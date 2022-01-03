A database adapter for KnexJS, an SQL query builder for Postgres, MSSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite3, and Oracle.
npm install --save mysql knex feathers-knex
Important:
feathers-kneximplements the Feathers Common database adapter API and querying syntax.
Note: You also need to install the database driver for the DB you want to use.
service(options)
Returns a new service instance initialized with the given options.
const knex = require('knex');
const service = require('feathers-knex');
const db = knex({
client: 'sqlite3',
connection: {
filename: './db.sqlite'
}
});
// Create the schema
db.schema.createTable('messages', table => {
table.increments('id');
table.string('text');
});
app.use('/messages', service({
Model: db,
name: 'messages'
}));
app.use('/messages', service({ Model, name, id, events, paginate }));
Options:
Model (required) - The KnexJS database instance
name (required) - The name of the table
schema (optional) - The name of the schema table prefix (example:
schema.table)
id (optional, default:
'id') - The name of the id field property.
events (optional) - A list of custom service events sent by this service
paginate (optional) - A pagination object containing a
default and
max page size
multi (optional) - Allow
create with arrays and
update and
remove with
id
null to change multiple items. Can be
true for all methods or an array of allowed methods (e.g.
[ 'remove', 'create' ])
whitelist (optional) - A list of additional query parameters to allow (e..g
[ '$regex', '$geoNear' ]). Default is the supported
operators
adapter.createQuery(query)
Returns a KnexJS query with the common filter criteria (without pagination) applied.
When making a service method call,
params can contain an
knex property which allows to modify the options used to run the KnexJS query. See customizing the query for an example.
Here's a complete example of a Feathers server with a
messages SQLite service. We are using the Knex schema builder and SQLite as the database.
$ npm install @feathersjs/feathers @feathersjs/errors @feathersjs/express @feathersjs/socketio feathers-knex knex sqlite3
In
app.js:
const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const express = require('@feathersjs/express');
const socketio = require('@feathersjs/socketio');
const service = require('feathers-knex');
const knex = require('knex');
const db = knex({
client: 'sqlite3',
connection: {
filename: './db.sqlite'
}
});
// Create a feathers instance.
const app = express(feathers());
// Turn on JSON parser for REST services
app.use(express.json());
// Turn on URL-encoded parser for REST services
app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true }));
// Enable REST services
app.configure(express.rest());
// Enable Socket.io services
app.configure(socketio());
// Create Knex Feathers service with a default page size of 2 items
// and a maximum size of 4
app.use('/messages', service({
Model: db,
name: 'messages',
paginate: {
default: 2,
max: 4
}
}))
app.use(express.errorHandler());
// Clean up our data. This is optional and is here
// because of our integration tests
db.schema.dropTableIfExists('messages').then(() => {
console.log('Dropped messages table');
// Initialize your table
return db.schema.createTable('messages', table => {
console.log('Creating messages table');
table.increments('id');
table.string('text');
});
}).then(() => {
// Create a dummy Message
app.service('messages').create({
text: 'Message created on server'
}).then(message => console.log('Created message', message));
});
// Start the server.
const port = 3030;
app.listen(port, () => {
console.log(`Feathers server listening on port ${port}`);
});
Run the example with
node app and go to localhost:3030/messages.
In addition to the common querying mechanism, this adapter also supports:
Find all records that match all of the given criteria. The following query retrieves all messages that have foo and bar attributes as true.
