Unmaintained: This module is no longer maintained.

Logging mixin for a Feathers app.

Migrating

As of October 2019 this module is no longer maintained since it contained only a few lines of redundant code. Applications generated with the latest @feathersjs/cli already export a separate logger.js file which sets up a normal Winston Logger that can be directly required for logging purposes. If you would like logging capabilities available on the application object add

app.logger = logger

At the end of your src/app.js (or src/app.ts ) file.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install feathers-logger --save

var feathers = require ( 'feathers' ); var logger = require ( 'feathers-logger' ); var app = feathers() .configure(logger()) .use( '/users' , userService);

Documentation

Feathers-logger is just a simple wrapper for any logger so that you can conveniently do app.log() . There are 5 methods provided for you to use:

app.log()

app.info()

app.warn()

app.error()

app.debug()

They have graceful fallback to the core nodejs console methods.

Vanilla Usage

var feathers = require ( 'feathers' ); var logger = require ( 'feathers-logger' ); var memory = require ( 'feathers-memory' ); var app = feathers() .configure(logger()) .use( '/users' , memory); app.log( 'Server Started' );

Using With Winston

var winston = require ( 'winston' ); var feathers = require ( 'feathers' ); var logger = require ( 'feathers-logger' ); var memory = require ( 'feathers-memory' ); var app = feathers() .configure(logger(winston)) .use( '/users' , memory); app.log( 'Server Started' );

Using With Morgan

var morgan = require ( 'morgan' ); var feathers = require ( 'feathers' ); var logger = require ( 'feathers-logger' ); var memory = require ( 'feathers-memory' ); var app = feathers() .configure(logger(morgan({ format : 'dev' }))) .use( '/users' , memory); app.log( 'Server Started' );

Examples

See example directory.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using the npm test .

Release History

0.2.0

cleans up a bunch of stuff

makes plugin consistent with other plugins

upgrades to latest uberproto

removes feathers as peer dependency

removes gulp from the equation

tests against feathers 2

0.1.0

Initial release

Vanilla logging support

Added documentation & example

Support for Winston logger

Support for Morgan logger

License

Copyright (c) 2018

Licensed under the MIT license.