '$text' , '$search' , '$caseSensitive' , '$language' , '$diacriticSensitive' ], }))

Additional information

This package is tested with MongoDB version 3.2. You will probably run into problems using older versions of MongoDB, for example version 2.4 does not support $text search.

See mongodb documentation for more details about $text .

See mongodb documentation for more details about $regex .

Development

npm test

License

MIT © 2017 Arve Seljebu / Luc Claustres