app.service('messages').find({
query: {
$and: [
{foo: true},
{bar: true}
]
}
});
Through the REST API:
/messages?$and[][foo]=true&$and[][bar]=true
Find all records where the value matches the given string pattern. The following query retrieves all messages that start with
Hello:
app.service('messages').find({
query: {
text: {
$like: 'Hello%'
}
}
});
Through the REST API:
/messages?text[$like]=Hello%
The opposite of
$like; resulting in an SQL condition similar to this:
WHERE some_field NOT LIKE 'X'
app.service('messages').find({
query: {
text: {
$notlike: '%bar'
}
}
});
Through the REST API:
/messages?text[$notlike]=%bar
For PostgreSQL only, the keywork $ilike can be used instead of $like to make the match case insensitive. The following query retrieves all messages that start with
hello (case insensitive):
app.service('messages').find({
query: {
text: {
$ilike: 'hello%'
}
}
});
Through the REST API:
/messages?text[$ilike]=hello%
The Knex adapter comes with three hooks that allows to run service method calls in a transaction. They can be used as application wide (
app.hooks.js) hooks or per service like this:
// A common hooks file
const { hooks } = require('feathers-knex');
const { transaction } = hooks;
module.exports = {
before: {
all: [ transaction.start() ],
find: [],
get: [],
create: [],
update: [],
patch: [],
remove: []
},
after: {
all: [ transaction.end() ],
find: [],
get: [],
create: [],
update: [],
patch: [],
remove: []
},
error: {
all: [ transaction.rollback() ],
find: [],
get: [],
create: [],
update: [],
patch: [],
remove: []
}
};
To use the transactions feature, you must ensure that the three hooks (start, end and rollback) are being used.
At the start of any request, a new transaction will be started. All the changes made during the request to the services that are using the
feathers-knex will use the transaction. At the end of the request, if sucessful, the changes will be commited. If an error occurs, the changes will be forfeit, all the
creates,
patches,
updates and
deletes are not going to be commited.
The object that contains
transaction is stored in the
params.transaction of each request.
Important: If you call another Knex service within a hook and want to share the transaction you will have to pass
context.params.transactionin the parameters of the service call.
In a
find call,
params.knex can be passed a KnexJS query (without pagination) to customize the find results.
Combined with
.createQuery({ query: {...} }), which returns a new KnexJS query with the common filter criteria applied, this can be used to create more complex queries. The best way to customize the query is in a before hook for
find.
app.service('messages').hooks({
before: {
find(context) {
const query = context.service.createQuery(context.params);
// do something with query here
query.orderBy('name', 'desc');
context.params.knex = query;
return context;
}
}
});
For using knex's migration CLI, we need to make the configuration available by the CLI. We can do that by providing a
knexfile.js (OR
knexfile.ts when using TypeScript) in the root folder with the following contents:
knexfile.js
const app = require('./src/app')
module.exports = app.get('postgres')
OR
knexfile.ts
import app from './src/app';
module.exports = app.get('postgres');
You will need to replace the
postgres part with the adapter you are using. You will also need to add a
migrations key to your feathersjs config under your database adapter. Optionally, add a
seeds key if you will be using seeds.
// src/config/default.json
...
"postgres": {
"client": "pg",
"connection": "postgres://user:password@localhost:5432/database",
"migrations": {
"tableName": "knex_migrations"
},
"seeds": {
"directory": "../src/seeds"
}
}
Then, by running:
knex migrate:make create-users, a
migrations directory will be created, with the new migration.
As of version 4.0.0
feathers-knex only throws Feathers Errors with the message. On the server, the original error can be retrieved through a secure symbol via
error[require('feathers-knex').ERROR]
const { ERROR } = require('feathers-knex');
try {
await knexService.doSomething();
} catch(error) {
// error is a FeathersError with just the message
// Safely retrieve the Knex error
const knexError = error[ERROR];
}
Sometimes it can be important to know when the transaction has been completed (committed or rolled back). For example, we might want to wait for transaction to complete before we send out any realtime events. This can be done by awaiting on the
transaction.committed promise which will always resolve to either
true in case the transaction has been committed, or
false in case the transaction has been rejected.
app.service('messages').publish((data, context) => {
const { transaction } = context.params
if (transaction) {
const success = await transaction.committed
if (!success) {
return []
}
}
return app.channel(`rooms/${data.roomId}`)
})
This also works with nested service calls and nested transactions. For example, if a service calls
transaction.start() and passes the transaction param to a nested service call, which also calls
transaction.start() in it's own hooks, they will share the top most
committed promise that will resolve once all of the transactions have succesfully committed.
Copyright (c) 2021
Licensed under the MIT license.