A Feathers service adapter for in-memory data storage that works on all platforms.
$ npm install --save feathers-memory
Important:
feathers-memoryimplements the Feathers Common database adapter API and querying syntax.
service([options])
Returns a new service instance initialized with the given options.
const service = require('feathers-memory');
app.use('/messages', service());
app.use('/messages', service({ id, startId, store, events, paginate }));
Options:
id (optional, default:
'id') - The name of the id field property.
startId (optional, default:
0) - An id number to start with that will be incremented for every new record (unless it is already set).
store (optional) - An object with id to item assignments to pre-initialize the data store
events (optional) - A list of custom service events sent by this service
paginate (optional) - A pagination object containing a
default and
max page size
whitelist (optional) - A list of additional query parameters to allow
multi (optional) - Allow
create with arrays and
update and
remove with
id
null to change multiple items. Can be
true for all methods or an array of allowed methods (e.g.
[ 'remove', 'create' ])
Here is an example of a Feathers server with a
messages in-memory service that supports pagination:
$ npm install @feathersjs/feathers @feathersjs/express @feathersjs/socketio @feathersjs/errors feathers-memory
In
app.js:
const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const express = require('@feathersjs/express');
const socketio = require('@feathersjs/socketio');
const memory = require('feathers-memory');
// Create an Express compatible Feathers application instance.
const app = express(feathers());
// Turn on JSON parser for REST services
app.use(express.json());
// Turn on URL-encoded parser for REST services
app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true }));
// Enable REST services
app.configure(express.rest());
// Enable REST services
app.configure(socketio());
// Create an in-memory Feathers service with a default page size of 2 items
// and a maximum size of 4
app.use('/messages', memory({
paginate: {
default: 2,
max: 4
}
}));
// Set up default error handler
app.use(express.errorHandler());
// Create a dummy Message
app.service('messages').create({
text: 'Message created on server'
}).then(message => console.log('Created message', message));
// Start the server.
const port = 3030;
app.listen(port, () => {
console.log(`Feathers server listening on port ${port}`)
});
Run the example with
node app and go to localhost:3030/messages.
Copyright (c) 2017
Licensed under the MIT license.