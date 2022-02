Feathers Commons

Important: The code for this module has been moved into the main Feathers repository at feathersjs/feathers (package direct link). Please open issues and pull requests there. No changes in your existing Feathers applications are necessary.

Shared Feathers utility functions

About

This is a repository for utility functionality that is shared between different Feathers plugin and used by the main repository.

Authors

Feathers contributors

License

Copyright (c) 2017 Feathers contributors

Licensed under the MIT license.