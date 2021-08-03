Feathers mailer service using nodemailer

Installation

npm install feathers-mailer --save

If using a transport plugin, install the respective module.

API

const mailer = require ( 'feathers-mailer' );

can be either SMTP options or a transport plugin with associated options. defaults is an object that defines default values for mail options.

service.create is a thin wrapper for transporter.sendMail , accepting body and returning a promise.

See here for possible fields of body .

Example with SMTP (ethereal)

const mailer = require ( 'feathers-mailer' ); const nodemailer = require ( 'nodemailer' ); ( async function ( app ) { const account = await nodemailer.createTestAccount(); const transporter = { host : account.smtp.host, port : account.smtp.port, secure : account.smtp.secure, requireTLS : true , auth : { user : account.user, pass : account.pass } }; app.use( 'mailer' , mailer(transporter, { from : account.user })); const email = { to : 'president@mars.com' , subject : 'SMTP test' , html : 'This is the email body' }; await app.service( 'mailer' ).create(email) console .log( `Preview URL: ${nodemailer.getTestMessageUrl(info)} ` ) })(app)

Example with Mandrill

const mailer = require ( 'feathers-mailer' ); const mandrill = require ( 'nodemailer-mandrill-transport' ); app.use( '/mailer' , mailer(mandrill({ auth : { apiKey : process.env.MANDRILL_API_KEY } }))); const email = { from : 'FROM_EMAIL' , to : 'TO_EMAIL' , subject : 'Mandrill test' , html : 'This is the email body' }; app.service( 'mailer' ).create(email).then( function ( result ) { console .log( 'Sent email' , result); }).catch( err => { console .log(err); });

License

Copyright (c) 2018

Licensed under the MIT license.