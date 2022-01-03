A Feathers database adapter for MongoDB using official NodeJS driver for MongoDB.
$ npm install --save mongodb feathers-mongodb
Important:
feathers-mongodbimplements the Feathers Common database adapter API and querying syntax.
This adapter also requires a running MongoDB database server.
service(options)
Returns a new service instance initialized with the given options.
Model has to be a MongoDB collection.
const MongoClient = require('mongodb').MongoClient;
const service = require('feathers-mongodb');
MongoClient.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017/feathers').then(client => {
app.use('/messages', service({
Model: client.db('feathers').collection('messages')
}));
app.use('/messages', service({ Model, id, events, paginate }));
});
Options:
Model (required) - The MongoDB collection instance
id (optional, default:
'_id') - The name of the id field property. By design, MongoDB will always add an
_id property.
disableObjectify (optional, default
false) - This will disable the objectify of the id field if you want to use normal strings
events (optional) - A list of custom service events sent by this service
paginate (optional) - A pagination object containing a
default and
max page size
whitelist (optional) - A list of additional query parameters to allow (e..g
[ '$regex', '$geoNear' ])
multi (optional) - Allow
create with arrays and
update and
remove with
id
null to change multiple items. Can be
true for all methods or an array of allowed methods (e.g.
[ 'remove', 'create' ])
useEstimatedDocumentCount (optional, default
false) - If
true document counting will rely on
estimatedDocumentCount instead of
countDocuments
When making a service method call,
params can contain an
mongodb property (for example,
{upsert: true}) which allows to modify the options used to run the MongoDB query.
You can utilized a MongoDB Transactions by passing a
session with the
params.mongodb:
import { ObjectID } from 'mongodb'
export default async app => {
app.use('/fooBarService', {
async create(data) {
// assumes you have access to the mongoClient via your app state
let session = app.mongoClient.startSession()
try {
await session.withTransaction(async () => {
let fooID = new ObjectID()
let barID = new ObjectID()
app.service('fooService').create(
{
...data,
_id: fooID,
bar: barID,
},
{ mongodb: { session } },
)
app.service('barService').create(
{
...data,
_id: barID
foo: fooID
},
{ mongodb: { session } },
)
})
} finally {
await session.endSession()
}
}
})
}
Here is an example of a Feathers server with a
messages endpoint that writes to the
feathers database and the
messages collection.
$ npm install @feathersjs/feathers @feathersjs/errors @feathersjs/express @feathersjs/socketio feathers-mongodb mongodb
In
app.js:
const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const express = require('@feathersjs/express');
const socketio = require('@feathersjs/socketio');
const MongoClient = require('mongodb').MongoClient;
const service = require('feathers-mongodb');
// Create an Express compatible Feathers application instance.
const app = express(feathers());
// Turn on JSON parser for REST services
app.use(express.json());
// Turn on URL-encoded parser for REST services
app.use(express.urlencoded({extended: true}));
// Enable REST services
app.configure(express.rest());
// Enable Socket.io
app.configure(socketio());
// Connect to the db, create and register a Feathers service.
app.use('/messages', service({
paginate: {
default: 2,
max: 4
}
}));
// A basic error handler, just like Express
app.use(express.errorHandler());
// Connect to your MongoDB instance(s)
MongoClient.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017/feathers')
.then(function(client){
// Set the model now that we are connected
app.service('messages').Model = client.db('feathers').collection('messages');
// Now that we are connected, create a dummy Message
app.service('messages').create({
text: 'Message created on server'
}).then(message => console.log('Created message', message));
}).catch(error => console.error(error));
// Start the server.
const port = 3030;
app.listen(port, () => {
console.log(`Feathers server listening on port ${port}`);
});
Run the example with
node app and go to localhost:3030/messages.
Additionally to the common querying mechanism this adapter also supports MongoDB's query syntax and the
update method also supports MongoDB update operators.
Important: External query values through HTTP URLs may have to be converted to the same type stored in MongoDB in a before hook otherwise no matches will be found. Websocket requests will maintain the correct format if it is supported by JSON (ObjectIDs and dates still have to be converted).
For example, an
age (which is a number) a hook like this can be used:
const ObjectID = require('mongodb').ObjectID;
app.service('users').hooks({
before: {
find(context) {
const { query = {} } = context.params;
if(query.age !== undefined) {
query.age = parseInt(query.age, 10);
}
context.params.query = query;
return Promise.resolve(context);
}
}
});
Which will allows queries like
/users?_id=507f1f77bcf86cd799439011&age=25.
This adapter includes support for collation and case insensitive indexes available in MongoDB v3.4. Collation parameters may be passed using the special
collation parameter to the
find(),
remove() and
patch() methods.
The example below would patch all student records with grades of
'c' or
'C' and above (a natural language ordering). Without collations this would not be as simple, since the comparison
{ $gt: 'c' } would not include uppercase grades of
'C' because the code point of
'C' is less than that of
'c'.
const patch = { shouldStudyMore: true };
const query = { grade: { $gte: 'c' } };
const collation = { locale: 'en', strength: 1 };
students.patch(null, patch, { query, collation }).then( ... );
Similar to the above example, this would find students with a grade of
'c' or greater, in a case-insensitive manner.
const query = { grade: { $gte: 'c' } };
const collation = { locale: 'en', strength: 1 };
students.find({ query, collation }).then( ... );
For more information on MongoDB's collation feature, visit the collation reference page.
Copyright (c) 2019
Licensed under the MIT license.