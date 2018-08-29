Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.

Common error types for feathers apps

Installation

npm install @ feathersjs / errors --save

Quick usage:

const errors = require ( '@feathersjs/errors' ); const notFound = new errors.NotFound( 'User does not exist' ); const existing = new errors.GeneralError( new Error ( 'I exist' )); const data = new errors.BadRequest( 'Invalid email' , { email : 'sergey@google.com' }); const dataWithoutMessage = new errors.BadRequest({ email : 'sergey@google.com' }); const validationErrors = new errors.BadRequest( 'Invalid Parameters' , { errors : { email : 'Email already taken' } }); const validationErrors = new errors.BadRequest({ errors : { email : 'Invalid Email' } });

Documentation

Please refer to the @feathersjs/errors API documentation for more details.

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Feathers Contributors

Licensed under the MIT license.