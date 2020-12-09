feathers-localstorage is a database service adapter that extends feathers-memory and stores data in localStorage in the browser or AsyncStorage in React Native.
$ npm install --save feathers-localstorage
Important:
feathers-localstorageimplements the Feathers Common database adapter API and querying syntax.
service(options)
Returns a new service instance initialized with the given options.
const service = require('feathers-localstorage');
app.use('/messages', service({
storage: window.localStorage || AsyncStorage
}));
app.use('/messages', service({ storage, id, startId, name, store, paginate }));
Options:
storage (required) - The local storage engine. You can pass in the browsers
window.localStorage, React Native's
AsyncStorage or a NodeJS localstorage module.
throttle (optional, default
200) - The minimum time (ms) before in-memory data is written to
storage. Data is only written if changed since last write.
id (optional, default:
'id') - The name of the id field property.
startId (optional, default:
0) - An id number to start with that will be incremented for new record.
name (optional, default:
'feathers') - The key to store data under in local or async storage.
store (optional) - An object with id to item assignments to pre-initialize the data store.
events (optional) - A list of custom service events sent by this service.
paginate (optional) - A pagination object containing a
default and
max page size.
whitelist (optional) - A list of additional query parameters to allow.
multi (optional) - Allow
create with arrays and
update and
remove with
id
null to change multiple items. Can be
true for all methods or an array of allowed methods (e.g.
[ 'remove', 'create' ]).
reuseKeys (optional, default:
false) Allow duplicate keys i.e. last definition wins. Mostly useful for demonstration and testing purposes.
See the clients chapter for more information about using Feathers in the browser and React Native.
<script type="text/javascript" src="//unpkg.com/@feathersjs/client@^3.0.0/dist/feathers.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="//unpkg.com/feathers-localstorage@^2.0.2/dist/feathers-localstorage.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var service = feathers.localstorage({
storage: window.localStorage
});
var app = feathers().use('/messages', service);
var messages = app.service('messages');
messages.on('created', function(message) {
console.log('Someone created a message', message);
});
messages.create({
text: 'Message created in browser'
});
</script>
$ npm install @feathersjs/feathers feathers-localstorage --save
import React from 'react-native';
import feathers from '@feathersjs/feathers';
import localstorage from 'feathers-localstorage';
const { AsyncStorage } = React;
const app = feathers()
.use('/messages', localstorage({ storage: AsyncStorage }));
const messages = app.service('messages');
messages.on('created', function(message) {
console.log('Someone created a message', message);
});
messages.create({
text: 'Message from React Native'
});
Copyright (c) 2017
Licensed under the MIT license.