feathers-errors

by feathersjs-ecosystem
2.9.2

[MOVED] Feathers errors for server and client

Overview

Deprecated!
Feathers v3 is out and has moved to @feathersjs/errors. See https://docs.feathersjs.com/migrating.html for more information.

Readme

@feathersjs/errors

Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.

Build Status

Common error types for feathers apps

Installation

npm install @feathersjs/errors --save

Quick usage:

const errors = require('@feathersjs/errors');

// If you were to create an error yourself.
const notFound = new errors.NotFound('User does not exist');

// You can wrap existing errors
const existing = new errors.GeneralError(new Error('I exist'));

// You can also pass additional data
const data = new errors.BadRequest('Invalid email', {
  email: 'sergey@google.com'
});

// You can also pass additional data without a message
const dataWithoutMessage = new errors.BadRequest({
  email: 'sergey@google.com'
});

// If you need to pass multiple errors
const validationErrors = new errors.BadRequest('Invalid Parameters', {
  errors: { email: 'Email already taken' }
});

// You can also omit the error message and we'll put in a default one for you
const validationErrors = new errors.BadRequest({
  errors: {
    email: 'Invalid Email'
  }
});

Documentation

Please refer to the @feathersjs/errors API documentation for more details.

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Feathers Contributors

Licensed under the MIT license.

