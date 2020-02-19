openbase logo
feathers-memory

by feathersjs-ecosystem
4.1.0 (see all)

An in memory feathers service

Readme

feathers-memory

A Feathers service adapter for in-memory data storage that works on all platforms.

$ npm install --save feathers-memory

Important: feathers-memory implements the Feathers Common database adapter API and querying syntax.

API

service([options])

Returns a new service instance initialized with the given options.

const service = require('feathers-memory');

app.use('/messages', service());
app.use('/messages', service({ id, startId, store, events, paginate }));

Options:

  • id (optional, default: 'id') - The name of the id field property.
  • startId (optional, default: 0) - An id number to start with that will be incremented for every new record (unless it is already set).
  • store (optional) - An object with id to item assignments to pre-initialize the data store
  • events (optional) - A list of custom service events sent by this service
  • paginate (optional) - A pagination object containing a default and max page size
  • whitelist (optional) - A list of additional query parameters to allow
  • multi (optional) - Allow create with arrays and update and remove with id null to change multiple items. Can be true for all methods or an array of allowed methods (e.g. [ 'remove', 'create' ])

Example

Here is an example of a Feathers server with a messages in-memory service that supports pagination:

$ npm install @feathersjs/feathers @feathersjs/express @feathersjs/socketio @feathersjs/errors feathers-memory

In app.js:

const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const express = require('@feathersjs/express');
const socketio = require('@feathersjs/socketio');

const memory = require('feathers-memory');

// Create an Express compatible Feathers application instance.
const app = express(feathers());
// Turn on JSON parser for REST services
app.use(express.json());
// Turn on URL-encoded parser for REST services
app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true }));
// Enable REST services
app.configure(express.rest());
// Enable REST services
app.configure(socketio());
// Create an in-memory Feathers service with a default page size of 2 items
// and a maximum size of 4
app.use('/messages', memory({
  paginate: {
    default: 2,
    max: 4
  }
}));
// Set up default error handler
app.use(express.errorHandler());

// Create a dummy Message
app.service('messages').create({
  text: 'Message created on server'
}).then(message => console.log('Created message', message));

// Start the server.
const port = 3030;

app.listen(port, () => {
  console.log(`Feathers server listening on port ${port}`)
});

Run the example with node app and go to localhost:3030/messages.

License

Copyright (c) 2017

Licensed under the MIT license.

