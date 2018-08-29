openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

feathers-configuration

by feathersjs-ecosystem
0.4.2 (see all)

[MOVED] A plugin for configuring a Feathers application

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

528

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Feathers v3 is out and this module has moved to @feathersjs/configuration. See https://docs.feathersjs.com/migrating.html for more information.

Readme

@feathersjs/configuration

Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.

Build Status

A small configuration module for your Feathers application.

About

@feathersjs/configuration is a module that wraps node-config to configure your Feathers application.

npm install @feathersjs/configuration

const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const configuration = require('@feathersjs/configuration');

// Use the application root and `config/` as the configuration folder
let app = feathers().configure(configuration())

See the Feathers configuration docs for the full API usage.

License

Copyright (c) 2018

Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial