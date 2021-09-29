Feathers
abstract blob storeservice
npm install feathers-blob --save
Also install a
abstract-blob-store compatible module.
const BlobService = require('feathers-blob')
blobService = BlobService(options)
options.Model is an instantiated interface that implements the
abstract-blob-store API
options.id is a string 'key' for the blob identifier.
returnUri defaults is
true, set it to
false to remove it from output.
returnBuffer defaults is
false , set it to
true to return buffer in the output.
Tip:
returnUri/
returnBuffer are mutually exclusive.
If you only want a buffer output instead of a data URI on create/get operations, you need to set
returnBuffer to be
true, also to set
retuarnUri to be
false.
If you need both, use the default options, then extract the buffer from the data URI on the client-side to avoid transferring the data twice over the wire.
blobService.create(body, params)
where input
body is an object with either:
uri pointing to data URI of the blob,
buffer pointing to raw data buffer of the blob along with its
contentType (i.e. MIME type).
Optionally, you can specify in the
body the blob
id which can be the file
path where you want to store the file, otherwise it would default to
${hash(content)}.${extension(contentType)}.
Tip: You can use feathers hooks to customize the
id. You might not want the
client-side to write whereever they want.
returns output 'data' of the form:
{
[this.id]: `${hash(content)}.${extension(contentType)}`,
uri: body.uri, // When returnUri options is set true
buffer: body.buffer, // When returnBuffer options is set true
size: length(content)
}
blobService.get(id, params)
returns output
data of the same form as
create.
blobService.remove(id, params)
Query:
VersionId (string): Version ID of document to access if using a versioned s3 bucket
Example:
blobService.get('my-file.pdf', {
query: {VersionId: 'xslkdfjlskdjfskljf.sdjfdkjfkdjfd'},
})
const { getBase64DataURI } = require('dauria');
const AWS = require('aws-sdk');
const S3BlobStore = require('s3-blob-store');
const feathers = require('@feathersjs/feathers');
const BlobService = require('feathers-blob');
const s3 = new AWS.S3({
endpoint: 'https://{service}.{region}.{provider}.com',
accessKeyId: process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
secretAccessKey: process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
});
const blobStore = S3BlobStore({
client: s3,
bucket: 'feathers-blob'
});
const blob = {
uri: getBase64DataURI(new Buffer('hello world'), 'text/plain')
}
const app = feathers();
app.use('/upload', BlobService({
Model: blobStore
}));
const blobService = app.service('upload');
blobService.create(blob).then(function (result) {
console.log('Stored blob with id', result.id);
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
Should you need to change your bucket's options, such as permissions, pass a
params.s3 object using a before hook.
app.service('upload').before({
create(hook) {
hook.params.s3 = { ACL: 'public-read' }; // makes uploaded files public
}
});
For a more complete example, see examples/app which can be run with
npm run example.
Tests can be run by installing the node modules and running
npm run test.
To test the S3 read/write capabilities set the environmental variable
S3_BUCKET to the name of a bucket you have read/write access to. Enable the versioning functionality on the bucket.
Copyright (c) 2018
Licensed under the MIT license.