Important:
feathers-hooksis included in Feathers (
@feathersjs/feathers) v3 and later and does not have to be loaded and configured separately anymore.
Middleware for Feathers service methods
Please refer to the Feathers hooks documentation for more details on:
feathers-hooks allows to register composable middleware functions when a Feathers service method executes. This makes it easy to decouple things like authorization and pre- or post processing and error handling from your service logic.
To install from npm, run:
$ npm install feathers-hooks --save
Then, to use the plugin in your Feathers app:
const feathers = require('feathers');
const hooks = require('feathers-hooks');
const app = feathers().configure(hooks());
Then, you can register a hook for a service:
// User service
const service = require('feathers-memory');
module.exports = function(){
const app = this;
let myHook = function(options) {
return
}
// Initialize our service
app.use('/users', service());
// Get our initialize service to that we can bind hooks
const userService = app.service('/users');
// Set up our before hook
userService.hooks({
before(hook){
console.log('My custom before hook ran!');
}
});
}
