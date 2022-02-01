Batch multiple Feathers service calls into one
feathers-batch allows to batch multiple service requests into one. This is useful for minimizing client side requests to any Feathers API and can additionally speed up batched requests by only performing authentication once.
It also comes with a client side module that automatically collects API requests from a Feathers client into a batch.
feathers-batch consists of two parts:
npm install feathers-batch --save
The batch service is a normal Feathers service that executes the batch calls.
It can be registered by adding the following to your
src/services/index.js|ts:
const { BatchService } = require('feathers-batch');
module.exports = function (app) {
// ...
app.use('batch', new BatchService(app));
}
Now multiple service calls can be made by sending a
create (
POST) call to
/batch with a
{ calls: [] } property.
calls is an array in the same format as the Socket.io direct connection events:
{
"calls": [
[ "method", "serviceName", /* list of parameters */ ],
...
]
}
Note: When using a Feathers client with the batch client this will be done automatically.
For example, the following will execute a batch call to
app.service('users').get(1, { query: { active: true } }) and
app.service('messages').find({ query: { userId } }):
{
"calls": [
[ "get", "users", 1, { active: true } ],
[ "find", "messages", { userId } ]
]
}
The return value will be the information as returned by Promise.allSettled:
[
{
"status": : "fulfilled",
"value": { /* user object returned by app.service('users').get(1) */ }
}, {
"status": : "fulfilled",
"value": { /* page returned by app.service('messages').find({ query: { userId } }) */ }
}
]
If an error happened:
[
{
"status": : "fulfilled",
"value": { /* user object returned by app.service('users').get(1) */ }
}, {
"status": : "rejected",
"reason": { /* error JSON or object with error message */ }
}
]
If you are batching authenticated requests, it is possible to perform the authentication step only once (instead of on every service call) in a batch by adding the authenticate hook to the batch service
create method:
app.service('batch').hooks({
before: {
create: [ authenticate('jwt') ]
}
});
feathers-batch also exports a client side module that can be used with Feathers on the client that automatically collects multiple requests that are made at the same time into a single batch call. This works for any transport mechanism (REST, Socket.io etc.).
Batching on the client can be enabled like this:
// If your module loader supports the `browser` package.json field
import { batchClient } from 'feathers-batch';
// Alternatively
import { batchClient } from 'feathers-batch/client';
const client = feathers();
// configure Feathers client here
// `batchClient` should be configured *after*
// any other application level hooks
client.configure(batchClient({
batchService: 'batch'
}));
Now you can continue to make normal service calls and whenever possible they will be automatically combined into a batch (see parallelizing requests for more information).
The following options are available for the
batchClient:
batchService (required) - The name of the batch service
exclude (optional) - An array of service names that should be excluded from batching
timeout (optional) (default:
50) - The number of milliseconds to wait when collecting parallel requests.
At the same time means e.g. multiple components making requests to the API in parallel. The following example will NOT be collected into a batch since the calls run sequentially using
await:
const user = await client.service('users').get(userId);
const messages = await client.service('messages').find({
query: { userId }
});
If the requests are not dependent on each other and you want to batch them, Promise.all needs to be used:
const [ user, messages ] = await Promise.all([
client.service('users').get(userId),
client.service('messages').find({
query: { userId }
})
]);
Copyright (c) 2020 Feathers contributors
Licensed under the MIT license.