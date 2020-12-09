openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

feathers-localstorage

by feathersjs-ecosystem
5.2.0 (see all)

A client side service based on feathers-memory that persists to LocalStorage

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

186

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript localStorage

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

feathers-localstorage

Greenkeeper badge

Build Status Dependency Status Download Status

feathers-localstorage is a database service adapter that extends feathers-memory and stores data in localStorage in the browser or AsyncStorage in React Native.

$ npm install --save feathers-localstorage

Important: feathers-localstorage implements the Feathers Common database adapter API and querying syntax.

API

service(options)

Returns a new service instance initialized with the given options.

const service = require('feathers-localstorage');

app.use('/messages', service({
  storage: window.localStorage || AsyncStorage
}));
app.use('/messages', service({ storage, id, startId, name, store, paginate }));

Options:

  • storage (required) - The local storage engine. You can pass in the browsers window.localStorage, React Native's AsyncStorage or a NodeJS localstorage module.
  • throttle (optional, default 200) - The minimum time (ms) before in-memory data is written to storage. Data is only written if changed since last write.
  • id (optional, default: 'id') - The name of the id field property.
  • startId (optional, default: 0) - An id number to start with that will be incremented for new record.
  • name (optional, default: 'feathers') - The key to store data under in local or async storage.
  • store (optional) - An object with id to item assignments to pre-initialize the data store.
  • events (optional) - A list of custom service events sent by this service.
  • paginate (optional) - A pagination object containing a default and max page size.
  • whitelist (optional) - A list of additional query parameters to allow.
  • multi (optional) - Allow create with arrays and update and remove with id null to change multiple items. Can be true for all methods or an array of allowed methods (e.g. [ 'remove', 'create' ]).
  • reuseKeys (optional, default: false) Allow duplicate keys i.e. last definition wins. Mostly useful for demonstration and testing purposes.

Example

See the clients chapter for more information about using Feathers in the browser and React Native.

Browser

<script type="text/javascript" src="//unpkg.com/@feathersjs/client@^3.0.0/dist/feathers.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="//unpkg.com/feathers-localstorage@^2.0.2/dist/feathers-localstorage.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
  var service = feathers.localstorage({
    storage: window.localStorage
  });
  var app = feathers().use('/messages', service);

  var messages = app.service('messages');

  messages.on('created', function(message) {
    console.log('Someone created a message', message);
  });

  messages.create({
    text: 'Message created in browser'
  });
</script>

React Native

$ npm install @feathersjs/feathers feathers-localstorage --save

import React from 'react-native';
import feathers from '@feathersjs/feathers';
import localstorage from 'feathers-localstorage';

const { AsyncStorage } = React;

const app = feathers()
  .use('/messages', localstorage({ storage: AsyncStorage }));

const messages = app.service('messages');

messages.on('created', function(message) {
  console.log('Someone created a message', message);
});

messages.create({
  text: 'Message from React Native'
});

License

Copyright (c) 2017

Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

localforage💾 Offline storage, improved. Wraps IndexedDB, WebSQL, or localStorage using a simple but powerful API.
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
20
Top Feedback
sto
storeCross-browser storage for all use cases, used across the web.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
182K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
mp
mobx-persistpersist mobx stores
GitHub Stars
557
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
expo-secure-storeAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
58K
sto
store2A better way to use localStorage and sessionStorage
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3M
jlm
jest-localstorage-mockA module to mock window.localStorage and window.sessionStorage in Jest
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
390K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial