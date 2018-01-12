openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

feathers-hooks

by feathersjs-ecosystem
2.1.2 (see all)

Service method hooks for easy authorization and processing

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Feathers v3 is out and this module has been integrated into Feathers core. See https://docs.feathersjs.com/migrating.html for more information.

Readme

Feathers Hooks

Important: feathers-hooks is included in Feathers (@feathersjs/feathers) v3 and later and does not have to be loaded and configured separately anymore.

Greenkeeper badge

Build Status Code Climate Test Coverage Dependency Status Download Status Slack Status

Middleware for Feathers service methods

Documentation

Please refer to the Feathers hooks documentation for more details on:

  • The philosophy behind hooks
  • How you can use hooks
  • How you can chain hooks using Promises
  • Params that are available in hooks
  • Hooks that are bundled with feathers and feathers plugins

Quick start

feathers-hooks allows to register composable middleware functions when a Feathers service method executes. This makes it easy to decouple things like authorization and pre- or post processing and error handling from your service logic.

To install from npm, run:

$ npm install feathers-hooks --save

Then, to use the plugin in your Feathers app:

const feathers = require('feathers');
const hooks = require('feathers-hooks');

const app = feathers().configure(hooks());

Then, you can register a hook for a service:

// User service
const service = require('feathers-memory');

module.exports = function(){
  const app = this;

  let myHook = function(options) {
    return 
  }

  // Initialize our service
  app.use('/users', service());

  // Get our initialize service to that we can bind hooks
  const userService = app.service('/users');

  // Set up our before hook
  userService.hooks({
    before(hook){
      console.log('My custom before hook ran!');
    }
  });
}

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Feathers contributors

Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial