Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.
Common error types for feathers apps
npm install @feathersjs/errors --save
Quick usage:
const errors = require('@feathersjs/errors');
// If you were to create an error yourself.
const notFound = new errors.NotFound('User does not exist');
// You can wrap existing errors
const existing = new errors.GeneralError(new Error('I exist'));
// You can also pass additional data
const data = new errors.BadRequest('Invalid email', {
email: 'sergey@google.com'
});
// You can also pass additional data without a message
const dataWithoutMessage = new errors.BadRequest({
email: 'sergey@google.com'
});
// If you need to pass multiple errors
const validationErrors = new errors.BadRequest('Invalid Parameters', {
errors: { email: 'Email already taken' }
});
// You can also omit the error message and we'll put in a default one for you
const validationErrors = new errors.BadRequest({
errors: {
email: 'Invalid Email'
}
});
Please refer to the @feathersjs/errors API documentation for more details.
