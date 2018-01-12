Feathers Hooks

Important: feathers-hooks is included in Feathers ( @feathersjs/feathers ) v3 and later and does not have to be loaded and configured separately anymore.

Middleware for Feathers service methods

Documentation

Please refer to the Feathers hooks documentation for more details on:

The philosophy behind hooks

How you can use hooks

How you can chain hooks using Promises

Params that are available in hooks

Hooks that are bundled with feathers and feathers plugins

Quick start

feathers-hooks allows to register composable middleware functions when a Feathers service method executes. This makes it easy to decouple things like authorization and pre- or post processing and error handling from your service logic.

To install from npm, run:

$ npm install feathers-hooks --save

Then, to use the plugin in your Feathers app:

const feathers = require ( 'feathers' ); const hooks = require ( 'feathers-hooks' ); const app = feathers().configure(hooks());

Then, you can register a hook for a service:

const service = require ( 'feathers-memory' ); module .exports = function ( ) { const app = this ; let myHook = function ( options ) { return } app.use( '/users' , service()); const userService = app.service( '/users' ); userService.hooks({ before(hook){ console .log( 'My custom before hook ran!' ); } }); }

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Feathers contributors

Licensed under the MIT license.