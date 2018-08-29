Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.
A small configuration module for your Feathers application.
@feathersjs/configuration is a module that wraps node-config to configure your Feathers application.
npm install @feathersjs/configuration
const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const configuration = require('@feathersjs/configuration');
// Use the application root and `config/` as the configuration folder
let app = feathers().configure(configuration())
See the Feathers configuration docs for the full API usage.
