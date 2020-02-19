A Feathers service adapter for in-memory data storage that works on all platforms.

$ npm install --save feathers-memory

API

Returns a new service instance initialized with the given options.

const service = require ( 'feathers-memory' ); app.use( '/messages' , service()); app.use( '/messages' , service({ id, startId, store, events, paginate }));

Options:

id (optional, default: 'id' ) - The name of the id field property.

(optional, default: ) - The name of the id field property. startId (optional, default: 0 ) - An id number to start with that will be incremented for every new record (unless it is already set).

(optional, default: ) - An id number to start with that will be incremented for every new record (unless it is already set). store (optional) - An object with id to item assignments to pre-initialize the data store

(optional) - An object with id to item assignments to pre-initialize the data store events (optional) - A list of custom service events sent by this service

(optional) - A list of custom service events sent by this service paginate (optional) - A pagination object containing a default and max page size

(optional) - A pagination object containing a and page size whitelist (optional) - A list of additional query parameters to allow

(optional) - A list of additional query parameters to allow multi (optional) - Allow create with arrays and update and remove with id null to change multiple items. Can be true for all methods or an array of allowed methods (e.g. [ 'remove', 'create' ] )

Example

Here is an example of a Feathers server with a messages in-memory service that supports pagination:

$ npm install /feathers /express /socketio /errors feathers-memory

In app.js :

const feathers = require ( '@feathersjs/feathers' ); const express = require ( '@feathersjs/express' ); const socketio = require ( '@feathersjs/socketio' ); const memory = require ( 'feathers-memory' ); const app = express(feathers()); app.use(express.json()); app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended : true })); app.configure(express.rest()); app.configure(socketio()); app.use( '/messages' , memory({ paginate : { default : 2 , max : 4 } })); app.use(express.errorHandler()); app.service( 'messages' ).create({ text : 'Message created on server' }).then( message => console .log( 'Created message' , message)); const port = 3030 ; app.listen(port, () => { console .log( `Feathers server listening on port ${port} ` ) });

Run the example with node app and go to localhost:3030/messages.

License

Copyright (c) 2017

Licensed under the MIT license.