A client for Feathers services supporting many different transport libraries.

About

While Feathers and its modules can be used on the client with an NPM compatible module loader like Browserify, Webpack or StealJS, feathers-client consolidates a standard set of client plugins into a single distributable that can be used standalone in the browser or with other module loaders (like RequireJS) that don't support NPM. The following modules are included:

feathers as feathers (or the default module export)

(or the default module export) feathers-hooks as feathers.hooks

feathers-authentication as feathers.authentication

feathers-rest as feathers.rest

feathers-socketio as feathers.socketio

feathers-primus as feathers.primus

In the browser a client that connects to the local server via websockets can be initialized like this:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "/socket.io/socket.io.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "//cdn.rawgit.com/feathersjs/feathers-client/v1.1.0/dist/feathers.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var socket = io(); var client = feathers() .configure(feathers.hooks()) .configure(feathers.socketio(socket)); var todoService = client.service( 'todos' ); todoService.on( 'created' , function ( todo ) { console .log( 'Someone created a todo' , todo); }); todoService.create({ description : 'Todo from client' }); </ script >

For the full documentation see the Feathers documentation.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Feathers contributors

Licensed under the MIT license.